Kosovo lies between Serbia, Macedonia, Albania and Montenegro. Its predominantly Muslim, ethnic Albanian population declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Kosovo, a Balkan nation of 1.8 million people, has two official languages: Albanian and Serbian. Its capital is Pristina. Kosovo is a historically significant region for both ethnic Serbs and ethnic Albanians. In the late 1990s, a move for independence by its majority ethnic Albanian population sparked fighting, prompting a NATO aerial intervention in 1999. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Kosovo.