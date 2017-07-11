EU launches membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The European Union has reignited membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia despite geopolitical uncertainty in the region. This marks a historic moment for the Western Balkans.
North Macedonia and Albania opened accession talks with the European Union on Tuesday after years of setbacks and letdowns.
Any expansion of the world's largest trade bloc is likely to take years, and both countries have already been considered potential candidates for 19 years.
The delay was partly due to a long-running dispute between Bulgaria and North Macedonia which had served as an effective roadblock to kickstart talks for EU membership.
At the weekend, North Macedonia agreed to change its constitution to protect the Bulgarian minority in the country, allowing for membership talks to be reignited.
Ursula von der Leyen and the prime ministers of North Macedonia, Albania and the Czech Republic meet in Brussels
The negotiations are set to be drawn out, as 35 different chapters ranging from environmental rights to measures against corruption will need to be agreed upon.
The official process was started by a presentation on the negotiation framework and will be followed by the EU head office screening how well both of the Western Balkan nations are prepared to take on laws, rules and regulations of the union.
"Today, Albania and North Macedonia open accession negotiations with the EU. This historic moment is your success. The result of your hard work," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
Von der Leyen, warmly congratulated Prime Ministers Dimitar Kovacevski of Macedonia and Edi Rama of Albania.
"This is what your citizens have been waiting for for so long and have been working for so hard, and this is what they deserve," von der Leyen said.
The negotiations come at a critical time for the EU, as officials reached out to war-torn Ukraine to offer it potential membership despite stalling the inclusion of the Western Balkan nations for nearly two decades.
However, a growing nationalist movement in North Macedonia could threaten to upend the process, as anti-European voices gain traction and fuel the flames of unrest in much of the Balkan region.
Although EU candidacy for Ukraine and Moldova has been hailed as historic, frustrations among other candidates years into their own membership bids should serve as a reminder that the path ahead won't be easy.
Top German diplomat Annalena Baerbock said that the EU had to follow through with its promises to countries like Albania and North Macedonia, or else Russia and China would move to draw them away from the bloc.