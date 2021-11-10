Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron is a centrist French politician who was elected in May 2017 to be France's youngest ever president. The economic liberal's platform includes reforming labor laws and jump-starting innovation.

A former socialist economy minister, Macron formed his own independent political movement, "En Marche!" (Onward!), in 2016 to run for the presidential office. Prior to entering politics, he worked as an investment banker. The final round of the 2017 election pitted him against the National Front's Marine Le Pen and saw Macron defend immigration, promise to combat climate change and work to support EU cooperation. DW content related to the politician and his politics is automatically compiled below.

A medical worker administers a dose of the Comirnaty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a patient at a vaccination center in Saint-Nazaire, France, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Coronavirus digest: France tightens vaccine restrictions on the elderly 10.11.2021

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people over 65 years old will soon need a booster jab to have a valid health pass. Meanwhile, Denmark is planning to reintroduce restrictions. DW has the latest.
03.11.21 *** France's President Emmanuel Macron (C), flanked by his wife Brigitte Macron (L), arrives for talks with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R), in Beaune, Eastern France, on November 3, 2021. - I am now leaving this European Union in my responsibility as Chancellor in a situation that worries me, said Merkel on October 22. We have overcome many crises, through respect and efforts to find common solutions, but we have a series of unresolved problems, she warned. Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) will pick their next leader through an unprecedented rank-and-file vote after a dismal result in September's election, party chiefs said on November 2. (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

France's Macron pays tribute, bids 'adieu' to Merkel 04.11.2021

French President Emmanuel Macron took Germany's Angela Merkel to the Burgundy town of Beaune as part of her farewell visit. He presented her with France's highest award, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor.
ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 31: (L-R) French president Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Director general, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Qu Dongyu visit the Trevi fountain on the second day of the Rome G20 Summit, on October 31, 2021 in Rome, Italy. The G20 (or Group of Twenty) is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries plus the European Union. It was founded in 1999 in response to several world economic crises. Italy currently holds the Presidency of the G20 and this year's summit will focus on three broad, interconnected pillars of action: People, Planet, Prosperity. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

UK disputes French statement over fishing row 'deescalation' 31.10.2021

The British government has contradicted French claims that both sides had agreed to defuse a row over post-Brexit fishing rights, insisting it was up to Paris to back down.
Newhaven fishing boat skipper Neil Whitney (R) and deckhand Nathan Harman (L) clear the fish from the net aboard the Newhaven fishing boat 'About Time' after the second trawl of the day, off the south-east coast of England on October 12, 2020. - Trawling the Channel aboard his boat 'About Time', skipper Neil Whitney is hopeful the UK can net a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU that he insists finally favours British fishing. A European Union summit on Thursday and Friday will attempt to unlock stalled talks with London weighed down by a key future fishing agreement. We want control of our waters, control of our own (fishing) quotas and we have to build a future because at the moment you can't look ahead and try and work out what's going to happen because we've got no control, Whitney told AFP after setting off in pitch blackness from Newhaven, a port on England's south coast. (Photo by GLYN KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

France's Macron says British credibility at stake in fishing row 30.10.2021

The French president said other nations were watching as the UK clashed with France following its departure from the EU. Tit-for-tat measures are now threatened in the row over post-Brexit access to fishing waters.
Pope Francis meets U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the Vatican, October 29, 2021. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Joe Biden's meeting with Pope Francis goes into overtime 29.10.2021

The Catholic president met with the pope to discuss climate change and the pandemic. Later, Biden met with Emmanuel Macron as the pair sought to smooth relations after a submarine deal rattled Paris' faith in US loyalty.
In this photograph taken at sea on July 4, 2017, French president Emmanuel Macron (C) looks through the periscope of submarine Le Terrible during a visit to the vessel. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Fred TANNEAU (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

France-Australia submarine row: Leaders hold first talks 28.10.2021

French President Macron has told his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison it is up to Canberra to repair the broken relationship between the two countries.
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, layis a wreath near the Pont de de Bezons (Bezons bridge) Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Colombes near Paris. Emmanuel Macron becomes the first French president to commemorate the brutal repression of an Oct 17, 1961 demonstration during which at least 120 Algerians were killed during a protest to support Algerian independence. The bridge was borrowed 60 years ago by Algerian demonstrators who arrived from the neighboring slum de Nanterre at the call of the Algerian independence supporters based in France. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh, Pool)

