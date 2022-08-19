The Islamic State group is an extremist organization

The United Nations has accused the extremist Islamic State group of committing human rights abuses, mass executions and war crimes. The terror group is known for its social media and web propaganda, which includes online videos of the beheadings of soldiers, journalists and aid workers. In 2014, the group was able to take control of large swathes of Iraq and Syria. It has since been driven out of those areas and decreased in size. It still exists underground and has expanded into other countries, including Afghanistan and in Africa. DW's recent content tagged with "Islamic State" or "IS" appears on this page.