Iran is the 18th-largest country in the world, has around 80 million inhabitants and it is home to one of the world's oldest civilizations.

Iran is the only country that has both a Caspian Sea and an Indian Ocean coastline. Its central location in Eurasia and western Asia, and its proximity to the Strait of Hormuz gives it special geostrategic importance.There are around 120,000 Iranians living in Germany with Hamburg as the main center of the Iranian diaspora.