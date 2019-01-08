Israel strikes Iran's elite forces in Syria

Israel's armed forces said on Monday that it had struck Iranian targets inside Syria, an unusual admission by a country that rarely comments on its military actions inside its neighbor.

"We have started striking Iranian Quds targets in Syrian territory," Israel's military wrote on Twitter, referring to an elite branch of Iran's Revolutionary Guard. "We warn the Syrian Armed Forces against attempting to harm Israeli forces or territory."

The targets included a site at Damascus' international airport, an Iranian intelligence site and an arms cache. The Russian Defense Ministry said air defenses it supplied to Syria had destroyed at least 30 cruise missiles, reported state-owned RIA news agency.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes left 11 people dead. Russia, a key supporter of Syria, said at least four Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack.

'Eliminate'

Iranian General Aziz Nassirzadeh, who heads Iran's air force, said his soldiers are "impatient and ready for a fight against the Zionist regime to wipe it off the earth," in comments circulated on a news site with links to state media.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hit back, warning Iran against taking any further action Israel.

"We are operating both against Iran and against the Syrian forces that are abetting the Iranian aggression," Netanyahu said on Monday. "We will strike at anyone who tried to harm us. Whoever threatens to eliminate us bears full responsibility."

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? War with no end Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to Syrians.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The dictator Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The northern watchman Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The eastern guardian The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The western allies A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks to the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The rebels The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The resistance Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The new jihadists "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is facing defeat in both countries after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The old jihadists IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The Persian shadow Iran has supported Syria, its only Arab ally, for decades. Eager to maintain its ally, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops when the conflict emerged in 2011. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson



A first for everything

Israel has traditionally avoided admissions about its military strikes in Syria, primarily to avoid greater involvement in Syria's civil war.

But Anshel Pfeffer, a British reporter for Israeli newspaper Haaretz, said the strikes marked a shift in for the Israeli armed forces in communicating its operations.

"This is the first time Israel has not only taken responsibility for attacking Iranian targets in Syria but announced they were taking place in real-time," said Pfeffer. "Sounds like someone has a point to make."

ls,av/rt (Reuters, AP, AFP)