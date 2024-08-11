Serbia's handmade sweaters go from tradition to trend

In a tiny village in the Zlatibor Mountains, in western Serbia,knitting a specific type of sweater has been a tradition for centuries. Decades ago, almost every woman born in Sirogojno would start knitting at a very early age, even before starting school.
The colorful sustainable sweaters, made from locally sourced wool, gained global recognition in the 1960s when a local designer started a production workshop. Soon after that, different personalities started getting a taste for these handmade garments.
Even though there are fewer knitters in Sirogojno these days, the craft has been kept alive. A fashion designer from Belgrade has now given these sweaters a modern touch. They can be purchased in stores all over the world from Japan, to Canada, the US and several European countries.