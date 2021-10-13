Visit the new DW website

Serbia

Serbia, a landlocked nation in southwestern Europe. It was one of six republics that made up the country of Yugoslavia, which broke up in the early 1990s.

In 2003, all that was left of Yugoslavia were the two republics of Serbia and Montenegro, who formed a loose federation: the name Yugoslavia was history. Three years later, Montenegro split from Serbia. In 2008, Albanian leaders in the southeastern Serbian province of Kosovo declared their independence from Serbia. The move was endorsed by many governments in the West. Here is an automatic compilation of all DW content relating to Serbia.

Rock throwing crowd of Ethnic Serbs block a street in the northern Serb-dominated part of ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia increased Wednesday after police in Kosovo clashed with ethnic Serbs during a police operation against the smuggling of goods. At least seven people were injured. (AP Photo/str)

Kosovo Serbs clash with police over smuggler arrests 13.10.2021

Several ethnic Serbs and police have been injured in clashes after an operation targeting smuggling gangs in northern Kosovo. Regional tensions remain high after a standoff between Serbia and Kosovo over border controls.
Serbian army soldiers stand guard by their armoured vehicles in the village of Rudnica near the southern Serbian town of Raska on September 27, 2021, where tensions are high at the border between Kosovo and Serbia as Belgrade deployed four armoured vehicles close to the frontier, an AFP correspondent saw. - Already tense relations between Serbia and its former ethnic-Albanian majority province have grown worse since the government in Kosovo despatched special police units to the north a week ago, an area mainly populated by ethnic Serbs who reject the authority of Pristina. The move, which angered the Serbs, came after Pristina decided to require drivers with Serbian registration plates to put on temporary ones when entering Kosovo. (Photo by Irfan LICINA / AFP)

Serbia and Kosovo reach deal in border row, says envoy 30.09.2021

Serbia and Kosovo have reportedly agreed to end a standoff at their border that was ignited by a dispute over license plates.
President of the Serb-run entity in Bosnia, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik answers questions during an interview with AFP in Banja Luka, on April 18, 2018. - Dodik has branded as lies claims he intends to create paramilitary units or be a puppet in an attempt by Russia to destabilise his country. The President of the Serb-run entity in Bosnia, which together with the Muslim-Croat Federation makes up the multi-ethnic Balkan country, said: In Republika Srpska, there are no paramilitary units. (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC / AFP) (Photo credit should read ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Bosnian Serbs demand their own army, leader says 28.09.2021

The Serb member of Bosnia's presidency, Milorad Dodik, has laid out plans for a Bosnian Serb army. But the Croat member of the presidency, Zeljko Komsic, has described it as a "criminal act of rebellion."
ARCHIV 2013****Ein deutscher Kfor-Soldat trägt am 10.12.2013 in Novo Selo während einer Weihnachtsfeier das Kfor-Wappen. Der amtierende Bundesverteidigungsminister besucht das deutsche Kfor-Truppenkontingent. Foto: Maurizio Gambarini/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

NATO patrols Kosovo-Serbia border as tensions soar 27.09.2021

KFOR peacekeepers are "closely monitoring the situation" amid the worst tensions between Serbia and Kosovo in a decade, sparked by a row over car registration plates.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 23.09.2021 23.09.2021

Geopolitical realignment: AUKUS and the fallout from France’s nuclear snub-marine - A neighbourly dispute along the Czech /Polish border - Will relatives of the victims of Malaysian Airways Flight 17 finally find closure? - An unlikely ally mourns the end of the Merkel era - A tall tale from the Netherlands - British comedy actor granted honorary citizenship in Serbia - and more

Polizisten und Helfer stehen mit ihren Fahrzeugen auf der Autobahn 9. Wegen eines mutmaßlich bewaffneten Passagiers in einem Reisebus hat die bayerische Polizei die Autobahn 9 zwischen den Anschlussstellen Hilpoltstein und Greding in beiden Fahrtrichtungen komplett gesperrt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German police arrest man over attack on bus passengers 22.09.2021

A 30-year-old man allegedly attacked passengers on a bus that was traveling to Serbia, prompting a standoff with the police. The vehicle was eventually seized.
Jubel, celebration bei Lea Schüller (GER, 7) nach ihrem Tor zum 2:1, 21.09.2021, Chemnitz (Deutschland), Fussball, Frauen, Länderspiel, Deutschland - Serbien, DFB/DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

World Cup Qualifying: Lea Schüller's 4-goal heroics paper over Germany's cracks 21.09.2021

Germany downed Serbia in dominant fashion to maintain their unblemished record in 2023 World Cup qualifying. The 5-1 win only tells half the story of a side still struggling to play to their full potential.
Kosovo police officers patrol by trucks where Kosovo Serbs block a road near the northern Kosovo border crossing of Jarinje, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Tensions soared Monday at the border between Kosovo and Serbia as Kosovo deployed additional police to implement a rule to remove Serbian license plates from cars entering Kosovo, while Serbs protested the move. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic)

