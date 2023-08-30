  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Ukraine
PoliticsNorth Macedonia

North Macedonia: How long before it can join the EU?

Thomas Brey
August 30, 2023

North Macedonia has been waiting since 2005 for EU accession negotiations to begin. Greece finally lifted its veto in 2019, but Bulgaria continues to throw a spanner in the works.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VjUo
The flags of North Macedonia (left) and the EU are seen in a glass on a table with flowers in the background, Skopje, North Macedonia, July 20, 2022
So near but yet so far: While EU accession negotiations have officially begun, real discussions have yet to begin in earnestImage: Government of North Macedonia

North Macedonia's path to EU membership has been anything but smooth so far.

First it was its southern neighbor, Greece, that stopped its progress toward EU membership by vetoing the start of accession negotiations. After a dispute lasting over 25 years, Skopje agreed to change the country's name from Macedonia to North Macedonia. Greece responded by lifting its veto, paving the way for North Macedonia to become a member of NATO in 2020.

But the road to EU membership is still not open: North Macedonia's eastern neighbor, Bulgaria, has long been placing obstacles in its path. It wants North Macedonia to re-interpret its history in a way that is acceptable to Bulgaria. It also claims that Macedonian is not a separate language, but a western Bulgarian dialect.

Finally, it is insisting that the 3,000 members of the Bulgarian minority in North Macedonia are mentioned as one of the country's "constitutive peoples" in the Macedonian constitution. For its part, however, Bulgaria refuses to accept that there is a Macedonian minority within its borders.

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski stands at a lectern at a reception marking the official start of EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia, Skopje, North Macedonia, July 20, 2022
North Macedonia's PM Dimitar Kovachevski hopes parliament will approve an amendment to the constitution so that Bulgaria will stop blocking its neighbor's path to the EUImage: Government of North Macedonia

Serbia also has a bone to pick with North Macedonia because it recognizes the former Serbian province of Kosovo, which declared its independence in 2008, as a sovereign state.

Real negotiations yet to begin

In short, despite many encouraging speeches and rallying calls from Western politicians over the years, North Macedonia remains at the mercy of international politics. No other official EU candidate has had to wait so long for accession negotiations to begin.

While the Intergovernmental Conference on the Accession of North Macedonia in July 2022 marked the official start of negotiations, meaningful discussions, where both sides really get down to brass tacks, have not yet taken place because of Bulgaria's obstruction.

Parliament debates Bulgarian demand

This month, the parliament in Skopje spent days debating Bulgaria's demand that the small Bulgarian minority be mentioned in the Macedonian constitution. Because the opposition is refusing to support the proposal, the government does not have the two-thirds majority needed to pass the change.

The opposition claims that this is not only about the amendment of the constitution, but also about re-writing schoolbooks and the fact that the country's language, identity and history are all being called into question. It says that Bulgaria ultimately wants to dominate North Macedonia one way or another.

Hristijan Mickoski gestures as he speaks into a microphone, Skopje, North Macedonia, June 18, 2022
Macedonian opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski refuses to support the proposed constitutional amendment and wants early elections to be calledImage: Petr Stojanovski/DW

A parliamentary vote on the proposed constitutional amendment has been postponed for the time being.

Opposition rejects 'dictated constitutional amendment'

Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of the main opposition party in North Macedonia, the nationalist-conservative VMRO-DPMNE, recently took things up a notch: "This dictated constitutional amendment cannot be," he told the Belgrade-based newspaper Politika on Monday, adding that "elections are now the only option left open."

Mickoski is adamant that voters will have to decide whether to amend the constitution.

According to the popular online portal A1on, the government could theoretically use parliamentary rules of procedure to delay the vote until the end of its term in the summer of 2024. The government may be hoping that this will give it the time it needs to bring on side the eight remaining opposition lawmakers needed to pass the amendment.

Reforms blocked by stalemate

This domestic stalemate is blocking key reforms in several important areas and causing disappointment and frustration across the country.

Just a few days ago, the newspaper Vecer reminded its readers that an amendment of the constitution to include the Bulgarian minority is not the most important issue: "The top national priority is a country with a strong economy, low corruption, good health care and education and that is governed by the rule of law."

Pensioners hold up placards and flags during a protest about low pensions, Skopje, North Macedonia, August 14, 2023
While politicians focus on Bulgaria and the EU, other vital reform projects stagnate: Pensioners protested low pensions in the Macedonian capital Skopje earlier this monthImage: Petr Stojanovski/DW

But instead of tackling these issues, the government and opposition parties are accusing each other of driving the country to the brink with corruption, media censorship and control of the judiciary.

