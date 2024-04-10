Serbia's extreme weather devastates agricultural yields

Jelena Djukic-Pejic in Donja Lokosnica, SerbiaOctober 4, 2024
Serbia has experienced a summer of weather extremes, with hailstorms, heat and drought, and heavy rainfall.
It hasn't only been difficult for people, but also devastating for farmers and their crops.
The goat's horn is a spicy heirloom pepper variety grown in a small area around the village of Donja Lokosnica. Farmers there have harvested less than half their normal yield. The impact on the local community is massive because the entire village depends on the pepper harvest.
While the weather itself can't be changed, experts have said there are a number of steps that can be taken. The farmers in this village are determined to do what they can.