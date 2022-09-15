  1. Skip to content
Sonya Angelica Diehn, senior editor at DW
Image: Privat

Sonya Angelica Diehn

Senior editor and journalist with a special focus on policy, environment and health

Sonya Angelica Diehn is a multimedia journalist with more than two decades of editorial experience. With the digital sphere as her media home, she feels comfortable working in a broad range of topics.

Sonya was born and raised in the United States. After receiving a dual bachelor's degree in linguistics and art, she began her media career as a citizen journalist.

Sonya relocated to Europe in 2010, completing a master's degree in journalism and communication sciences in Germany.

Sonya has performed a number of roles in the decade-plus she's worked at DW. She led DW's environment coverage for some time, overseeing award-winning team members and projects. She also hosted and produced the radio show and podcast Living Planet.

With a strong background in social justice and environmental issues, she is particularly drawn to storytelling around the topics of energy, health, policy and law.

Sonya currently lives with her family in Belgium and is a passionate parent devoted to her young son.

She has traveled extensively and is fluent in English, German and Spanish as well as proficient in Dutch and Portuguese.

Featured stories by Sonya Angelica Diehn

Sweden Democrats in Stockholm celebrate preliminary vote results indicating a win

The astonishing rise of the right-wing Sweden Democrats

With the right-wing Sweden Democrats poised to be part of the governing coalition, some are asking: How did this happen?
PoliticsSeptember 15, 2022
Miner in Brazil cupping diamonds in palms

EU forced labor ban lacks teeth

The European Commission has released its regulatory proposal taking aim at forced labor. But it may lack effectiveness.
BusinessSeptember 14, 2022
A man carries a baby wearing a mask to protect against COVID-19 in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2021

'COVID kids': Should parents be worried?

Is this era of masks, isolation and extra stress having a negative impact on our littlest ones? And if so, how lasting?
HealthFebruary 19, 2022
Stories by Sonya Angelica Diehn

Volunteer soldiers outside Ukraine, one holding up an automatic weapon silhoetted against the crepuscular sky

Putin's mobilization plan 'very risky'

Putin's mobilization plan 'very risky'

Although Russian forces are depleted, the partial mobilization offers a shot at victory in Ukraine, an expert tells DW.
ConflictsSeptember 23, 2022
Depiction of a monkeypox virus mutation

Monkeypox: WHO declares outbreak a public health emergency

Monkeypox: WHO declares outbreak a public health emergency

The WHO has decided to declare monkeypox a public health emergency. What does this mean, and what happens next?
HealthJuly 23, 2022
Worker in yellow jumpsuit and white hard hat peeks out from pipe in stack of massive gas pipes

What can Europe do to slash gas consumption?

What can Europe do to slash gas consumption?

European countries heavily dependent on Russian gas still have options to cut their consumption, experts say.
PoliticsJuly 21, 2022
A nurse holding mifepristone pills at the family planning department of Hopital Broussais

Post-Roe, US women still have abortion options

Post-Roe, US women still have abortion options

With half of states to ban abortion, pregnant people can still terminate. It'll be expensive, and you must be careful.
PoliticsJune 28, 2022
People protest after the death of Izabela, a 30-year-old woman in the 22nd week of pregnancy, in Lublin, Poland on November 6, 2021

Fragile progress on abortion laws in EU

Fragile progress on abortion laws in EU

Although some European countries are increasing access to abortion, others are going in the opposite direction.
HealthJune 24, 2022
Campaigners attend a rally in George Square in protest against the rising cost of living on February 12, 2022, in the United Kingdom

5 ways the war changed the world

5 ways the war changed the world

When Russia invaded Ukraine 100 days ago, the war's impact reverberated around the world.
PoliticsJune 3, 2022
