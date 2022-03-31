 Energy Transition? The U.S. and Oil | Reporter - On Location | DW | 09.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Reporter

Energy Transition? The U.S. and Oil

North Dakota is a top oil-producing state in the U.S. In light of Russia's attack on Ukraine, many in the northern state hope demand will rise. Others want to shift to renewables. It's a conflict that goes to the core of North Dakota’s identity.

Watch video 12:29

The state of North Dakota in the U.S. seems like the ideal spot for renewable energies, with its sprawling, wind-swept plains. An initative led by Native peoples is currently testing the possibilities with large solar farms. But not everyone shares their green vision. Ines Pohl visited a state struggling to find its place in a shifting energy landscape.

More in the Media Center

Will there be a fossil fuel renaissance? Sendedatum: 31.03.2022 North Dakota, USA Oil pump in the US state of North Dakota.

Energy insecurity sparks new demand for fossil fuels in US 31.03.2022

DW Sendung To The Point 21.10.2021 via Peter Ziesche Rechte: DW

Bleak winter ahead: Who’s to blame for Europe’s energy crisis? 21.10.2021

Petrochemical facilities in the desert

Oil trade fair follows COP26 16.11.2021

Deutschland, Berlin | Kathy Kaiser vom Kältebus der Berliner Stadtmission

Berlin's Cold Bus: Helping the homeless 05.02.2022

More from Reporter - RSS-Feed (english)

Polen Przemysl Helferin Wilma Peters

Going the distance: German aid for Ukraine 26.03.2022

Sendung 'Reporter' I Olga Romanova I eine oppositionelle Journalistin

Russian exiles and the war in Ukraine 19.03.2022

Ukraine | Kriegshandlungen in Zhytomir

The first days of the war in Ukraine 05.03.2022

La Réunion | Postbote Cyril Maillot

Mountaintop mailbox: Réunion mail carriers 26.02.2022

More from Reporter

Deutschland | Faris Allaham, Abdul Muakrin Bakran und Anas Allakad

Syrians in Sinzig: From refugees to volunteers 02.04.2022

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Germany divided over coronavirus 12.03.2022

Zypern Tourismus Varosha

Varosha: A Glimmer of Hope for Cyprus 19.02.2022

Octavian Berceanu | ehemaliger Chef der rumänischen Umweltpolizei

The Billion-Dollar Waste Business 12.02.2022

Read also

SAKHALIN REGION, RUSSIA - JANUARY 2, 2022: The Dream LNG tanker is pictured by a quay of a liquefied natural gas plant in the village of Prigorodnoye. Sergei Krasnoukhov/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS11DEC6

If Europe is done with Russian energy, where will Moscow sell its oil and gas? 07.04.2022

Europe's days as Russia's best customer for energy appear to be numbered. Moscow will need to find new markets if it is to remain an oil and gas superpower, but its options are limited.

Wasserdampf aus den Kühltürmen des Braunkohlekraftwerks Jänschwalde der Lausitz Energie Bergbau AG (LEAG). Die Braunkohle wird im nahen Tagebau Jänschwalde gefördert. Das Braunkohlekraftwerk soll bis Ende 2028 vom Netz gehen. Bereits 2025 soll Block A stillgelegt werden.

Will war fast-track the energy transition? 04.03.2022

The sudden push to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas and oil could trigger a paradigm shift to clean energy sources that might be quickly scaled up.

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to combat rising gas prices in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

US dipping into oil reserve to curb rising gas prices 31.03.2022

US President Joe Biden has announced a massive release of the country's strategic oil reserve as the US tries to combat high prices at the pump.

29.01.2022, Berlin: Grünenpolitikerin Ricarda Lang nimmt online am Bundesparteitag von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen teil. Auf dem Programm steht die Wahl des Bundesvorstands inklusive der Vorsitzenden sowie der Parteirat. Die mehreren Hundert Delegierten stimmen online ab. Die Wahlen für Vorstand, Parteirat und andere Gremien müssen in der Folge noch per Brief bestätigt werden. Lang gilt als eine der wahrscheinlichen Nachfolgerinnen von den scheidenden Vorständen Baerbock und Habeck. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Putin's war in Ukraine puts Germany's Greens in a tight spot 01.04.2022

Anti-nuke, anti-war, pro-planet: These are tough days for Germany's Greens, who have long stood for disarmament and renewable energy. Now governing in a crisis, they find themselves needing to go the opposite way.