The German News Service is a free news wire from Deutsche Welle and Deutsche Presse-Agentur for everyone who is interested in German issues or would like to add this premium content to their news coverage for free.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Saae
German News Service
Image: DW

You can access our news covering German politics, economics, culture, science and sports at www.german-news-service.com or directly via our weekly newsletter. We also provide additional services for journalists, media professionals and website operators. (This offer is not available for German speaking european Countries.)


For journalists and media professionals: dpa agency material

Deutschland - Deutsche Presseagentur Dpa
Image: picture-alliance/W. Steinberg

Get daily agency reports, including images, from the German press agency dpa covering the most important national and international news and events concerning Germany. You can process news items, backgrounders or round-ups directly and without additional research while publishing under your brand free of charge and without time limits.

At a glance:
- agency material free of charge
- up to 10 reports from all news desks per day (texts and images)
- publication under your own media brand in traditional, online and social media
- no license or technical service fees
- available in Arabic, English, German, French, Russian, Spanish and Serbian

Are you a journalist or media professional and want to use this service? Simply fill out our registration form

 

For website operators: DW articles, pictures and videos

DW iPad
Image: DW

With a DW content box, video player or via RSS import media companies, institutions, organizations and professional partners can integrate the latest news from Germany directly into their website without any additional work.

At a glance:
- articles, pictures and videos
- simple, customized integration
- exclusive, automatically updated content
- available in Arabic, English, German, French, RussianSpanish,  Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian

If would you like more information, have special requirements or want to start accessing content from DW right away, just send us an e-mail. By submitting an e-mail, you automatically accept our Terms and Conditions for the usage of DW’s RSS feeds.

If you want to tell others about the German News Service, please feel free to use information flyers from DW or dpa.

