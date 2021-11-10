Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Terrorism

Oxford Dictionaries defines terrorism as "the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims."

US dictionary Merriam-Webster describes terrorism as "the systematic use of terror, especially as a means of coercion." There is, however, no commonly accepted definition. The term is often used in connection with unprovoked attacks and killings by an ideologically motivated group, like the so-called "Islamic State" (IS). But it is also sometimes used by governments to denounce opposition groups. This page collates DW content on terrorism.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 04, 2021 This undated image Courtesy of the Fenster Family shows US journalist Danny Fensterat his home in Lafayette, Louisiana. - Fenster, detained in Myanmar since May, appeared in a special court on June 17, 2021, his employers said, where he faces charges under a law that criminalizes encouraging dissent against the military. Fenster, managing editor of the Frontier Myanmar news outlet, appeared in court to face a charge under section 505-A of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum three-year jail sentence, Frontier said in a statement. He was later remanded to Yangon's Insein Prison, it said, adding he was scheduled to appear again in court on July 1. (Photo by - / Fenster Family / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / Courtesy of the Fenster Family - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Myanmar charges jailed US journalist with terrorism 10.11.2021

The new charges levied by Myanmar’s military junta mean that Danny Fenster, who has been detained since May, could now face a life sentence.
Bildnummer: 58378505 Datum: 03.11.2011 Copyright: imago/Mandoga Media G20 Gipfel in Cannes - Vorbereitungen: Gendarmerie Politik G20 G 20 Cannes Gipfel Weltwirtschaftsgipfel Sicherheit xcb x2x 2011 quer Cannes France Frankreich G20 Summit Konferenz Politik Politiker Government Europa Europe Gipfel Finanzen Finance o0 Polizei Polizist Sicherheit 58378505 Date 03 11 2011 Copyright Imago Media G20 Summit in Cannes Preparations Gendarmerie politics G20 G 20 Cannes Summit World Economic Summit Security x2x 2011 horizontal Cannes France France G20 Summit Conference politics Politicians Government Europe Europe Summit Finance Finance o0 Police Policeman Security

France: Knife-wielding man attacks police 08.11.2021

The officer survived thanks to his bulletproof vest. Police "neutralized" the attacker in the southern city of Cannes and are investigating a possible terrorist act.
Einsatzkräfte stehen vor der Gaststätte, in dem die Bahnreisenden kurzzeitig untergebracht worden sind. Bei einer Messerattacke im ICE Passau-Hamburg sind am Samstag drei Menschen schwer verletzt worden. Der mutmaßliche Täter, ein 27-jähriger Mann, sei festgenommen worden, teilte die bayerische Polizei nach einem Großeinsatz am Bahnhof Seubersdorf in der Oberpfalz mit.

Germany: Police rule out terrorism in Bavaria train attack 07.11.2021

The man who stabbed four people on a German train on Saturday is believed to have been suffering from delusions that people were "following him." Police have not found any link to terrorist motivation for the attack.
Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier besucht die Insel Utøya. Bei dem Sommerlager der sozialdemokratischen Arbeiderpartiet Norwegens wurden hier am 22. Juli 2011 69 Menschen bei einem Anschlag des Rechtsextremisten Breivik ermordet. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Utoya now a 'place of hope,' German president says 04.11.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has praised young people who continue to attend political youth camps on the Norwegian island where a deadly far-right terror attack happened.
25.07.2017 *** Die Angeklagte Beate Zschäpe sitzt am 25.07.2017 im Verhandlungssaal im Oberlandesgericht (OLG) in München (Bayern) neben ihrem Anwalt Mathias Grasel. Vor dem Oberlandesgericht wurde der Prozess um die Morde und Terroranschläge des Nationalsozialistischen Untergrunds (NSU) fortgesetzt. Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

NSU: What you need to know about Germany's neo-Nazi terror group 03.11.2021

It's been 10 years since the NSU extreme-right terror cell was uncovered. DW answers five key questions from one of Germany's most high-profile neo-Nazi cases.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi makes statements during a joint news conference with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Egypt's president is meeting with Greek officials in Athens on his first visit to the southern European nation since the two countries signed a deal demarcating maritime boundaries between them in the eastern Mediterranean. (Costas Baltas/Pool via AP) |

Egypt's el-Sissi ends state of emergency 4 years after terror attack 25.10.2021

The government had said it imposed the measure to fight terrorism, while critics said it granted President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi sweeping powers to crush dissent.
Ein Absperrband der Polizei, auf dem zu lesen ist «Tatort. Betreten verboten.» ist an einer Straße angebracht. Am 23.10.2021 kam es zu einer Explosion in einem Restaurant in Ugandas Hauptstadt bei dem davon ausgegangen wird, dass es sich hierbei um einer Tat mit terroristischem Hintergrund handelt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Uganda: Police say deadly restaurant explosion 'act of domestic terror' 24.10.2021

A 20-year-old waitress was killed and three others were injured at the blast at a grilled pork joint in Kampala. President Yoweri Museveni vowed to "get the perpetrators."
Salah Hamouri, Franco-Palestinian lawyer and field researcher for ADDAMEER (Conscience) Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, a Palestinian non-governmental organisation that works to support Palestinian political prisoners held in Israeli and Palestinian prisons, gives an interview with AFP at the NGO's offices in the West Bank city of Ramallah on October 1, 2020. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP) (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel outlaws Palestinian NGOs citing anti-terrorism laws 22.10.2021

The Israeli Defense Ministry accused the six now outlawed groups of being "controlled" by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. A swift outcry denounced the move as politically motivated.
Ein Fallschirmjäger der Bundeswehr hält ein Sturmgewehr vom Typ G36 K mit einem sogenannten Laser-Licht-Modul (LLM) bei der Übung «Green Griffin 2019» in den Händen. Rund 2500 Soldaten aus den Niederlanden und Deutschland üben seit dem 6. Mai 2019 in der Lüneburger Heide für den Verteidigungsfall. Im Mittelpunkt von «Green Griffin 2019» steht unter anderem die rasche Verlagerung von Fallschirmtruppen.

