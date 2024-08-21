  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineUS Democratic Party
SocietyKosovo

Kosovo: Potato chips bring Serbs and Albanians together

Sanja Kljajic | Idro Seferi
August 21, 2024

Despite ongoing tension between Belgrade and Pristina, some ethnic Serbs and ethnic Albanians in Kosovo have found a way not just to coexist but to thrive. Boban Ristic and Agron Halimi from Vushtrri discovered common ground in potato chip production. For them, economic survival takes precedence over politics.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jkLI

As Belgrade and Pristina escalate their rhetoric over the reopening of the bridge over the Ibar river in Mitrovica — a bridge that separates the Albanian-majority south of the city from the Serb-majority north — many in Kosovo are focused on finding ways to live peacefully.

Boban Ristic and Agron Halimi from Vushtrri have forged a successful partnership in the field of potato chip production. Ristic cultivates the potatoes, while Halimi oversees quality control at the Vipa potato chip factory. Their collaboration, which has been going on for years, is an example of how economic survival trumps political differences.

Located in northern Kosovo, 15 kilometers from Mitrovica, the municipality of Vushtrri is predominantly ethnic Albanian, with ethnic Serbs remaining in just a few surrounding villages. The Vipa potato chip factory, which was founded in 2004 with the help of a Serbian engineer, remains a symbol of interethnic cooperation in Kosovo.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A man stands between graves decorated with flowers, Meja, Kosovo, April 27, 2015

25 years later, what happened during the Kosovo war?

25 years later, what happened during the Kosovo war?

The Kosovo war ended June 10, 1999, after NATO's bombardment of Yugoslavia. It was NATO's first intervention without a UN mandate and with German involvement. It ended the killing in Kosovo, but was highly controversial.
PoliticsJune 10, 2024
Italian Carabinbarieri are on routine watch at the new Ibar bridge connecting the two sides of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo in Mitovica

Serbia, Kosovo at odds over municipal governance in Kosovo

Serbia, Kosovo at odds over municipal governance in Kosovo

Twenty-five years after the end of the Kosovo war, relations between Belgrade and Pristina remain difficult. One main bone of contention is whether or not to set up an association of Serb-majority municipalities in Kosovo. Ethnic Serbs see it as a way to exercise their collective rights; Kosovar Albanians see it as a threat to Kosovo's future.
PoliticsJune 6, 202405:02 min
Aerial view of the city of Prizren, Kosovo

Serbs have not returned to southern Kosovo

Serbs have not returned to southern Kosovo

Twenty-five years after the end of the Kosovo War, very few Serbs have returned to southern Kosovo. Of the 13,000 Serbs who lived in the city of Prizren before the war, only 80 remain, most of whom live in nearby villages. Although they no longer fear violence, returnees face serious economic difficulties.
PoliticsJune 25, 202403:21 min
Skip next section More on Society from Europe

More on Society from Europe

People walk across a street, as seen in silhouette

European economy shows staying power in face of crises

Europeans are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their economic prospects. But is this justified?
SocietyDecember 29, 202302:22 min
Screenshot the three queer people featured in video

Growing up queer in rural Europe

Moxi, Christo and James talk about their experiences growing up queer in rural areas across Europe.
SocietyJuly 8, 202205:40 min
Deutschland | Jahrhundertflut

DocFilm - Flash Floods in Europe - The Traumatic Aftermath

TV crews were quick to visit the areas in western Europe devastated by flooding in July.
SocietyAugust 5, 202142:31 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Explainer | Africa’s Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Show more