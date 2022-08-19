Visit the new DW website

The Islamic State group is an extremist organization

The United Nations has accused the extremist Islamic State group of committing human rights abuses, mass executions and war crimes. The terror group is known for its social media and web propaganda, which includes online videos of the beheadings of soldiers, journalists and aid workers. In 2014, the group was able to take control of large swathes of Iraq and Syria. It has since been driven out of those areas and decreased in size. It still exists underground and has expanded into other countries, including Afghanistan and in Africa. DW's recent content tagged with "Islamic State" or "IS" appears on this page.

Islamic State 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison

Islamic State 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison 19.08.2022

El Shafee Elsheikh was convicted in April for his part in the activities of the notorious four-member "Beatles" cell. They murdered hostages in Iraq and Syria.
Afghanistan: Prominent Taliban cleric killed in Kabul bombing

Afghanistan: Prominent Taliban cleric killed in Kabul bombing 11.08.2022

The militant group said cleric Rahimullah Haqqani was killed in a "brutal attack" at an Islamic religious center in the Afghan capital.

Alleged 4th member of IS 'Beatles' terror cell charged in the UK

Alleged 4th member of IS 'Beatles' terror cell charged in the UK 11.08.2022

A man accused of being a member of the so-called Islamic State's "Beatles" terror cell has been charged with terrorism offenses in the UK. The notorious cell murdered foreign hostages in Iraq and Syria.

Mali declares 3 days of mourning after attacks kill dozens

Mali declares 3 days of mourning after attacks kill dozens 11.08.2022

The attacks were blamed on Islamist groups, and it marks the second three-day mourning period this year as the country struggles to deal with years of insurgency.
US: Canadian IS narrator sentenced to life in prison

US: Canadian IS narrator sentenced to life in prison 30.07.2022

Mohammed Khalifa was said to be a key player in the "Islamic State" (IS) propaganda team, and narrated several violent videos. He was caught in 2019 by Syrian forces allied with the US.

Mali: 15 soldiers, 3 civilians killed in Islamist attacks

Mali: 15 soldiers, 3 civilians killed in Islamist attacks 28.07.2022

The unstable Sahel state has long been a target of militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State who have repeatedly raided bases across the country.
Afghanistan: UN slams killings, torture under Taliban

Afghanistan: UN slams killings, torture under Taliban 20.07.2022

The security situation in Afghanistan has improved since the Taliban seized power, but this came at a cost, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said in a new report.
Pentagon says US drone strike kills 'IS' chief in Syria

Pentagon says US drone strike kills 'IS' chief in Syria 12.07.2022

A leader of the "Islamic State" in Syria has been killed in a US military air strike, according the Pentagon. The killing represents a further blow to the militant group as it tries to reorganize.
Syria: Suspected IS attack on bus leaves several dead

Syria: Suspected IS attack on bus leaves several dead 20.06.2022

At least 15 people have been killed in an attack on a bus in a remote part of eastern Syria according to a monitoring group. The death toll appears to be one of the highest from terror attacks in recent years.
Afghanistan: Deadly attack hits Kabul Sikh temple

Afghanistan: Deadly attack hits Kabul Sikh temple 18.06.2022

An attack on a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital has claimed two lives plus those of the attackers, officials say. Sikhs form a tiny minority in the country.
Civilians bear brunt of heavy fighting in Mali

Civilians bear brunt of heavy fighting in Mali 11.06.2022

Mali's northeast is seeing heavy fighting as Mali's army, together with pro-government militias, battle insurgents. Hundreds of civilians have been killed and tens of thousands are displaced.
Taliban faces threats from 'Islamic State', UN says

Taliban faces threats from 'Islamic State', UN says 03.06.2022

IS militants and other insurgents now comprise the biggest military threat to the Taliban in Afghanistan. Militant groups do not have the capability to launch international attacks this year, according to a UN report.
Will the 'Islamic State' benefit from the Ukraine war?

Will the 'Islamic State' benefit from the Ukraine war? 17.05.2022

The terrorist group has said it will take advantage of the fact that the West is distracted by war in Ukraine. But any advantage it will get from the war likely has less to do with terrorism, and more with economics.

In Iraq, sectarian prejudice goes beyond the grave

In Iraq, sectarian prejudice goes beyond the grave 15.05.2022

The "Islamic State" group is gone but many of their Iraqi victims are still missing. They may well be buried in mass graves the extremists left. But critics say exhumations are too slow, and possibly politically biased.

US: 'Beatles' jihadi sentenced to life in jail over hostage killings

US: 'Beatles' jihadi sentenced to life in jail over hostage killings 29.04.2022

A US court handed down the first sentence to a member of the "IS" terror cell nicknamed "The Beatles." The man pleaded guilty to kidnapping, torturing and killing four American hostages.
Afghans fear for their safety amid growing violence

Afghans fear for their safety amid growing violence 23.04.2022

Recent attacks in Afghanistan appear to have targeted places of worship at busy hours, leaving Afghans fearing for their security. Many are blaming the ruling Taliban for not protecting citizens.
