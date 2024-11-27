  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Middle East crisisRussia's war in Ukraine
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
SocietySerbia

Serbia: The man who unintentionally came to own a cemetery

Jelena Djukic-Pejic
November 27, 2024

In 2007, Slavisa Jovanovic's father sold a plot of land to the village authorities. When the full price was not paid, Jovanovic sued. After almost a decade, the court's final ruling was not what anyone expected.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nV5V

Donje Medurovo is a village near the city of Nis in southeastern Serbia. In 2007, Slavisa Jovanovic's father sold a plot of land to the village authorities, which wanted to extend the local cemetery. 

Because the full agreed price was never paid, Jovanovic sued the municipality of Palilula, which is responsible for the matter and is one of the five municipalities belonging to the city of Nis. 

The resulting court case began in 2015. The Court of Appeal recently issued a shock verdict: instead of paying for the plot in full, the authorities should return it to its original owner. 

But Jovanovic had nothing to celebrate: since his father sold the land to the village, 150 people had been buried there.

Skip next section More on Society from Europe

More on Society from Europe

People walk across a street, as seen in silhouette

European economy shows staying power in face of crises

Europeans are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their economic prospects. But is this justified?
SocietyDecember 29, 202302:22 min
Screenshot the three queer people featured in video

Growing up queer in rural Europe

Moxi, Christo and James talk about their experiences growing up queer in rural areas across Europe.
SocietyJuly 8, 202205:40 min
Deutschland | Jahrhundertflut

DocFilm - Flash Floods in Europe - The Traumatic Aftermath

TV crews were quick to visit the areas in western Europe devastated by flooding in July.
SocietyAugust 5, 202142:31 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

DW The 77 Percent: Spannungen um den Nil

River Nile: Upstream nations challenge Egypt's dominance

Uganda, Ethiopia, and eight other countries oppose Egypt and Sudan's dominance over the Nile River.
SocietyOctober 17, 202401:59 min
Thumbnail | Love Matters S4 EPS01: Coming Out When You’re Married

Coming out when you're married

What happens when you discover your true sexuality after tying the knot in a traditional marriage?
SocietySeptember 29, 202440:37 min
A woman dressed in white stands at the base of a cliff, looking upward thoughtfully

How do African youth define peace?

On the International Day of Peace, DW asked young men and women from across Africa about what peace means to them.
SocietySeptember 21, 202402:02 min
Show more