Prosecutors arrest two former German soldiers on terrorism charges 20.10.2021

Prosecutors have arrested two former Bundeswehr soldiers accused of being the ringleaders of an attempt to form a terror group. The planned paramilitary unit in Yemen would have put civilian lives at risk, they said.
20.10.2020, Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, Frankreich, FRANCE - SAMUEL PATY S MARCH - CONFLANS SAINTE HONORINE - OCTOBER 20 2020 March in memory of Samuel Paty, Conflans Sainte Honorine, 2020 10 20. Conflans Sainte Honorine Paris region, 2020-10-20. Photograph by Olivier Marchesi Hans Lucas. Conflans Sainte Honorine France PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xOlivierxMarchesix HL_OMARCHESI_1250293

France marks 1 year since the assassination of Samuel Paty 16.10.2021

France is paying tribute to the late teacher Samuel Paty on the anniversary of his death. He was murdered by a Chechen extremist after showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a lesson on free speech.
14.10.2021 A police forensic enters a local past a Norwegian policeman standing guards outside during investigations after a man armed with a bow and arrows killed 5 people before being arrested by police in Kongsberg, on October 14, 2021. - A man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people and wounded two others in southeastern Norway on October 13, 2021, police said, adding that they had arrested the suspect. The motive for the attack, which took place in several locations in the town centre of Kongsberg, was unknown but police said terrorism could not yet be ruled out. - Norway OUT (Photo by Terje Bendiksby / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by TERJE BENDIKSBY/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Norway: Authorities say bow and arrow attack appears to be act of terror 14.10.2021

Norway's security service has said a bow and arrow attack that killed five people was likely an act of terrorism. Authorities said the suspect had recently converted to Islam and may have become radicalized.

Belgium, Brussels, Dec. 04, 2015 - Illustration picture showing the rise of Islamic radicalism - fundamentalism, bomb, Daech, daesh, , ISIS, ISLAMIC STATE, ISLAMISM, JIHAD, jihadism, jihadist, kamikaze, PROPAGANDA, radicalism, SAINT, Sharia, Shootings, website, suicide, suicide bombings, SYRIA, syrian, terror, terrorist, TRAINING, veiled, war, weapon, WEB Â PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY MerlinxMeuris Belgium Brussels DEC 04 2015 Illustration Picture showing The Rise of Islamic radicalism fundamentalism Bomb Daech Daesh ISIS Islamic State Islamism Jihad jihadism Jihadist Kamikaze Propaganda radicalism Saint Sharia Shootings Website Suicide Suicide bombings Syria Syrian Terror Terrorist Training Veiled was Weapon Web â PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY MerlinxMeuris

US unseals criminal complaint of prominent Canadian IS propagandist 02.10.2021

The Eastern District of Virginia charged Mohammed Khalifa, a Saudi-born Canadian, with terrorism offenses. He was the suspected mouthpiece of notoriously brutal videos put out by the "Islamic State."
Sudan's Prime Minister Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok chairs a cabinet meeting in the capital Khartoum on September 21, 2021. - A coup attempt in Sudan failed early on September 21, state media reported, as the country grapples with a fragile transition since the 2019 ouster of longtime president Omar al-Bashir. (Photo by - / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Ashraf SHAZLY has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [BYLINE REMOVAL]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air - 21 September 2021 21.09.2021

Sudan government says foiled coup attempt linked to Bashir regime +++ Analysis of "Hotel Rwanda" hero's terrorism conviction +++ Is money safe in Ugandan banks?+++Tanzania: Liquid fertilizer made from human hair +++ World leaders voice their opinions on German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
FILE PHOTO: Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide, is escorted in handcuffs into a courtroom, in Kigali, Rwanda October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Clement Uwiringiyimana/File Photo

Rwanda court finds 'Hotel Rwanda' hero guilty of terrorism 20.09.2021

Paul Rusesabagina, a critic of President Paul Kagame and one-time hotel manager portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
14.09.2010 *** Paul Rusesabagina, center, who inspired the film Hotel Rwanda for saving people from genocide, appears at the Kicukiro Primary Court in the capital Kigali, Rwanda Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Rusesabagina became famous for protecting more than 1,000 people as a hotel manager during Rwanda's 1994 genocide and was awarded the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005 but Rwandan authorities accused him of supporting the armed wing of his opposition political platform, which has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks inside Rwanda. (AP Photo) |

'Hotel Rwanda' hero awaits verdict on terrorism charges 19.09.2021

A Rwandan court is expected to issue a verdict on Paul Rusesabagina. His story, in which he saved scores of people during the Rwandan genocide, inspired the film 'Hotel Rwanda,' but now Kigali accuses him of terrorism.
Überwachungskameras hängen an der Synagoge in Hagen. Nach dem Polizeieinsatz an der Synagoge in Hagen hat es nach Informationen der Deutschen Presse-Agentur mehrere Festnahmen gegeben. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Judge orders Hagen synagogue suspect to be remanded in custody 17.09.2021

Prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect detained on Thursday for his alleged role in planning an attack during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.
Show more articles