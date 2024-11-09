Germany's plans to impose border checks spark backlash

MigrationGermanyGermany's plans to impose border checks spark backlashTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationGermanyAaron Tilton09/11/2024September 11, 2024Aiming to clamp down on irregular migration to the country, Germany's government has decided to impose tighter controls on all of its land borders. But the plans are already sparking backlash from Germany's neighbors and from the EU.https://p.dw.com/p/4kUQgAdvertisement