German parliament holds heated debate on migration

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz insists economic growth cannot occur without immigration. He defended his government's migration policy in parliament after talks with the opposition Christian Democrats collapsed.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was uncharacteristically emotional as he gave an impassioned speech on migration in the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament, on Wednesday.

Scholz stressed the economic need for immigration amid Germany's shrinking labor force and criticized opposition lawmakers for breaking off cross-party talks to find a consensus on migration policy.

Find out more about what was said at a parliamentary session that featured heated exchanges, a lot of heckling and high emotions.