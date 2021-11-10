Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Bulgaria is located in the southeast part of the Balkans. The country borders on the Black Sea, which attracts tourists all year round.
Bulgaria came under the Soviet sphere of influence after WWII, and became a People's Republic in 1946. Communist rule ended in 1990, and the country again held multiparty elections, moving toward a political democracy and market economy. The country joined NATO in 2004 and the EU in 2007.
The American singer has offered to pay the €1,500 fine incurred by Norway's beach handball team for breaking uniform regulations. The team wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the European championships in Bulgaria.