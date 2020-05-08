 Nature on the move | Global Ideas | DW | 20.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Global Ideas

Nature on the move

Every year, birds and animals around the world migrate to other climes. Some 10,000 species journey by land, sea or air. Without migration, entire ecosystems would be at risk of collapse. But climate change is now impacting migratory patterns.

Watch video 04:33

More in the Media Center

Bildergalerie Zugvögel

World Migratory Bird Day: Flying for survival 08.05.2020

Klimakiller Holzkohle

Charcoal 04.12.2019

DW Dokus KW 37 - Merino-Boom

The Merino Boom 09.09.2019

Innovative fuel: The power of algae 28.05.2016

More from Global Ideas - video explainer

Global Ideas Zukunftsessen

Nutrition and climate change – the food of the future 16.07.2020

Screenshot | Infofilm von Global Ideas zu Trinkwasser

Video explainer: Blue gold — the dwindling resource of water 22.05.2020

DW Global Ideas - Farming Cooperative, Brazil

Brazil: Indigenous peoples show the way 03.01.2020

Global 3000 Bestäubervielfalt

Video explainer: A plant's best friend — the importance of pollinators 27.09.2019

Read also

Pakistan Karatschi Überflutungen nach Monsunregen

Pakistan: Climate change, environmental problems put government in a bind 08.09.2020

Environmentalists say Pakistan is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, and government efforts addressing forests and greenhouse gas emissions do not go far enough.

DW Global 3000 - Russland Rentiere

Reindeer and their nomadic herders face climate change 04.08.2020

How is the climate crisis affecting Siberia's last great reindeer herds — and the people who live and move alongside them? Researchers are working to find out.

Icarus-Projekt I Amsel mit Icarus Sender

ICARUS: Tracking animals from space could warn of epidemics and natural disasters 02.10.2020

The ICARUS project can observe the behavior of animals all over the world from space. The initiative might help research the spread of epidemics, ecological changes and natural disasters.

Global Ideas | Australien Nambucca Forest | New South Wales | Proteste gegen Abholzung

Australia: Aboriginal protesters defend ancient forest against logging 02.07.2020

Having escaped Australia's devasting fires at the turn of this year, old-growth forest in New South Wales is now under threat from loggers. But the cultural custodians of the land are fighting back.