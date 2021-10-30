Damascus is the capital city of Syria. It is one of the oldest continually inhabited cities in the world and is located in the southwest of the country.

Damascus was settled in the second millennium BC. For much of its history, including under the Romans, Umayyads, Abbasids and Ottomans, it has been a major cultural and religious hub. It was a key site for the 2011 uprisings that preceded the Syrian Civil War. This page collates all of DW's content on Damascus.