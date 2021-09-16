Visit the new DW website

Vegetarianism

People who don't eat meat are known as vegetarians.

Someone may become vegetarian for health, ethical or environmental reasons. It's estimated there are about 375 million vegetarians worldwide as of 2015.

COVID vaccine based on a tobacco plant 16.09.2021

It is one of the most unusual approaches in the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus. The vaccine from the Canadian company Medicago is based on a plant and supposed to produce 50 times more antibodies than other vaccines.
Berlin universities (almost) banish meat from canteens 04.09.2021

Berlin universities (almost) banish meat from canteens 04.09.2021

Berlin students are pushing for less schnitzel and more beets and lentils in their lunch menus, in an effort to fight climate change.
Ex-German Chancellor bemoans currywurst loss at VW 11.08.2021

Ex-German Chancellor bemoans currywurst loss at VW 11.08.2021

Gerhard Schröder complained that the dish was being removed from the menu at the Volkswagen plant in North Germany. VW wants to introduce more plant-based options.
Germany produced less meat, more vegan alternatives in 2020 14.05.2021

Germany produced less meat, more vegan alternatives in 2020 14.05.2021

Germany produced less meat last year, while demand for vegan products soared. But schnitzels and sausages still outnumber plant-based alternatives on store shelves by a wide margin.

Ask Derrick 19.04.2021

We ask our science correspondent Derrick Williams whether vegans and vegetarians are better protected against Covid-19.

France: Meat-free school lunches in Lyon spark controversy 27.02.2021

France: Meat-free school lunches in Lyon spark controversy 27.02.2021

The mayor of Lyon has told schools to stop serving meat in order to simplify and streamline lunch breaks during the lockdown. Conservative minsters are calling the decision a disgrace.
Vegetarian school lunches spark row in France 21.02.2021

Vegetarian school lunches spark row in France 21.02.2021

The government has accused the mayor of Lyon of insulting French butchers and harming the health of children by keeping school lunch menus meat-free.

Pulses: More than just a meat alternative 10.02.2021

Pulses: More than just a meat alternative 10.02.2021

Beans, peas and lentils are often overlooked when it comes to food staples. In a world where the devastating environmental impact of mass meat production is becoming increasingly clear, could pulses provide a solution?
Will plant-based meat become the new fast food? 13.11.2020

Will plant-based meat become the new fast food? 13.11.2020

McDonald’s introduction of the "McPlant" product line is further proof that meat alternatives are here to stay. But can they really replace meat in the long run?
Hunting for sustainable meat 13.11.2020

Hunting for sustainable meat 13.11.2020

Locally hunted game has the smallest environmental footprint of all meat. The downsides of factory farming don’t apply to animals roaming free in the forest. This is why huntress Alena Steinbach won’t eat meat unless it’s killed in the wild. The former vegetarian with a degree in green business management takes Neil and Gabe deep into Europe’s largest forest for a hunt. What will they discover?
'Eating meat is no longer a private matter' 06.11.2020

'Eating meat is no longer a private matter' 06.11.2020

Why is meat consumption such a controversial topic? And how important are gender aspects in the debate? DW spoke to German sociologist Jana Rückert-John about our relationship with meat.
Can you be a good Christian and eat meat? 01.11.2020

Can you be a good Christian and eat meat? 01.11.2020

Rainer Hagencord is a Catholic priest based in the heart of Germany's meat industry. His sermons are dividing his flock — and plunging some into existential crisis. Why? Because he's a vegetarian.
Can you be a good Christian and eat meat? 30.10.2020

Can you be a good Christian and eat meat? 30.10.2020

As the proverb goes, man is at the top of the food chain. Does that give us the right to kill animals? Rainer Hagencord, a vegetarian priest located in the Silicon Valley of German meat production, preaches against this. His exegesis of the Bible is plunging devout Christians into existential crisis. Some are leaving the church. Others welcome him as a prophetic voice the region deeply needs.
European Parliament votes to allow veggie sausages 23.10.2020

European Parliament votes to allow veggie sausages 23.10.2020

The European Parliament has voted down a motion that would have banned meatless food products from having names associated with meat. But nondairy foods must now avoid referring to milk or cheese in their descriptions.
How to kill an animal humanely 23.10.2020

How to kill an animal humanely 23.10.2020

No transport, no suffering: Farmers Michael and Tina Jansen dignify the lives - and death - of their animals. That's why they've sought out mobile butcher Matthias Kürten. He takes his slaughterhouse on wheels to 300 farms each year. Neil and Gabe head to the Jansen homestead and connect with two calves about to be slaughtered. They're going to learn firsthand where meat comes from.
'Eat less meat to help the climate' doesn't apply to everyone – here's why 16.10.2020

'Eat less meat to help the climate' doesn't apply to everyone – here's why 16.10.2020

More plants, less meat — it's a simple way to sustainably feed the planet's exploding population. But for the millions who depend on livestock to make ends meet, it's not so simple.
