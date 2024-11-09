  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineMigration
MigrationGermany

German parliament holds heated debate on migration

Leonie von Hammerstein
September 11, 2024

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz insists economic growth cannot occur without immigration. He defended his government's migration policy in parliament after talks with the opposition Christian Democrats collapsed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kWg3

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was uncharacteristically emotional as he gave an impassioned speech on migration in the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament, on Wednesday.

Scholz stressed the economic need for immigration amid Germany's shrinking labor force and criticized opposition lawmakers for breaking off cross-party talks to find a consensus on migration policy.

Find out more about what was said at a parliamentary session that featured heated exchanges, a lot of heckling and high emotions.

Skip next section Similar stories from Germany

Similar stories from Germany

The agreement aims to provide jobs to Kenyans while curbing skilled-labor shortages in Germany.

Kenyan bus drivers boost German workforce

A migration deal aims to provide jobs to Kenyans while curbing skilled-labor shortages in Germany.
PoliticsMay 30, 202403:07 min
Pharmacist Najeeb Sayed Ahmad, wearning a white coat, stands in his pharmacy next to another man, and looks at a piece of paper

Anti-immigrant sentiment on the rise in Germany

Anti-migration parties are gaining ground in Germany even in places which have benefited from new immigrants.
MigrationOctober 25, 202303:05 min
Quixplainer Parents | Familiennachzug

Can skilled workers bring their parents to Germany?

Germany’s hoping to attract skilled workers from abroad by allowing their parents and parents-in-law to join them.
MigrationOctober 17, 202301:00 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Migration from Europe

More on Migration from Europe

Thumbnail Explainer Mapped Out | The World’s deadliest border

How the EU compromised its values on migration

The European Union is struggling to deal with migration, and the consequences for migrants and refugees are dire.
MigrationJune 4, 202412:34 min
Skip next section More on Migration from around the world

More on Migration from around the world

A family sitting near a fountain in Bonn, Germany

Asian migrants to Europe worry after EU vote

Far-right parties have emerged stronger than ever in the EU elections. How alarming is this for Asian migrants?
MigrationJune 12, 202404:38 min
A young woman stands looking at the camera, speaking. Behind her is a photo of another woman researching on a laptop, surrounded by documents

How useful is regular migration?

War, economic insecurity and the effects of climate change have heavily contributed to movement across borders.
MigrationDecember 17, 202301:28 min