EU launches membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia

North Macedonia and Albania opened accession talks with the European Union on Tuesday after years of setbacks and letdowns.

Any expansion of the world's largest trade bloc is likely to take years, and both countries have already been considered potential candidates for 19 years.

What caused the delay?

The delay was partly due to a long-running dispute between Bulgaria and North Macedonia which had served as an effective roadblock to kickstart talks for EU membership.

At the weekend, North Macedonia agreed to change its constitution to protect the Bulgarian minority in the country, allowing for membership talks to be reignited.

Ursula von der Leyen and the prime ministers of North Macedonia, Albania and the Czech Republic meet in Brussels

What happens next?

The negotiations are set to be drawn out, as 35 different chapters ranging from environmental rights to measures against corruption will need to be agreed upon.

The official process was started by a presentation on the negotiation framework and will be followed by the EU head office screening how well both of the Western Balkan nations are prepared to take on laws, rules and regulations of the union.

A historic moment for the Western Balkan nations

"Today, Albania and North Macedonia open accession negotiations with the EU. This historic moment is your success. The result of your hard work," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Von der Leyen, warmly congratulated Prime Ministers Dimitar Kovacevski of Macedonia and Edi Rama of Albania.

"This is what your citizens have been waiting for for so long and have been working for so hard, and this is what they deserve," von der Leyen said.

Why is this happening now?

The negotiations come at a critical time for the EU, as officials reached out to war-torn Ukraine to offer it potential membership despite stalling the inclusion of the Western Balkan nations for nearly two decades.

However, a growing nationalist movement in North Macedonia could threaten to upend the process, as anti-European voices gain traction and fuel the flames of unrest in much of the Balkan region.

