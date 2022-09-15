Sonya Angelica Diehn

Sonya was born and raised in the United States. After receiving a dual bachelor's degree in linguistics and art, she began her media career as a citizen journalist.

Sonya relocated to Europe in 2010, completing a master's degree in journalism and communication sciences in Germany.

Sonya has performed a number of roles in the decade-plus she's worked at DW. She led DW's environment coverage for some time, overseeing award-winning team members and projects. She also hosted and produced the radio show and podcast Living Planet.

With a strong background in social justice and environmental issues, she is particularly drawn to storytelling around the topics of energy, health, policy and law.

Sonya currently lives with her family in Belgium and is a passionate parent devoted to her young son.

She has traveled extensively and is fluent in English, German and Spanish as well as proficient in Dutch and Portuguese.