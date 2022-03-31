Energy Transition? The U.S. and Oil

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
North Dakota is a top oil-producing state in the U.S. In light of Russia's attack on Ukraine, many in the northern state hope demand will rise. Others want to shift to renewables. It's a conflict that goes to the core of North Dakota’s identity.
The state of North Dakota in the U.S. seems like the ideal spot for renewable energies, with its sprawling, wind-swept plains. An initative led by Native peoples is currently testing the possibilities with large solar farms. But not everyone shares their green vision. Ines Pohl visited a state struggling to find its place in a shifting energy landscape.