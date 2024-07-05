Boris Georgievski
Boris Georgievski is head of Deutsche Welle's Macedonian Service. He also reports regularly from Skopje for DW.
Boris has spent most of his journalistic career at DW headquarters in Bonn and as DW's correspondent in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia. He became head of DW's Macedonian Service in 2016.
He took his first steps in journalism as a reporter for Utrinski Vesnik (English: Morning Herald) in North Macedonia in 1999. He worked with several German and international media before joining DW.
In 2008, Boris received an award from the Macedonian Institute for Media for an article on the condemned war criminal Ibrahim Suleimani. In 2016, he received the EU investigative journalism award in the Western Balkans and Turkey for an article about corruption at the Macedonian subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom.