Kosovo

Kosovo lies between Serbia, Macedonia, Albania and Montenegro. Its predominantly Muslim, ethnic Albanian population declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Kosovo, a Balkan nation of 1.8 million people, has two official languages: Albanian and Serbian. Its capital is Pristina. Kosovo is a historically significant region for both ethnic Serbs and ethnic Albanians. In the late 1990s, a move for independence by its majority ethnic Albanian population sparked fighting, prompting a NATO aerial intervention in 1999. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Kosovo.

Rock throwing crowd of Ethnic Serbs block a street in the northern Serb-dominated part of ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia increased Wednesday after police in Kosovo clashed with ethnic Serbs during a police operation against the smuggling of goods. At least seven people were injured. (AP Photo/str)

Kosovo Serbs clash with police over smuggler arrests 13.10.2021

Several ethnic Serbs and police have been injured in clashes after an operation targeting smuggling gangs in northern Kosovo. Regional tensions remain high after a standoff between Serbia and Kosovo over border controls.
6.10.2021***EU members states and Western Balkans partners' leaders pose for a family photograph during the EU-Western Balkans summit at Brdo Congress Centre, near Ljubljana on October 6, 2021. - Western Balkan countries can expect reassurances but no concrete progress on their stalled bids for European Union membership when EU leaders meet today. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

EU summit: No firm timeline for Western Balkans accession 06.10.2021

EU leaders reaffirmed commitment for six Western Balkan countries to join the union but held off opening full negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia.
Serbian army soldiers stand guard by their armoured vehicles in the village of Rudnica near the southern Serbian town of Raska on September 27, 2021, where tensions are high at the border between Kosovo and Serbia as Belgrade deployed four armoured vehicles close to the frontier, an AFP correspondent saw. - Already tense relations between Serbia and its former ethnic-Albanian majority province have grown worse since the government in Kosovo despatched special police units to the north a week ago, an area mainly populated by ethnic Serbs who reject the authority of Pristina. The move, which angered the Serbs, came after Pristina decided to require drivers with Serbian registration plates to put on temporary ones when entering Kosovo. (Photo by Irfan LICINA / AFP)

Serbia and Kosovo reach deal in border row, says envoy 30.09.2021

Serbia and Kosovo have reportedly agreed to end a standoff at their border that was ignited by a dispute over license plates.
ARCHIV 2013****Ein deutscher Kfor-Soldat trägt am 10.12.2013 in Novo Selo während einer Weihnachtsfeier das Kfor-Wappen. Der amtierende Bundesverteidigungsminister besucht das deutsche Kfor-Truppenkontingent. Foto: Maurizio Gambarini/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

NATO patrols Kosovo-Serbia border as tensions soar 27.09.2021

KFOR peacekeepers are "closely monitoring the situation" amid the worst tensions between Serbia and Kosovo in a decade, sparked by a row over car registration plates.
Kosovo police officers patrol by trucks where Kosovo Serbs block a road near the northern Kosovo border crossing of Jarinje, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Tensions soared Monday at the border between Kosovo and Serbia as Kosovo deployed additional police to implement a rule to remove Serbian license plates from cars entering Kosovo, while Serbs protested the move. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic)

Kosovo: New restrictions on Serbian license plates spark protests 21.09.2021

Kosovo began applying new rules on vehicles with Serbian license plates entering the country. While the scheme to have drivers swap out for local registration is about reciprocity, tensions have soared.

Osmani: If Kosovo delivers, the European Union should also deliver 17.09.2021

In an interview with DW, the president of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, confirms her commitment to EU integration and NATO. She also emphasizes the country's full support of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers war crimes court.

14.09.2021 Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier empfängt im Schloss Bellevue die Präsidentin der Republik Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, mit militärischen Ehren.

Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani: Principled, yet willing to take risks 16.09.2021

Vjosa Osmani, the fifth president of the Republic of Kosovo, has just concluded a Berlin visit. So what drives the woman holding Europe's youngest state's highest political office?
2021-09-15 09:31:44 DEN HAAG - Salih Mustafa (R) und sein Anwalt Julius von Bone (L) zu Beginn seines Prozesses vor dem Kosovo-Tribunal. Der Verdächtige war während des Kosovo-Konflikts 1998/99 ein hochrangiger Kommandeur der Kosovo-Befreiungsarmee (UK). ANP POOL ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Kosovo tribunal: KLA commander slams 'Gestapo' court 15.09.2021

The trial of a former commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army has begun at the Special Tribunal for War Crimes during the Kosovo War. Salih Mustafa is the first defendant to stand trial before the tribunal.

***ACHTUNG: Pressebilder - nur zur freigegeben Berichterstattung verwenden!*** Albanien Flüchtlinge aus Afghanistan in Tirana via Ani Ruci Rechte: Press Office Albania Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Albania divided over hosting US-bound Afghan refugees 31.08.2021

Albania has agreed to host Afghan refugees while they are being vetted for visas for the US. Although some feel that Albania has a duty to help its NATO ally, others say the country is struggling enough as it is.
Afghan passengers sit as they wait to leave the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP)

Airlifted Afghans to receive temporary shelter in Albania 18.08.2021

After the Taliban's takeover, there is an urgent need to find shelter for Afghans airlifted out. Albania has been negotiating with the US on accommodating people who have fled in Tirana. Details are slowly emerging.
25.07.2021 Emergency crews work at the site of a bus accident near Slavonski Brod, Croatia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. A bus swerved off a highway and crashed in Croatia early Sunday, killing 10 people and injuring at least 30 others, police said. (AP Photo/Luka Safundzic, SBonline)

Croatia: Bus crash claims 10 lives, 45 injured 25.07.2021

Police say the bus traveling from Germany to Kosovo swerved off the highway. Authorities are investigating what caused the crash.
Treffen Vucic Kurti in Brüssel. Diskussion über den Kosovo Serbien Vertrag.

Serbia, Kosovo remain at loggerheads as talks resume 15.06.2021

President Vucic criticized Kosovo's new premier as fresh talks in Brussels aimed at resolving one of Europe's most intractable territorial disputes hit a familiar snag.
Bundesaussenminister Heiko Maas, SPD, und Aleksandar Vucic, Praesidenten der Republik Serbien, aufgenommen im Rahmen einer Pressekonferenz in Belgrad. 23.04.2021 Belgrad Serbien *** Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, SPD, and Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, at a press conference in Belgrade 23 04 2021 Belgrade Serbia Copyright: xFelixxZahn/photothek.netx

Germany calls for normalization of Serbia-Kosovo ties 23.04.2021

Germany's foreign minister has called on Serbia and Kosovo to resume talks on normalizing bilateral relations. The EU has made this a condition for the two countries to join the bloc.
Chairwoman of the Assembly of Kosovo and acting President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kosovo capital Pristina on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Kosovo’s acting president complains that the European Union is not treating Kosovo on “an equal footing” with its former war foe, neighboring Serbia in the negotiations on normalizing their ties. Osmani on Friday said that Brussels was not learning from the mistakes of the past and was treating Serbia as “a spoiled child.” (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Kosovo MPs elect lawyer Vjosa Osmani as president 04.04.2021

The 38-year-old charismatic leader received backing from the parliament in a vote boycotted by a Serb party. Ex-President Hashim Thaci vacated the post in November after being charged with war crimes.
Products are seen on the floor of a supermarket, following a quake in the village of Damasi, in central Greece, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Thanos Floulis

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Greece 03.03.2021

Seismologists say the tremor could be felt across the north and center of the country. Media reports say it was felt in nearby countries, such as Kosovo, Albania and North Macedonia.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 19.02.2021 19.02.2021

Critics say proposed legislation in France will stigmatize Muslims - The UK introduces hotel quarantine for returning travelers - Change in Kosovo - The Turkish opposition politician who's set on ousting Erdogan - Coronavirus deaths in Bergamo one year on - Hungary deploys Chinese-made COVID vaccine - Improving our mental health during the lockdown

