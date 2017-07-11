Germany plans to keep 2 nuclear power plants in operation

Germany will keep two of its remaining three nuclear power plants running until at least April, Germany's Economic Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday.

Habeck said the two nuclear reactors, Isar 2 in Bavaria, and Neckarwestheim, north of Stuttgart, would continue running until mid-April.

Officials in Germany earlier this month said they would stick to their plans of phasing out nuclear plants by end of this year, but would keep the option of reactivating them in case of a severe energy crunch.

"The operators will now make all the preparations needed for the southern German nuclear power plants to produce electricity in winter and beyond the end of the year, naturally in compliance with safety regulations," Habeck said.

Habeck said they would still need to make a decision about extending the lifespan of the power plants beyond April, and that decision would be dependent on the nuclear power plant situation in France.

"Today, I have to say that the data from France suggests that we will then call up and use the reserve," Habeck said.

Will Germany face an energy crisis this winter?

The Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection said earlier this month that it was concerned about Germany's electricity situation ahead of winter.

Germany, which heavily relied on Russian natural gas, has been looking at alternative energy supplies.

Germany's biggest energy supplier, RWE, for example, announced Sunday that it signed a deal with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for the delivery of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) by end of December.

The announcement came as Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar over the weekend.





