 Syria: ′Huge explosion′ rocks Damascus | News | DW | 20.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Syria: 'Huge explosion' rocks Damascus

Authorities are treating a "huge explosion" reportedly near an intelligence office as a terrorist attack. Damascus has rarely been hit by attacks since government forces captured rebel-held suburbs last year.

Damascus skyline

A major explosion occurred on Sunday near a military intelligence office in the Syrian capital Damascus, killing and wounding a number of people, independent war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on the heels of state media reports.

Although Syria is engulfed by civil conflict, Damascus is rarely the scene for bomb attacks since government forces recaptured rebel-held suburbs last year. Authorities are treating it as a "terrorist attack," reported the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

What we know so far:

  • Shooting erupted in the wake of the explosion
  • Roads leading to the blast site have been closed off
  • The explosion occurred during rush hour on the first day of the working week
  • It is unclear whether it was a bomb or a suicide attack, said SOHR

More to follow…

Read more: Love and tolerance: A Syrian fairy tale in Germany
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Syrien Luftangriffe gegen Ost-Ghouta (picture alliance/abaca/A. Al-Bushy )

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    War with no end

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to Syrians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks to the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is facing defeat in both countries after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran has supported Syria, its only Arab ally, for decades. Eager to maintain its ally, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops when the conflict emerged in 2011. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


ls/rc (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Belgium can't keep 'Islamic State' fighters' families out

Families of former "Islamic State" (IS) militants are stranded in Syrian detention camps. The Belgian government wants to keep them there, but as Teri Schultz reports, a Belgian court has ruled that's not acceptable. (18.01.2019)  

Kurds see their dreams go up in smoke in Syria

US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria has forced the Kurds to rethink alliances. Will they achieve their aim of an autonomous Kurdistan region in the north-east? Anchal Vohra reports. (08.01.2019)  

Love and tolerance: A Syrian fairy tale in Germany

Hanan and Huda Othman have made it. Despite dealing with prejudice in Syria for their different religions, the couple is now enjoying the freedom and independence it always dreamed of — in northern Germany. (05.01.2019)  

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

Syria's civil war erupted out of the Arab Spring protests that swept much of the Middle East and North Africa in 2011. The conflict has since drawn in multiple warring factions from around the world. (30.04.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Syrien Hasakeh Flüchtlingslager UNHCR

Belgium can't keep 'Islamic State' fighters' families out 18.01.2019

Families of former "Islamic State" (IS) militants are stranded in Syrian detention camps. The Belgian government wants to keep them there, but as Teri Schultz reports, a Belgian court has ruled that's not acceptable.

Syrien Selbstmordanschlag in Manbidsch

Syria: 'Islamic State' claims responsibility for US troops' deaths 16.01.2019

Two US soldiers, a Pentagon civilian and a military contractor have been killed in a bomb blast in Manbij, Syria. Speaking after the attack, US Vice President Mike Pence said the "Islamic State" "has been defeated."

Syrien Krieg | arabische Einheit der SDF in Manbidsch

Lindsey Graham: US must 'slow the withdrawal' from Syria to combat IS 19.01.2019

Days after the "Islamic State" militant group killed US troops on Syrian soil, a senator has warned against pulling out quickly. The White House has yet to release details on how it plans to end the US presence in Syria.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 