North Macedonia: Parliament approves deal to start EU bid

A majority of the members of North Macedonia's parliament voted in support of a French proposal to clear the way for talks to begin to join the EU.

Sixty-eight lawmakers in the 120-seat parliament voted in favor of the proposal that helps overcome Bulgarian objections.

What is France's proposal?

France's proposal is in accordance with Sofia's demands that North Macedonia change its constitution to acknowledge a Bulgarian minority, protect minority rights and introduce hate speech into the criminal code. Bulgaria has been a member of the EU since 2007.

In addition, the deal would see the removal of a block on starting negotiations with neighboring Albania.

Macron emphasized the deal does not cast doubt on the official existence of a Macedonian language but instead it "rests on compromises and on a balance."

What happened during the vote?

The leftist coalition which holds 61 seats had support from small ethnic Albanian parties in getting the proposal passed. Opposition lawmakers walked out and abstained.

Outside Parliament in Skopje, protesters gathered for more than ten days in opposition. Occasionally, the demonstrations have become violent.

Members of parliament also voted in support of ensuring talks with the EU are carried out on an equal and principled basis, with respect for international law, as well as respect for Macedonia's language and national identity.

Those that support the move have said it does not contradict the national interest nor the country's identity. Those opposed have taken umbrage at the suggestions that it is not a threat to the country's sovereignty or identity.

What are the opposition's objections?

Altering the constitution may be a bridge too far as it requires a two-thirds majority or at least 80 votes to pass.

The main opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE, has said it will never agree to changes in the constitution.

Aleksandar Nikoloski of VMRO-DPMNE said, "This is a crime against the whole nation. Such a grave mistake has never had happened since the independence."

How have EU leaders reacted?

In Bulgaria, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov accepted the proposal before he was ousted in a no-confidence vote on June 22. His allies accused him of "national betrayal" for lifting the veto on North Macedonia's membership in the EU.

By contrast, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel tweeted their congratulations following the vote.

Von der Leyen wrote the vote "paves the way for opening the accession negotiations rapidly."

Michel added, "We welcome you with open arms."

