  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
PoliticsKosovo

Few Serbs have returned to southern Kosovo since the war

Sanja Kljajic | Idro Seferi both in Prizren, Kosovo
June 25, 2024

Twenty-five years after the end of the Kosovo War, very few Serbs have returned to southern Kosovo. Of the 13,000 Serbs who lived in the city of Prizren before the war, only 80 remain, most of whom live in nearby villages. Although they no longer fear violence, returnees face serious economic difficulties.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hTjs

Prizren is the second largest city in Kosovo with a population of over 170,000. It is a popular tourist destination and a location for numerous festivals during the summer season. It is also home to many religious denominations, cultures and ethnicities. In addition to the ethnic Albanian majority, Prizren is home to Turks, Bosniaks, Gorani, Serbs, Roma and people of other nationalities.

Before the Kosovo War (1998–99), about 13,000 Serbs lived in Prizren, which is in southern Kosovo. Today, there are only 80, most of whom live in the villages of the municipality. The mass emigration of Serbs from Kosovo took place after the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia — a federation made up of the Republics of Serbia and Montenegro — and the end of the war in 1999, when the Kosovar Albanians, who had been expelled during the war, returned.

Although the Government of Kosovo set up a Ministry for Minorities and Return, only a small number of Serbs have actually returned to urban areas. One reason was because many younger people in particular built lives in other places and cities in the intervening period.

Most of those who did return are elderly. According to the Office for Communities and Return, only two families with children have returned. However, it is uncertain how long they will stay because there is no Serbian-language school in Prizren.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Northern Mitrovica, Kosovo

Kosovo: euro as sole legal tender causes tension, problems

Kosovo: euro as sole legal tender causes tension, problems

In February 2024, the euro was made sole legal tender in Kosovo. The problem is that about 85,000 Serbs there still receive salaries, pensions and social security payments from Serbia in Serbian dinars.
PoliticsMay 30, 202404:40 min
Italian Carabinbarieri are on routine watch at the new Ibar bridge connecting the two sides of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo in Mitovica

Serbia, Kosovo at odds over municipal governance in Kosovo

Serbia, Kosovo at odds over municipal governance in Kosovo

Twenty-five years after the end of the Kosovo war, relations between Belgrade and Pristina remain difficult. One main bone of contention is whether or not to set up an association of Serb-majority municipalities in Kosovo. Ethnic Serbs see it as a way to exercise their collective rights; Kosovar Albanians see it as a threat to Kosovo's future.
PoliticsJune 6, 202405:02 min
Skip next section More on Politics from Europe

More on Politics from Europe

A representative image combining a tree, wind turbines, chimneys releasing smoke, solar panels the and the yellow EU stars

EU explained: What does the European Parliament do?

The European Parliament has 720 lawmakers. Find out what they do during their five-year term.
PoliticsJune 4, 202401:12 min
A view of the European Parliament plenary building from above, with members seated as a person speaks

Russian disinformation network targets EU elections

Efforts to counter Russian disinformation are moving into overdrive in the days before the European elections.
PoliticsJune 4, 202403:29 min
The yellow stars of the EU flag are superimposed over a montage of various people's faces

EU explained: What are its core values?

Ideals of peace, human rights and democracy are supposed to form the bedrock of the European Union's values.
PoliticsJune 2, 202401:24 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
A compilation of screenshots of India's President Narendra Modi, a fake photo proporting to be French President Emanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden speaking on the phone.

Fact check: How AI may influence elections in 2024

AI deepfakes could upend elections in a year when more than 40% of the world is voting, including India and the US.
PoliticsApril 26, 202416:32 min
external

Does it help to be rude to your president? The Flip Side

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested. Does it help to be rude to a leader?
PoliticsMarch 25, 202403:27 min
Show more