Emmanuel Macron is a centrist French politician who was elected in May 2017 to be France's youngest ever president. The economic liberal's platform includes reforming labor laws and jump-starting innovation.

A former socialist economy minister, Macron formed his own independent political movement, "En Marche!" (Onward!), in 2016 to run for the presidential office. Prior to entering politics, he worked as an investment banker. The final round of the 2017 election pitted him against the National Front's Marine Le Pen and saw Macron defend immigration, promise to combat climate change and work to support EU cooperation. DW content related to the politician and his politics is automatically compiled below.