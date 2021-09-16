Vegetarianism

Can you be a good Christian and eat meat?

As the proverb goes, man is at the top of the food chain. Does that give us the right to kill animals? Rainer Hagencord, a vegetarian priest located in the Silicon Valley of German meat production, preaches against this. His exegesis of the Bible is plunging devout Christians into existential crisis. Some are leaving the church. Others welcome him as a prophetic voice the region deeply needs.