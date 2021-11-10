Visit the new DW website

Bulgaria

Bulgaria is located in the southeast part of the Balkans. The country borders on the Black Sea, which attracts tourists all year round.

Bulgaria came under the Soviet sphere of influence after WWII, and became a People's Republic in 1946. Communist rule ended in 1990, and the country again held multiparty elections, moving toward a political democracy and market economy. The country joined NATO in 2004 and the EU in 2007.

When was the photo taken: July 22 Where was the photo taken: MMI mine near Radnevo Caption: Workers at the Troyanovo mine near Radnevo.

Is Bulgaria ready to give up coal? 10.11.2021

Under pressure from the European Union, Bulgaria has finally committed to giving up coal. But miners fear that the country has failed to plan for a transition to greener jobs.
Autismus in Europa - Zentrums für Soziale Rehabilitation und Integration mit Priorität für das autistische Spektrum, Sofia, Bulgarien 2. v.l. Antonio Petkow; 3. v.l. Tswetelina Georgiewa; 4. v.l. Ani Andonowa

People on autism spectrum in Bulgaria seek understanding 02.11.2021

People on the autism spectrum often face discrimination and other challenges in everyday life. In Bulgaria, activists are working to raise awareness and reduce stigma.
Naples, ITALY: Italian carabinieri shows 800g of cocaine after Italian Police conduct a raid in the southern Italian city of Naples, 12 december 2006. Naples police arrested more than 60 people across the country, suspected of criminal association linked to international drug trafficking.the investigations are the result of colaboration with the judicial and Police authorities of Spain, of France, of Germany, of Ecuador and of Colombia. AFP PHOTO / MARIO LAPORTA (Photo credit should read MARIO LAPORTA/AFP/Getty Images)

Police in Ecuador seize a ton of cocaine bound for Bulgaria 03.10.2021

Ecuadorian police have seized 2.5 tons of cocaine in two separate operations. A ton of was bound for Europe. They have also arrested five suspects.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Trainerin Deutschland) DFB Frauen Laenderspiel; Deutschland - Chile, 15.06.2021, Offenbach, Stadion am Bieberer Berg DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

Germany go full throttle towards Euros 16.09.2021

Upcoming games against Bulgaria and Serbia may be World Cup qualifiers in name, but they're more like warm-ups for next year's Euros. A mini-tournament in February also gives Martina Voss-Tecklenburg extra preparation.
Premierminister Boiko Borissov und Präsident Rumen Radev, März 2020 © BGNES

Bulgaria set for third election this year in November 11.09.2021

Protest party ITN edged out the conservative GERB in the latest vote, but was not able to form a government. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will also be running for reelection.
02/08/2021** TOPSHOT - Men gather sheeps to take them away from an advancing fire on August 2, 2021 in Mugla, Marmaris district, as the European Union sent help to Turkey and volunteers joined firefighters in battling a week of violent blazes that have killed eight people. - Turkey's struggles against its deadliest wildfires in decades come as a blistering heatwave grips southeastern Europe creating tinderbox conditions that Greek officials blame squarely on climate change. The fires tearing through Turkey since July 28 have destroyed huge swathes of pristine forest and forced the evacuation of panicked tourists from seaside hotels. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP) (Photo by YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images)

Wildfires raging across Turkey threaten power station, ignite anger 03.08.2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been criticized for not doing enough to put out the flames. Italy, Greece and Bulgaria are all fighting their own blazes.
FILE - In Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, singer Pink poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London. U.S. pop singer Pink has offered to pay a fine given to the Norwegian female beach handball team for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms. Pink said she was “very proud” of the team for protesting against the rule that prevented them from wearing shorts like their male counterparts. At the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria last week, Norway’s female team was fined 1,500 euros ($1,770) for what the European federation called improper clothing and “a breach of clothing regulations.” (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

Singer Pink offers to pay 'sexist' clothing fine for Norway's beach handball team 26.07.2021

The American singer has offered to pay the €1,500 fine incurred by Norway's beach handball team for breaking uniform regulations. The team wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the European championships in Bulgaria.
People vote during a snap parliamentary election, at a polling station in Sofia, Bulgaria, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva

Bulgaria: Center-right and populist parties neck-and-neck in elections 12.07.2021

The center-right GERB party and an anti-establishment rival led by TV-host-turned-politician Slavi Trifonov are neck-and-neck in exit polls after voting closed in the general election.

