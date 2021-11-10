Oxford Dictionaries defines terrorism as "the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims."

US dictionary Merriam-Webster describes terrorism as "the systematic use of terror, especially as a means of coercion." There is, however, no commonly accepted definition. The term is often used in connection with unprovoked attacks and killings by an ideologically motivated group, like the so-called "Islamic State" (IS). But it is also sometimes used by governments to denounce opposition groups.