France: Macron condemns 1961 Paris massacre of pro-Algerian protesters 16.10.2021

French President Emmanuel Macron has called the police killings of pro-Algerian demonstrators in Paris 60 years ago "crimes." But a formal apology was not forthcoming.
Paris Mayor and Socialist Party (PS) candidate for the 2022 French presidential election Anne Hidalgo hold a red rose as she acknowledges the applause during the result of the vote of the PS militants to designate their candidate for the presidential election in Paris on October 14, 2021. Hidalgo was nominated late on October 14, 2021, by the Socialist Party to run for the 2022 French presidential election. Photo by Raphael Lafargue/ABACAPRESS.COM

France: Paris Mayor Hidalgo wins Socialists' presidential nomination 15.10.2021

Anne Hidalgo will lead the beleaguered Socialist Party of France into the presidential election scheduled for April 2022. However, polls show her chances of unseating Emmanuel Marcon are slim.
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the presentation of France 2030 investment plan at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021.French President Emmanuel Macron details the priority sectors of the France 2030 plan to bring out the champions of tomorrow. (Ludovic Marin, Pool Photo via AP)

Macron unveils massive 'France 2030' green investment plan 12.10.2021

The president announced billions in spending on health care, green energy and bringing industry back to France. His rivals have dismissed the plan as electioneering.
Algeria, Algiers: Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the campaign trail for the 2019 presidential election 2019/11/24 Algeria, Algiers, on November 24, 2019: Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the campaign trail for the presidential election of December 12, 2019 Algeria PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xBensalemx-xAPP/Andia.frx 359722

Algerian president demands France's 'full respect' 10.10.2021

The president of Algeria said that the return of its ambassador to France is dependent on "full respect." Relations between the two countries are strained over visas and comments made by the French president.
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a media conference at the conclusion of an EU summit in Brussels, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. European Union leaders gathered for a second day of meetings to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and to assess new measures on how to meet targets to become climate-neutral by mid-century. (John Thys, Pool via AP)

French EU presidency to seek global end to capital punishment 09.10.2021

Despite widespread support within France for the death penalty, President Emmanuel Macron announced he will be campaigning on a global scale to end the practice.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (not seen) in Paris, France October 5, 2021. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS

France's Macron meets with US top diplomat in first talks since submarine spat 05.10.2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes to make progress in healing the rift between Paris and Washington ever since the scrapping of a submarine contract with Australia.
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during the One Planet Summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. France, with the United Nations and the World Bank, is organizing a 'One Planet Summit' for biodiversity in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)

France's Macron calls for dialogue with Algeria to ease tensions 05.10.2021

After recent diplomatic discord between France and Algeria saw French planes barred from the former French colony's airspace. French President Emmanuel Macron said he wants to prevent further escalation.
In this photo provided on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017 by the French Defence Ministry, French military transport planes and helicopters on the tarmac at Orleans, France, before heading off to Guadeloupe. French military spokesman Col. Patrik Steiger told The Associated Press military transport planes and helicopters are taking personnel and aid to the local population of the French island of Guadeloupe after the devastation caused by hurricane Irma. (R. Nicolas-Nelson/French Defence Ministry via AP) |

Algeria bars French military planes from its airspace 03.10.2021

French armed forces have reported that flights over Algerian airspace have been cancelled. On Saturday Algeria recalled its diplomat in Paris over comments Emmanuel Macron made.

26.03.2019 French businessman Bernard Tapie at the courthouse (Palais de Justice) in Paris, France, on March 26, 2019. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM

French tycoon Bernard Tapie dies 03.10.2021

The controversial sports tycoon received plaudits from the French leader Emmanuel Macron and his former club Olympique Marseille. The Parisian is best known internationally for his part in a match-fixing scandal.
People wave the French and Algerian flags during a demonstration against a municipal order banning the conspicuous showing of foreign flags issued by French right-wing UMP mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi (not pictured), following Algeria's fans celebrations during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, on July 05, 2014, in Nice, southeastern France. The French courts have suspended the controversial order on July 4, 2014, deeming it disproportionate. AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Algeria recalls ambassador from France amid tensions 02.10.2021

Algeria slammed "irresponsible" remarks that were reportedly made by French President Emmanuel Macron about the Algerian "political-military system."
Show more articles