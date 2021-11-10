Visit the new DW website

Iran

Iran is the 18th-largest country in the world, has around 80 million inhabitants and it is home to one of the world's oldest civilizations.

Iran is the only country that has both a Caspian Sea and an Indian Ocean coastline. Its central location in Eurasia and western Asia, and its proximity to the Strait of Hormuz gives it special geostrategic importance.There are around 120,000 Iranians living in Germany with Hamburg as the main center of the Iranian diaspora.

Iranische Revollutions Garde im Öltanker in persischen Golf, Iran und USA, Iran hat am 03 November behauptet, dass US Armee wollte ein iranische Öl Tanker beschlagnahmen aber iranische Revollutions Garda hat das verhindert. Iran und USA. Lizenz: frei Quelle: Tasnim Agency

Iran says a seized Vietnamese tanker has been released 10.11.2021

The Vietnamese-flagged Sothys oil tanker that was stormed by Iranian Revolutionary Guards last month now appears to be in international waters.
Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr celebrate holding his posters, after the announcement of the results of the parliamentary elections in Tahrir Square, Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced the parliamentary results of the November 10 vote which suggested that al-Sadr is the current front-runner with initial results coming from several Iraqi provinces. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

After assassination attempt, what next for Iraq? 09.11.2021

After losing in the latest federal election, supporters of some Iraqi political parties have resorted to riots and even likely drone attacks to avoid being sidelined. Could the situation escalate?
In this picture released by the Iranian Army on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2021, troops attend a maneuver in a coastal area in southeastern Iran. Iran's military began its annual war games in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Sunday, less than a month before upcoming nuclear talks with the West. (Iranian Army via AP)

Iran conducts war games in Strait of Hormuz 07.11.2021

The Iranian military has launched yearly exercises aimed at "responding to aggression." The war games come as Iranian negotiators are set to meet EU and US representatives at the end of the month for nuclear deal talks.
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite armed groups run from security forces after clashes during a protest against the election results in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraq: Police clash with pro-Iran demonstrators in Baghdad 05.11.2021

The protesters are angered by October's election results, which saw pro-Iran groups lose seats in parliament. Security forces have been deployed to disperse the demonstrators.
In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility, some 200 miles (322 km) south of the capital Tehran, Iran. Iran named a suspect Saturday in the attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that damaged centrifuges there, as Reza Karimi and said he had fled the country hours before the sabotage happened. (IRIB via AP, File)

US, European leaders call on Iran to change nuclear course 30.10.2021

Leaders from the United States, Germany, France and the UK have said that Iran's nuclear advances will jeopardize the possibility of a return to a deal regulating Tehran's nuclear program.
6496146 22.03.2021 The view shows panorama of the city of Damascus, Syria. Mikhail Alaeddin / Sputnik

Syria says Israel fired missiles toward outskirts of Damascus 30.10.2021

A Syrian war monitor said the Israeli attack allegedly had targeted sites housing arms depots linked to the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and pro-Iran militias.
A grab from an AFPTV video shows a fighter loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government firing a turret mounted in the back of a pickup truck (technical) at a position near the frontlines against the Huthi rebel forces in the region of al-Kassara, northwest of Marib, on June 28, 2021. - Clashes between rebels and Yemeni government fighters left over a hundred killed in Marib in three days, pro-government sources said, following a renewed offensive by the Iran-allied Huthis who escalated their efforts to seize the government's last stronghold in northern Yemen. (Photo by - / AFPTV / AFP) (Photo by -/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images)

After Saudi, Kuwait expels Lebanese diplomat over Yemen war row 30.10.2021

Hours after Saudi Arabia and Bahrain gave their Lebanese ambassadors 48 hours to leave, Kuwait has followed suit. The move comes after Lebanon's information minister criticized the Saudi-led war in Yemen.
21.05.2021 May 21, 2021, Tehran, Tehran, Iran: A handout photo made available by Iranian revolutionary guard corps (IRGC) official website Sepahnews shows Iranian revolutionary guard corps chief General Hossein Salami (L) and Amir Ali Hajizadeh commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (R) unveiling a new drone called 'Gaza' at an undisclosed location in Iran, 21 May 2021. IRGC on 21 May unveiled the new drone called 'Gaza' which according to them is capable of carrying 13 bombs and flying at over 35,000 feet. The announcement came on the day a ceasefire came into effect between Israel and militants in the Gaza strip under an Egyptian initiative for an unconditional ceasefire following days of fighting that left at least 232 Palestinians and 12 Israelis killed. (Credit Image: Â© Sepahnews via ZUMA Wire