Stagnation causes emigration

A general feeling of stagnation and helplessness seems to have gripped the people of North Macedonia. Most speak of domestic politics with profound contempt. And hardly anyone has anything good to say about the EU any more or expects anything positive to come out of Brussels.

Those who can, look for work abroad. The exodus from North Macedonia is staggering: In recent years, the population has shrunk by 10% to about 1.8 million.

No solution in sight

But why is a wide range of parties in Bulgaria so fixated on its small western neighbor? The reason is clearly linked to the fragile domestic political situation in Bulgaria.

There have been no less than five parliamentary elections in Bulgaria in the past two years, and the coalition government that emerged from the last election in April 2023 is anything but stable.

It is made up of two incompatible partners: The conservative Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB), led by former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, and the liberal pro-reform, anti-corruption alliance led by We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB). These two polar opposites agreed to a system of rotating prime ministers to make the coalition possible.

The role of North Macedonia in Bulgarian politics

In the face of such political fragility, most politicians are only too delighted to have a major common, national issue — like North Macedonia — to rally around.

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov (left) and Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski greet each other with broad smiles, Skopje, North Macedonia, January 18, 2022
Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov (left) sought to end decades of dispute between the two neighboring countries last yearImage: Reg. Nordmazedonien

This is not the first time North Macedonia has played a major role in Bulgarian politics: When former Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov (PP) sought rapprochement with North Macedonia 18 months ago, President Rumen Radev blocked his efforts.

Will Bulgaria keep its word?

Even though the vast majority of foreign legal experts and historians take North Macedonia's side in this stand-off, the EU wants the Western Balkan country to change its constitution to take EU member Bulgaria's wishes into account.

Gabriel Escobar, the US's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Balkan policy, announced during a recent visit to Skopje that Bulgarian Foreign Minister and future Prime Minister Marija Gabriel had assured him that Bulgaria will not make any new demands beyond the constitutional change.

Nevertheless, even if North Macedonia does succeed in resolving its domestic dispute about an amendment to the constitution, it is uncertain whether its unpredictable neighbor will abandon its veto position.

Failure to do so would plunge North Macedonia into an even deeper crisis and rob the EU of the last remnants of its credibility in the region. It could also lead to new, perilous tension in this part of Europe.

This article was originally published in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Lake Ohrid, North Macedonia

Dutch tourists drawn to North Macedonia by a book

Dutch tourists drawn to North Macedonia by a book

For decades, most foreign tourists visiting Lake Ohrid in North Macedonia have come from the Netherlands. They are drawn to the region not only by the beautiful scenery, but also by the novel "The Wedding of the Seven Gypsies" in which Dutch author A. den Doolaard (1901–1994) describes life in Macedonian villages so charmingly that Dutch readers long to see them with their own eyes.
SocietyAugust 24, 202304:05 min
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkow in Sofia on June 11, 2022

Scholz urges action over North Macedonia EU bid

Scholz urges action over North Macedonia EU bid

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Bulgaria to withdraw its objection to North Macedonia joining the EU. The West Balkan nation was given the nod to start accession talks two years ago but progress has stalled.
PoliticsJune 11, 2022
Supporters of the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE encounter with security forces gather outside the government building to a protest against the French proposal to resolve the dispute between North Macedonia and Bulgaria in Skopje, North Macedonia

North Macedonia: Protesters clash with police over Bulgarian demands

North Macedonia: Protesters clash with police over Bulgarian demands

Nearly 50 police officers have been injured in North Macedonia after France pitched a proposal to incorporate Bulgaria's demands on language and cultural identity into Macedonia's constitution.
PoliticsJuly 6, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian missile strike

Ukraine updates: Russia says drone attacks hit 6 regions

ConflictsAugust 30, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

School children write in a book

Schools in northern Nigeria ending corporal punishment

Schools in northern Nigeria ending corporal punishment

EducationAugust 29, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

People in raingear holding umbrellas at a protest

Thailand: Progressive voters disillusioned about the future

Thailand: Progressive voters disillusioned about the future

PoliticsAugust 29, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Police cordon with a police car in the background

German police have new leads in cold cases of slain women

German police have new leads in cold cases of slain women

CrimeAugust 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A group of women wearing abayas walking down a street

France: Abaya ban triggers secular laws debate

France: Abaya ban triggers secular laws debate

ReligionAugust 30, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

People stage a protest as they wave the Druze flags in the southern city of Sweida, Syria.

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

PoliticsAugust 29, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A burnt tree is silhouetted against a blue sky

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

CatastropheAugust 28, 202306:43 min
More from North America

Latin America

Opfersuche nach Militärputsch in Chile

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage