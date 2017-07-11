Scholz in Bulgaria and North Macedonia: a mission to extinguish Balkan 'fires'

On June 4, 2022, a masked man riding a bike stopped in front of the Bulgarian cultural club "Vanco Mihailov" in the North Macedonia town of Bitola. He doused the door with flammable liquid, set it alight and left. The whole incident was recorded on CCTV. Though there was little damage to the building, apart from the door, the ensuing fire has reignited the smoldering political conflict synonymous with Macedonian-Bulgarian relations in recent years.

Despite the attacker's swift arrest, politicians on both sides of the border have seen fit to fan the flames. Bulgarian president Rumen Radev claimed the arson attack "was another provocation, part of long-time anti-Bulgarian campaign in North Macedonia". The government in North Macedonia's capital Skopje condemned the incident — however, there were calls by at least one opposition party and many on social media for protests in support of the attacker.

Promoted by Bulgarian politicians as a reconciliatory move when it opened less than two months ago, the Bulgarian club, named by for Vanco Mihailov, a Bulgarian Nazi collaborator in World War II, sparked a storm of outrage in North Macedonia. President Stevo Pendarovski condemned the name chosen by Sofia as a provocation that did "not contribute to rapprochement between the two peoples."

These are aspects German chancellor Olaf Scholz should bear in mind when visiting Skopje and Sofia on June 11, 2022, in an attempt to find a compromise aimed at kickstarting European Union accession negotiations for North Macedonia. In light of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, EU expansion is more important than ever.

Problems in the neighborhood

Former Macedonian foreign minister Nikola Dimitrov sees Scholz's visit as a "culmination of German diplomatic efforts to secure a breakthrough that is important not only for the Balkans, but also for Ukraine." "This problem," Dimitrov told DW, "makes the EU geo-politically incapacitated in its own region."

Former Macedonian foreign minister Nikola Dimitrov

The EU is keen to demonstrate its ability to mediate problems within the European neighborhood, while simultaneously preventing Russia, China and other regional players from making inroads into the Western Balkans. Two of the six Western Balkan countries – Serbia and Montenegro – are already in negotiation for full EU membership, Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina are hoping to become candidates, while Bulgaria's veto has blocked North Macedonia and Albania for the last two years.

Time is of the essence

Scholz is not alone in his diplomatic efforts. On June 6, 2022, French president Emanuel Macron called his counterparts in North Macedonia and Bulgaria to offer Paris as a venue for the signing of the bilateral agreement "when the time comes." But "time" is a luxury no one currently has. Paris is pushing for a solution by the end of June 2022 when its EU presidency terminates. Berlin sees EU enlargement as one of the key pillars to its European policy, one that is also enshrined in the government's coalition agreement.

Ukraine's application for EU membership further complicates matters. Opening negotiations with Kyiv in June 2022 presents a problem for Brussels. After all, several Western Balkan countries have been waiting for years for their membership to materialize. On May 9, when asked about the Ukraine's application for EU membership, Scholz referred directly to this situation during a joint press conference with Macron in Berlin. "Very many have already made far-reaching preparations and taken courageous decisions. At some point, such courage must be rewarded. Take North Macedonia, for instance," Scholz commented.

Bulgaria's veto

In 2019 Bulgaria decided to block North Macedonia's accession to the EU unless its western neighbor accepted that they share a common history and speak the same language — Bulgarian. Skopje rejected the ultimatum on the grounds that it went against European principles and the right to self-determination. Bilateral talks are now focused on the issue of including the Bulgarian minority in North Macedonia's constitution. The last census established that 3.504 Bulgarians live in the country, equal to 0.19 percent of North Macedonia's population of 1.8 million. Sofia wants them constitutionalized by the parliament in Skopje before North Macedonia begins accession negotiations with Brussels or is even included in the EU's Negotiating Framework.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov with President Rumen Radev

The current government in Skopje, however, doesn't have the votes to push through such a motion. The country's nationalist opposition considers any rapprochement with Bulgaria a "national betrayal." To make matters worse, the government in Sofia lost its tiny parliamentary majority on Wednesday — three days before Scholz arrives in Bulgaria — after the populist party There Is Such a People (ITN) left the ruling coalition. ITN's leader Slavi Trifonov accused Prime Minister Kiril Petkov of attempting to lift the veto on the start of EU accession talks with North Macedonia, and disregarding Bulgaria's national interests. "It's a national betrayal," Trifonov wrote on social media.

Window of opportunity

Daniel Smilov, Bulgarian political analyst and associate professor at the University of Sofia believes there is a window of opportunity for a solution to the dispute between the two countries. "One possible agreement," Smilov told DW, "might be based on a binding commitment to include a reference to Bulgarians in the constitution of North Macedonia, and incorporation of elements from existing treaties between the two countries in the accession negotiation framework. The question is whether there will be a Bulgarian government to push through such a deal."

Even if, as announced on June 9, 2022, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov continues to lead a minority government, the country's president Radev remains the main obstacle. "Radev has positioned himself as the main ‘hardliner' on the Macedonian question," Smilov says. "The reasons for this policy are mostly domestic: contemporary populism is very effective in mobilizing support behind claims that 'the people should not succumb to foreign pressure'."

The European Commission and the majority of EU member states, including Germany, are loath to allow bilateral disputes to enter the Negotiating Framework, but are willing to compromise if Skopje and Sofia find some kind of agreement.

Former Macedonian foreign minister Dimitrov warns such diplomatic solution would only postpone the problem by "moving the Bulgarian veto on to the Negotiating framework," enabling Sofia to further block North Macedonia during the accession negotiations. "Everyone should be careful in this pursuit of success. It could easily become short lived and superficial."

Edited by: Rüdiger Rossig, Lucy James