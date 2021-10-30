Visit the new DW website

Damascus

Damascus is the capital city of Syria. It is one of the oldest continually inhabited cities in the world and is located in the southwest of the country.

Damascus was settled in the second millennium BC. For much of its history, including under the Romans, Umayyads, Abbasids and Ottomans, it has been a major cultural and religious hub. It was a key site for the 2011 uprisings that preceded the Syrian Civil War. This page collates all of DW's content on Damascus.

6496146 22.03.2021 The view shows panorama of the city of Damascus, Syria. Mikhail Alaeddin / Sputnik

Syria says Israel fired missiles toward outskirts of Damascus 30.10.2021

A Syrian war monitor said the Israeli attack allegedly had targeted sites housing arms depots linked to the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and pro-Iran militias.
Security forces inspect the site of an explosion in central Damascus, Syria October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Firas Makdesi

Deadly twin bus blasts rock Syria 20.10.2021

Two roadside bombs have exploded on a bus carrying troops in Damascus. Such attacks have become rare in the capital since opposition fighters were driven from the city by government forces in 2018.
A federal police officer sports a tattoo when guarding the meeting o French President Emmanuel Macron with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the reconstruction site of the Berlin Palace in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) |

Germany arrests alleged Syrian war criminal 04.08.2021

A 54-year-old Syrian man in Berlin is accused of firing a grenade in Damascus in 2014, killing at least seven people. German prosecutors have pursued several war crimes cases.
JERUSALEM - APRIL 25: Palestinians celebrate after removing metallic barriers as they gather at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, on April 25, 2021. Mostafa Alkharouf / Anadolu Agency

Jerusalem: Police allow Palestinians access to plaza at Damascus Gate 26.04.2021

Police have removed barricades to a traditional gathering place in east Jerusalem for Muslims observing Ramadan. The move could ease tensions after days of clashes.

JERUSALEM - APRIL 23: Israeli forces intervene Palestinian Muslims, who gathered in Damascus Gate after performing Tarawih prayer in Al-Aqsa Compound, with water cannon vehicles and sound bombs to now allow for gathering at Old Town district in Eastern Jerusalem on April 23, 2021. 105 Palestinians injured during Israeli interventions. Mostafa Alkharouf / Anadolu Agency

Dozens arrested in Jerusalem clashes 23.04.2021

Police in riot gear have used tear gas and stun grenades to end the clashes. Palestinians and far-right Israelis squared off near the Damascus Gate overnight.
In This picture taken in January 2017 and provided by UNICEF, Children review manuals distributed by UNICEF-supported volunteers on the risks of unexploded remnants of war, and how to identify and report them, while sitting amid rubble at Al- Sakhoor neighbourhood, east Aleppo, Syria. The U.N.'s child relief agency says at least 652 children were killed in Syria last year, making 2016 the worst year yet for the country's rising generation. UNICEF says schools, hospitals, playgrounds, parks, and homes across the country are unsafe for children and come frequently under attack. (Khudr Al-Issa/ UNICEF via AP ) |

Opinion: Justice is elusive as Syria marks 10 years of war 15.03.2021

Ten years after Syrians dared to dream of dignity and freedom, the devastation is beyond comprehension. There is no way back to 2011, and justice is the only way to heal, DW's Maissun Melhem writes.
(200206) -- DAMASCUS, Feb. 6, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Syrian air defense missile is seen in the sky over Damascus, capital of Syria, Feb. 6, 2020. Syria's air defense was triggered early Thursday by a fresh Israeli missile attack over the capital Damascus, Syrian state TV reported. The missiles, launched from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, targeted areas west of Damascus, as people there heard powerful explosions, said the report. The air defense intercepted several missiles, and the exact targets are not clear, it said. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Syria repels Israeli missiles over Damascus — state media 28.02.2021

The Syrian army said it downed most of the Israeli missiles launched from the direction of the Golan Heights. The reported attack comes days after US air force hit Iranian targets in the war-torn country.
Al-Khatib Prozess in Koblenz gegen syrische Staatsfolter am 17. 2. Eyad A. und Justizbeamter

Defense calls for acquittal of Syrian on trial for torture 21.02.2021

In a watershed trial in Germany, a Syrian national stands accused of crimes against humanity committed in Damascus a decade ago. His defense argues that he would have put his own life at risk had he ignored orders.
12.3.2016 *** Bildunterschrift:Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem speaks during a press conference on March 12, 2016 in the capital Damascus. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's ouster remains a 'red line' for the government, Muallem said ahead of fragile peace talks in Geneva. / AFP / LOUAI BESHARA (Photo credit should read LOUAI BESHARA/AFP/Getty Images) Copyright: Getty Images/AFP/L. Beshara

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem dies aged 79 16.11.2020

Walid al-Moallem, a top diplomat and confidante of President Bashar al-Assad, died following years of poor health and heart problems. No immediate details were offered on the cause of death.

