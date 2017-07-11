7 countries that changed their names — and why

On Wednesday, the United Nations announced that Türkiye will replace the name Turkey, whenever the country is referenced.

"Türkiye is the best representation and expression of the Turkish people's culture, civilization and values," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last December when his government released a memo about the name change.

The rebranding may be related to Erdogan's apparent annoyance over the country's unflattering association with the bird. As the country's geopolitical role grows, Turkey has reportedly become more image-conscious, and Erdogan's sensitivity about how the country is perceived also likely ties into his nationalist tendencies.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is keen to be seen in a positive light on the world stage

Incidentally, turkeys (the bird, that is) actually derive their name from Turkey (the country) as guinea fowl — originally imported to Europe through Turkey — were called turkey-hens. Colonists then also applied this name to the much larger bird from the Americas.

The Netherlands

The Dutch government also overhauled its image by ditching the name Holland. As of 2020, business leaders, the tourism board and the central government all refer to the country as the Netherlands.

Now North Holland and South Holland are just two of 12 provinces in the European country.

The name change is reportedly part of a push to get away from the country's association with recreational drug use and legal prostitution, a potent pull factor for foreigners to the Dutch capital Amsterdam, which lies in the province of North Holland.

Some say Amsterdam is suffering from 'over-tourism'

It's not clear what will happen to the domain name Holland.com, which is still the Dutch tourism agency's landing page.

North Macedonia

In 2019, the Republic of Macedonia (though recognized as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia) officially became the Republic of North Macedonia. In contrast with some other country name changes, the motivation in this case was political.

North Macedonia sought to improve relations with Greece, with its sights on joining NATO and the EU. Greece had long disputed use of the name Macedonia for the neighboring country, as that is also the name of a geographical region in Greece. Macedonia was also an ancient Greek kingdom. The naming dispute even contributed to instability in the region.

Macedonia became a member of NATO in 2020

Greece had preferred that the Balkan country relinquish all use of the term, proposing the names "Vardar Republic" or "Republic of Skopje" instead. But after lengthy negotiations, North Macedonia it was, with the name for its official language and citizens remaining Macedonian.

Eswatini

In April 2018, King Mswati III renamed Swaziland to Eswatini, underscoring the ruler's bid to ditch the country's colonial name. It is said that the king was also unhappy with how Swaziland was confused by some for Switzerland. Announced on the 50th anniversary of the African country's formation, Eswatini — the nation's pre-colonial name — means "land of the Swazis" in their language.

King Mswati III is the absolute monarch of Eswatini

Czechia

Again it's marketing that is behind the name change of the central European country, Czech Republic. In 2016, the Czech government officially changed its name to Czechia, along with a recommendation to promote this short version in international contexts.

Just as France's official name is the French Republic, the Czech Republic could be Czechia, the reasoning goes. And Czechia is an easier name to attach to products.

Although the EU, UN and some big companies refer to it as Czechia, the name has not quite caught on internationally. Perhaps one reason is that Czechia could too easily be confused with Chechnya, a Russian republic in the Caucasus.

In 2020, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis told The Wall Street Journal that he did not like the name Czechia at all.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Czech Republic Prague — living past In the center of the country lies the capital Prague. It is called the "Golden City" because of its more than 500 gilded tower domes. Gothic and Baroque styles dominate the cityscape. Prague has been a political and cultural center in Europe since the Middle Ages, attracting artists, architects and scientists. Today, Prague is one of the ten most visited cities in Europe.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Czech Republic Charles Bridge — bustling with tourists Every Prague tourist crosses it at least once: The 14th century Charles Bridge. It is a landmark, crossing the Vltava River and connecting the old town with the castle. The pedestrian bridge has a fairground atmosphere during the day, with artists, souvenir dealers and live music. With 30 baroque sculptures adorning the stone bridge, it feels like an open-air gallery.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Czech Republic Bohemian Paradise Along with Moravia and Silesia, Bohemia is one of the historical regions that make up the Czech Republic today. The Bohemian Paradise in the north of the country is popular with hikers — with sandstone cliffs, wildly romantic castles and palaces. Hruba Skala Castle, for example, is now a hotel built on a plateau. Guests can walk up a rock staircase directly into the mountain world.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Czech Republic The Giant Mountains In the north is Krkonose or the Giant Mountains, the highest and most visited Czech mountain range. It's been a national park since 1953. Good snow conditions, numerous slopes and moderate prices for ski lifts and accommodation attract winter sports fans from home and abroad. Despite its name, the Giant Mountains cover only 631 square kilometers.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Czech Republic Bohemian Switzerland — climbing sandstone rocks Known as Saxon Switzerland on the German side, this mountain range continues on the Czech side. Hikers and climbers feel at home in the Bohemian Switzerland National Park. The best known attraction is the Prebischtor, Europe's largest natural sandstone rock bridge. However, daredevils have not been permitted here since 1982. Due to strong erosion the bridge is not accessible.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Czech Republic Bath culture — sipping healing water There's a long tradition of spas in Bohemia. Karlovy Vary is one of the most famous health resorts in the world. Since the Middle Ages, the mineral springs with a temperature of more than 60 degrees Celsius (140°F) have been used for healing baths and drinking cures. In historical colonnades, such as the Market Colonnade, there are medicinal fountains, from which spa guests scoop water.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Czech Republic Palaces, castles, fortresses There are countless castles, palaces and fortifications in the Czech Republic, more than 2,000 in fact. Lednice Castle in the southeast is one of the most visited architectural sites in the Czech Republic and, as part of the Lednice-Valtice cultural landscape, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The area was established in the 17th century and is the largest park landscape in the world.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Czech Republic Modern architecture — Villa Tugendhat World-class modern architecture can be seen in Brno, the second largest city after Prague. German architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe had Villa Tugendhat built there in the late 1920s. It was to become the home of the textile entrepreneurs Fritz and Grete Tugendhat, and is today regarded as a milestone in modern architecture.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Czech Republic Famous brewing art — Czech beer Whether Budweiser, Staropramen, Gambrinus or Pilsner Urquell — Czech beer is world famous. In Bohemia, hops thrive, and beer has been brewed here for centuries. And it is so good that today it is a Czech national drink. Beer consumption in the Czech Republic is the highest in the world. This excellent beer is certainly another good reason for a trip to the Czech Republic! Author: Christina Deicke (sbc)



Cabo Verde

This island nation, located in the Atlantic Ocean about 700 kilometers (440 miles) off the coast of Senegal, lodged its official request for a name change in 2013.

Previously called Cape Verde, this is a partial Anglicization of the original Portuguese "cabo verde," which means "green cape." Although it is not a cape, the archipelago sits just beyond the westernmost point of the African continent.

Practical reasons are also likely behind this name change. The culture minister at the time said the country sought a standardized name that did not need to be translated. He added that he hoped Cabo Verde would conjure positive associations with sun and sea and happy people.

Sun, sea and happy people are among the associations Cabo Verde seeks

Sri Lanka

Like Eswatini, in part Sri Lanka changed its name to break from colonial associations.

Although the official name change was made in 1972 when it became independent from British rule, it was not until 2011 that Sri Lanka officially wiped the old colonial name Ceylon from government use.

However, the popular Ceylon Tea label has remained.

Watch video 02:39 Economic woes brewing for Sri Lanka's tea industry

Edited by: Cathrin Schaer