25.04.2021 MOSCOW, RUSSIA - APRIL 25, 2021: A full moon shines over the Moscow Kremlin and the Moscow International Business Center. Marina Lystseva/TASS

Analysis: Russia's secret services betray their weakness 03.05.2021

Spying, attacks, murder: Moscow's secret services have shown they are capable of striking even in the heart of the West. However, intelligence expert Christopher Nehring says they are marked by failure and limited means.
February 21, 2021*** AACHEN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 21: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, Head coach of Germany speaks to Alexandra Popp prior to the Three Nations. One Goa. Tournament match between Germany and Belgium at Tivoli Stadium on February 21, 2021 in Aachen, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Women's World Cup qualifying: Germany to face Portugal and Serbia 30.04.2021

The road to the 2023 women's World Cup will begin in September with Germany up against Portugal, Serbia, Israel, Turkey and Bulgaria. Games will take place either side of next year's delayed European Championship.
SOFIA, BULGARIA - JANUARY 30, 2018: A view of the Russian Embassy building in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria. Igor Lenkin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0717BB

Bulgaria expels Russian diplomat amid probe of arms depot blasts 29.04.2021

Bulgaria declared a Russian persona non grata a day after prosecutors announced they were investigating possible Russian links to explosions at four arms depots.
Emiliyan Gebrev, Bulgarien, bulgarischer Händler, Waffen. Aufegonnem am 18.02.2019 in Sofia, Bulgarien. Copyright: BGNES

Bulgaria investigates arms depot blast link to Russia 28.04.2021

Prosecutors in Bulgaria say they are collecting evidence about the possible involvement of Russia in explosions at Bulgarian arms depots. Officials claim there may be a link with similar blasts in the Czech Republic.
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borisov speaks during a press conference on the current situation regarding the delivery of vaccines against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 disease in Europe on March 16, 2021, at the Chancellery in Vienna, Austria. - Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Croatia and Latvia have called for talks among EU leaders regarding huge disparities in the distribution of vaccines, according to a letter published on March 13, 2021. (Photo by GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT

Bulgaria election: PM Borissov's party wins but falls short of majority 05.04.2021

The center-right GERB party is on track to win Bulgaria's parliamentary election, initial vote tallies show. PM Boyko Borissov will face hurdles in forming a government after anti-graft parties ruled out a coalition.
This handout photograph taken and made available by the GERB party press office on April 4, 2021 shows Bulgarian Prime Minister and leader of GERB party Boyko Borisov casting his ballot at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Sofia. - Bulgarians vote on April 4, 2021 to elect a new parliament with outgoing Prime Minister's centre-right party tipped to finish first but struggle to find coalition partners amid predictions of low turnout on pandemic fears. (Photo by Handout / GERB Party Press Office / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / GERB Party Press Office - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Bulgaria election: PM Borissov's party set to win — exit polls 04.04.2021

Bulgarians voted for a new parliament on Sunday after months of anti-government protests. Despite demonstrations and scandals, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's party is projected to win, but a majority may prove elusive.

Sharp drop in visitors to Bulgaria's Black Sea 02.04.2021

In Bulgaria last year foreign tourism was down by 80%. This year does not look much better as the country faces a high number of infections and a small vaccination rate. Now hundreds of hotels are for sale.
DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 02.04.2021

How the pandemic is fueling Germany's digitization - EU grants halloumi cheese protected status - Pandemic wreaks havoc in Bulgaria's tourism sector
