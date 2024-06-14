PoliticsBulgaria
Bulgaria, North Macedonia clash over Albania census
For years, Bulgaria and North Macedonia have been at loggerheads on a number of issues relating to history, language and identity.
Now, it would appear that this tension has spilled over into Albania. Macedonians have been officially recognized as a minority in Albania since 1945; Bulgarians since 2017.
Some in a municipality in southeastern Albania now claim Bulgaria intervened in Albania's census process last year in an attempt to persuade ethnic Macedonians to self-declare as ethnic Bulgarians on the census form. Both the local authorities and Bulgaria have denied the claim.