Kosovo: New restrictions on Serbian license plates spark protests 21.09.2021

Kosovo began applying new rules on vehicles with Serbian license plates entering the country. While the scheme to have drivers swap out for local registration is about reciprocity, tensions have soared.
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Trainerin Deutschland) DFB Frauen Laenderspiel; Deutschland - Chile, 15.06.2021, Offenbach, Stadion am Bieberer Berg DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

Germany go full throttle towards Euros 16.09.2021

Upcoming games against Bulgaria and Serbia may be World Cup qualifiers in name, but they're more like warm-ups for next year's Euros. A mini-tournament in February also gives Martina Voss-Tecklenburg extra preparation.
2021-09-15 09:31:44 DEN HAAG - Salih Mustafa (R) und sein Anwalt Julius von Bone (L) zu Beginn seines Prozesses vor dem Kosovo-Tribunal. Der Verdächtige war während des Kosovo-Konflikts 1998/99 ein hochrangiger Kommandeur der Kosovo-Befreiungsarmee (UK). ANP POOL ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Kosovo tribunal: KLA commander slams 'Gestapo' court 15.09.2021

The trial of a former commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army has begun at the Special Tribunal for War Crimes during the Kosovo War. Salih Mustafa is the first defendant to stand trial before the tribunal.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2nd L) and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic inspect a military guard of honour prior to their meeting in Belgrade, Serbia, on September, 13, 2021. - Angela Merkel is on a three-day visit to the Balkan States of Serbia and Albania. (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC / AFP) (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Merkel in Serbia: 'Long way to go' until EU membership for Western Balkans 13.09.2021

While Angela Merkel underscored her support of Serbia and other Western Balkan states joining the European Union, the outgoing German leader admitted a challenging road lay ahead.
11.09.2ß21 People attend a protest against pollution and the exploitation of a lithium mine in western part of the country, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Hundreds activists gathered to protest against the exploitation of a lithium mine by international Rio Tinto company. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Serbia: Thousands rally in Belgrade for environmental causes 12.09.2021

The protesters have called on the Serbian government to cut ties with the Rio Tinto lithium mining firm and demanded new regulations to protect nature.
Protesters set fire to car tires at one of the blockades near Cetinje, Montenegro, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Riot police used tear gas on protesters who fired gunshots in the air and hurled bottles and stones early Sunday in Montenegro before a planned inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the country. The ceremony scheduled in Cetinje, a former capital of the small Balkan nation, has angered opponents of the Serbian church in Montenegro, which declared independence from neighboring Serbia in 2006. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Montenegro: Clashes erupt over inauguration of new Serbian church leader 05.09.2021

Riot police used tear gas on protesters and dismantled barricades as the new church leader and the Serbian patriarch arrived by helicopter. Scores were reportedly injured in the clashes.
Demonstrators set up a barricade during a protest against the enthronement of Bishop Joanikije in Cetinje, Montenegro, September 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Montenegro: Tensions erupt over Serbian church leaders 05.09.2021

Protesters have blocked roads in Montenegro as the Serbian Orthodox Church prepares to inaugurate Montenegro's next top cleric. They reportedly threw stones at police, shouting: "This is not Serbia."
Women react as mourners prepare for the funeral of newly identified victims at the memorial cemetery in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Bosnia is marking the 26th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre, the only episode of its 1992-95 fratricidal war that has been declared a genocide by international and national courts. The brutal execution of more than 8,000 Muslim Bosniaks by Bosnian Serb troops is being commemorated by a series of events Sunday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Srebrenica massacre: Bosnia buries 19 newly identified victims 11.07.2021

A memorial center is still searching for the remains of over a thousand victims as Bosnia marks the 26th anniversary of the genocide that deeply divides the Balkan nation.
ARCHIV 2013 **** FILE - In this Thursday May 30, 2013 file photo, former state security chief, Jovica Stanisic, back row left, and former paramilitary leader Franko Simatovic, back row right, await their judgment at the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal (ICTY) in The Hague, Netherlands. U.N. judges have ordered a retrial on Tuesday Dec. 15, 2015, for Stanisic and Simatovic, two former allies of the late Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic who were acquitted in 2013 of setting up and arming notorious Serb paramilitary gangs that committed atrocities in Bosnia and Croatia during the 1990s Balkan wars. (AP Photo/Martijn Beekman, Pool, File) |

War crimes: UN tribunal convicts ex-Milosevic aides 30.06.2021

The two Serbian ex-security chiefs stood accused of running death squads in the 1990s Balkan wars and backing groups behind a reign of terror in Bosnia and Croatia.
