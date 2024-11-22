  1. Skip to content
Serbia: Tensions rise as activists are arrested after riots

Sanja Kljajic
November 22, 2024

In the weeks since the collapse of a canopy at Novi Sad Central Station, there has been no letup in the protests in Serbia. At least 15 people were arrested after riots some claim were organized by pro-government groups.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nJcA

At least 15 people — including several children — were killed when a concrete canopy over the entrance to Novi Sad Central Station collapsed on November 1.

The station had recently undergone extensive renovation work. In the days that followed the collapse, there were conflicting accounts as to whether any work had actually been done on the canopy in question.

Angry protesters have taken to the streets of Novi Sad again and again over the last three weeks, demanding accountability from the authorities. The situation escalated when masked individuals vandalized City Hall, leading to a series of arrests. 

Protest organizers deny any involvement in the incidents, accusing the authorities of sending their own thugs to provoke violence. They are demanding the release of all those they claim have been unjustly detained.
 

