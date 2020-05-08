Nature on the move

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Every year, birds and animals around the world migrate to other climes. Some 10,000 species journey by land, sea or air. Without migration, entire ecosystems would be at risk of collapse. But climate change is now impacting migratory patterns.
Environmentalists say Pakistan is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, and government efforts addressing forests and greenhouse gas emissions do not go far enough.
How is the climate crisis affecting Siberia's last great reindeer herds — and the people who live and move alongside them? Researchers are working to find out.
The ICARUS project can observe the behavior of animals all over the world from space. The initiative might help research the spread of epidemics, ecological changes and natural disasters.
Having escaped Australia's devasting fires at the turn of this year, old-growth forest in New South Wales is now under threat from loggers. But the cultural custodians of the land are fighting back.
