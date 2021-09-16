Vegetarianism

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
People who don't eat meat are known as vegetarians.
Someone may become vegetarian for health, ethical or environmental reasons. It's estimated there are about 375 million vegetarians worldwide as of 2015.
Locally hunted game has the smallest environmental footprint of all meat. The downsides of factory farming don’t apply to animals roaming free in the forest. This is why huntress Alena Steinbach won’t eat meat unless it’s killed in the wild. The former vegetarian with a degree in green business management takes Neil and Gabe deep into Europe’s largest forest for a hunt. What will they discover?
As the proverb goes, man is at the top of the food chain. Does that give us the right to kill animals? Rainer Hagencord, a vegetarian priest located in the Silicon Valley of German meat production, preaches against this. His exegesis of the Bible is plunging devout Christians into existential crisis. Some are leaving the church. Others welcome him as a prophetic voice the region deeply needs.
No transport, no suffering: Farmers Michael and Tina Jansen dignify the lives - and death - of their animals. That's why they've sought out mobile butcher Matthias Kürten. He takes his slaughterhouse on wheels to 300 farms each year. Neil and Gabe head to the Jansen homestead and connect with two calves about to be slaughtered. They're going to learn firsthand where meat comes from.