US sanctions 6 Iranian targets over drone activities 30.10.2021

The US Treasury has blacklisted two individuals and four entities involved in Iran's unmanned aerial vehicles program. Washington has said Iranian drones have been used to attack US forces and international shipping.
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, an Iranian technician works at the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan, Iran, 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran. Iran says it restarted the production facility in Isfahan, a major uranium facility involved in its nuclear program, but still pledges to follow the terms of its atomic deal now threatened by President Donald Trump pulling America from the accord. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File) |

Iran to resume nuclear talks by November 27.10.2021

Iranian officials say they will restart the long-stalled talks over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. The new government has been slow to resume discussions, prompting international concern.
epa03428581 A picture made available on 11 October shows Iranian border guards at the Iran-Afghanistan border check point in Milak, south-eastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, Iran, 10 October 2012. The guards at the Afghan border confiscate an annual average of 200 tonnes of drugs valued almost 250 billion dollars on international markets, which would represent nearly half the total 500-billion-dollar annual global drug trade. About 3,700 border guards have been killed in counter narcotics operations and tens of thousands injured over the past 30 years. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH /// UNKNOWN CATEGORY\\\ +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Why Iran fears chaos in Afghanistan 26.10.2021

The initial euphoria in Iran over the US withdrawal from its conflict-stricken eastern neighbor has faded, and the mood is changing.
A worker leans against a gasoline pump that has been turned off, at a gas station in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Gas stations across Iran on Tuesday suffered through a widespread outage of a system that allows consumers to buy fuel with a government-issued card, stopping sales. One semiofficial news agency referred to the incident as a cyberattack. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iran: Cyberattack targets gas stations and alters billboards 26.10.2021

A widespread cyberattack has hit gas stations and billboards across Iran, halting some fuel sales. Billboards have been altered to anti-regime messages challenging Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of imprisoned British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and their seven year old daughter Gabriella pose for the media backdropped by the scaffolded Houses of Parliament and the Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, in Parliament Square, London, to mark the 2,000 days she has been detained in Iran, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was originally sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of plotting the overthrow of Iran's government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups deny. While employed at the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency, she was taken into custody at the Tehran airport in April 2016 as she was returning home to Britain after visiting family. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband on hunger strike, criticizes Boris Johnson 24.10.2021

Richard Ratcliffe said British PM Boris Johnson has not done enough to secure his wife's release from an Iranian prison. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained for more than five years.
flags of Saudi Arabia and Iran painted on cracked wall

Why Saudi-Iran relations are thawing — for now 16.10.2021

Icy relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran are thawing — and may lead to renewed bilateral ties. Realistically, diplomatic offices might open soon but it's unlikely that the countries will become close allies.
13.10.2021, USA, Washington: Antony Blinken (vorne l), Außenminister der USA, und Yair Lapid (vorne r), Außenminister von Israel, nehmen an einem bilateralen Treffen im Außenministerium in Washington teil. Foto: Andrew Harnik/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

US warns of 'other options' on Iran's nuclear program if diplomacy fails 13.10.2021

Top US diplomat Anthony Blinken has hinted that force could be used if Iran does not return to the negotiating table to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran is accused of violating the deal by enriching uranium.

BAGHDAD, IRAQ - OCTOBER 11: Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr take to the streets to celebrate in Baghdad's Tahrir square on October 11, 2021 following the announcement of parliamentary elections' results. Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-SadrÄôs party won most seats in this weekendÄôs early parliamentary elections, initial results showed on Monday.SadrÄôs bloc won 73 seats in the 329-member parliament, followed by Taqaddoum (progress) bloc of Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi with 38 seats, according to results cited by the official Iraqi news agency. Ayman Yaqoob / Anadolu Agency

Opinion: Iraqi election results show loss of trust in the system 13.10.2021

The low turnout and apparent victory of populist cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in the Iraqi parlimentary elections reflect a massive lack of trust in the country's political establishment, says DW's Kersten Knipp.
FILE — In this photo taken on Jan. 29 2019, former Iranian President, Abolhassan Banisadr, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Versailles, west of Paris, France. Banisadr, Iran's first president after the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution who fled Tehran after being impeached for challenging the growing power of clerics as the nation became a theocracy, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. He was 88. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Iran's first post-revolution president Abolhassan Banisadr dies in Paris 09.10.2021

The first president of postrevolutionary Iran served only 16 months before being impeached by parliament. In exile in Paris, he co-founded the National Council of Resistance of Iran with Massoud Rajavi.
