Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Kosovo lies between Serbia, Macedonia, Albania and Montenegro. Its predominantly Muslim, ethnic Albanian population declared independence from Serbia in 2008.
Kosovo, a Balkan nation of 1.8 million people, has two official languages: Albanian and Serbian. Its capital is Pristina. Kosovo is a historically significant region for both ethnic Serbs and ethnic Albanians. In the late 1990s, a move for independence by its majority ethnic Albanian population sparked fighting, prompting a NATO aerial intervention in 1999. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Kosovo.
Critics say proposed legislation in France will stigmatize Muslims - The UK introduces hotel quarantine for returning travelers - Change in Kosovo - The Turkish opposition politician who's set on ousting Erdogan - Coronavirus deaths in Bergamo one year on - Hungary deploys Chinese-made COVID vaccine - Improving our mental health during the lockdown