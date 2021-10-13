Serbia, a landlocked nation in southwestern Europe. It was one of six republics that made up the country of Yugoslavia, which broke up in the early 1990s.

In 2003, all that was left of Yugoslavia were the two republics of Serbia and Montenegro, who formed a loose federation: the name Yugoslavia was history. Three years later, Montenegro split from Serbia. In 2008, Albanian leaders in the southeastern Serbian province of Kosovo declared their independence from Serbia. The move was endorsed by many governments in the West.