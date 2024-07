As the 2024 European Championship comences, Germany is faced with a massive security challenge to ensure football fans' safety amid potential terror threats, cybersecurity attacks and hooligan violence.

As Euro 2024 kicks off in Germany, security forces are on high alert to ensure the safety of the many football fans expected to attend.

Many Germans feel on edge, with surveys suggesting that half of the population fear an attack during the tournament, which will run from June 14 to July 14.

DW visited the security hub for the tournament and discovered how Germany intends to keep the event safe.