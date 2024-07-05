  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineGerman politics
Head shot of a bearded man (Boris Georgievski) in a dark blue blazer
Boris GeorgievskiImage: Petr Stojanovski/DW

Boris Georgievski

Boris Georgievski is head of Deutsche Welle's Macedonian Service. He also reports regularly from Skopje for DW.

Boris has spent most of his journalistic career at DW headquarters in Bonn and as DW's correspondent in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia. He became head of DW's Macedonian Service in 2016.

He took his first steps in journalism as a reporter for Utrinski Vesnik (English: Morning Herald) in North Macedonia in 1999. He worked with several German and international media before joining DW.

In 2008, Boris received an award from the Macedonian Institute for Media for an article on the condemned war criminal Ibrahim Suleimani. In 2016, he received the EU investigative journalism award in the Western Balkans and Turkey for an article about corruption at the Macedonian subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom.

Skip next section Stories by Boris Georgievski

Stories by Boris Georgievski

A crowd of people, some of whom are holding Macedonian flags

North Macedonia: Frustrated voters set to punish government

North Macedonia: Frustrated voters set to punish government

On May 8, 1.8 million voters in North Macedonia will determine the future path of the Balkan country.
PoliticsMay 7, 2024
Talat Xhaferi (left) and President Stevo Pendarovski (right) hold an official document between them while standing in front of a mosaic and three North Macedonian flags, Skopje, North Macedonia, January 26, 2024

North Macedonia elects first ethnic Albanian prime minister

North Macedonia elects first ethnic Albanian prime minister

North Macedonia had its "Obama moment" on Sunday when it elected an ethnic Albanian to lead its caretaker government.
PoliticsJanuary 29, 2024
Protesters in Skopje holding up signs that read "No"

North Macedonia and the EU — the Theater of the Absurd

North Macedonia and the EU — the Theater of the Absurd

After waiting for 17 years, North Macedonia has taken the next step toward EU membership — but no one is celebrating.
Head shot of a bearded man (Boris Georgievski) in a dark blue blazer
Boris Georgievski
Commentary
PoliticsJuly 19, 2022
Mass protest in Skopje on July 7, 2022

North Macedonia: 'Indecent' proposal from EU divides nation

North Macedonia: 'Indecent' proposal from EU divides nation

Macedonians are protesting a proposal for EU accession talks that they see as endangering their own national identity.
PoliticsJuly 8, 2022
Bulgarische Studenten rufen auf Proteste vor der mazedonischen Botschaften in Berlin, Paris und Brüssel

Scholz and the Western Balkan 'fires'

Scholz and the Western Balkan 'fires'

A visit by Germany's chancellor marks the latest attempt to break the deadlock between Bulgaria and North Macedonia.
PoliticsJune 9, 2022
Dimitar Kovacevski and Kiril Petkow in Skopje

Bulgaria and North Macedonia: A new start?

Bulgaria and North Macedonia: A new start?

After decades of bitter political dispute, Bulgaria and North Macedonia hope to begin a new chapter in their relations.
PoliticsJanuary 24, 2022
Show more stories
Go to homepage