A Syrian man shows marks of torture on his back, after he was released from regime forces, in the Bustan Pasha neighbourhood of Syria's northern city of Aleppo on August 23, 2012. State media hailed the recapture by the army of three Christian neighbourhoods in the heart of Aleppo, but clashes between troops and rebel fighters raged in other parts of the city and in the southern belt of Damascus. AFP PHOTO / JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN (Photo by JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN / AFP)

German joins lawsuits against Syrian torture regime in legal first 10.11.2020

As part of a larger case involving Syrians, a German citizen is also suing Bashar Assad's security apparatus. Martin Lautwein says he witnessed abuse and killings of other inmates during his 48 days detained in Damascus.
22.09.2016 ***ALEPPO, SYRIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Debris of the buildings are seen after the Syrian army hit the residential area with barrel bombs over opposition controlled Sukeri neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria on September 22, 2016. It is reported that 9 people were killed 15 people wounded after the attack. Jawad al Rifai / Anadolu Agency | © picture-alliance/AA/J. al Rifai

Damascus, Moscow accused of 'war crimes' in northwestern Syria 11.05.2020

Schools and clinics in northwestern Syria were targeted in 18 attacks between April last year and February, according to Amnesty International. The rights group accuses Syria's regime and Russian forces of "war crimes."
A Syrian forces Sukhoi Su-22 flies over the rebel-held besieged town of Arbin, in the Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of Damascus, during an air strike on November 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Amer ALMOHIBANY (Photo credit should read AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP via Getty Images)

Syria's al-Assad forces accused of using chemical weapons 09.04.2020

A team of special investigators from a global watchdog has said the Damascus government air forces deployed chemical weapons in western Syria, including on a hospital. The Russia-backed regime denied the claims.

Displaced Syrian children live in a camp created by Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) in Kafr Lusin village on the border with Turkey in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, on March 10, 2020. - When protesters in March 2011 demanded their rights and regime change, they likely never imagined it would trigger a reaction that has led to the 21st century's biggest war. Nine years on, President Bashar al-Assad is still in power and there to stay, more than 380,000 people have died, dozens of towns and cities razed to the ground and half of the country's entire population displaced. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)

War in Syria enters tenth year 15.03.2020

Fighting has entered its tenth year as Russian and Turkish troops began joint patrols of the northwestern Idlib province as part of a fragile ceasefire. Over 100,000 civilians have been killed since the conflict began.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, recover bodies in the town of Maaret Misrin following Syrian government forces airstrikes on March 5, 2020 in Syria's northwestern Idlib province. - Russian air strikes killed at least 15 civilians including a child in the last major opposition bastion of Idlib in northwestern Syria, a Britain-based war monitor said. The strikes after midnight targeted an area where displaced Syrians had gathered outside the town of Maaret Misrin in Idlib province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. (Photo by Ahmad al-ATRASH / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD AL-ATRASH/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany pledges €100 million in aid for Idlib conflict 05.03.2020

However, Berlin has attached strict conditions to the additional funds for the UN. Germany's foreign minister said it was up to Turkey and Russia to fulfill the requirements.
27.02.2020, Syrien, Sarakib: Kämpfer der Nationalen Befreiungsfront (NFL) jubeln und fahren mit einem Panzer. Oppositionelle Milizen sollen mit türkischer Unterstützung den strategisch wichtigen Ort im Kampf um Syriens letzte große Rebellenhochburg um die Stadt Idlib unter Kontrolle gebracht haben. Foto: Anas Alkharboutli/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany says Syria and Russia responsible for Idlib 'war crimes' 27.02.2020

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has criticized the Russian and Syrian government's indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Idlib. The minister said "those responsible must be held accountable." 
Flame and smoke are seen during Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza Strip February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israeli airstrikes near Damascus kill 6: war monitor 24.02.2020

Two members of the Islamic Jihad militant group and four Iranian-backed fighters were killed. The move comes after the jihadists fired a barrage of rockets at Israel, and ahead of Israeli elections on March 2.

