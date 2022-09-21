 Putin seeks to ′make Ukraine run out of bullets before Russia runs out of soldiers′ | Europe | News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 23.09.2022

Europe

Putin seeks to 'make Ukraine run out of bullets before Russia runs out of soldiers'

A security expert told DW that Russian forces are spent, explaining how the partial mobilization could be a one-shot chance against Ukraine. A successful defense may depend on the West's timely supply of further weapons.

Volunteer soldiers outside Ukraine, one holding up an automatic weapon silhoetted against the crepuscular sky

Haphazardly assembled Russian troops were no match for the highly motivated and well-armed Ukrainian forces, some experts say

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilization to shore up armed forces for his invasion of Ukraine. DW spoke with security expert Gustav Gressel about the strength of the Russian military and its chances for success in light of the partial mobilization.

DW: What's the current state of the Russian military?

Gustav Gressel: Well, they're pretty much in disarray. Russia started this war on peacetime footing, so they took the high-readiness battalions, action groups — so one battalion plus support of professional soldiers — and sent them to the front in February. They have used pretty much all of their high-readiness battalions over the course of the war.

This force is sufficiently battered; there are some formations that simply physically don't exist anymore. They took a very high number of casualties in dead and wounded. And so this force is exhausted by now. It can't be regenerated by volunteers. 

Now, the problem with mobilization is that you're going to have a training unit and the next round of troops can't be trained because there's nobody to do that.

What do you think will be the effect of the Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization?

Gustav Gressel headshot from TV appearance

Gustav Gressel is a senior policy fellow at the Berlin office of the European Council of Foreign Relations

I'm now pondering how they're going to do that. Will they deploy these 40% of residual units they have and send them to Ukraine, hoping that basically with mobilization, with increased military presence, they will break Ukrainian resistance, erode the Ukrainian army and drive home victory? That might be Putin's thought —that is a one-time shot. If he extends these people, there's nothing left of the Russian army. It's very risky.

Given the apparent superiority of the Russian military in terms of the numbers of personnel and amounts of equipment, how has it not succeeded at this Ukraine invasion?

There are many reasons. The completely bogus political assumptions with which they went into the war, the underestimation of Ukrainian resilience, the complete failure to comprehend the Ukrainian political system and how it works. The sloppiness in planning, the lack of logistical preparation, the lack of air force. 

In the first place, they conducted this as a "special military operation" using only their high-readiness contract forces without conscripts. They completely underestimated the task of commanding, controlling a force that is so heterogeneous and assembled over such a short time.

They have bad officer training. The role of nongovernmental organizations in their ground forces is insufficient. They have a very inflexible command and control structure. They have a very cumbersome command and control line for combat support services, especially for artillery and for air-to-ground coordination. It's very bad and it continues to be bad, and they're trying to cure that. But in practice, nothing has happened.

Comparison of Ukrainian and Russian military strength

Research done about the state of the Russian military indicated that it was strong. Was that illusory?

I'm partly a culprit of that because I also wrote and published these kinds of articles. So there are two problems. The first is the Russian army grew increasingly intransparent after 2014. It was kind of a growing enigma, a black box. They talked about things that were not real. 

The second thing is, of course, we looked at how they did in Syria. But the exercise in Syria was far easier than what they tried to do in Ukraine.

What you're describing is that, A) The Russian military was not in a good state before it invaded Ukraine. And, B) They have essentially not been performing in a way that Putin at least expected. So what does that mean now in terms of moving forward with this partial mobilization?

My gut feeling is that Putin doesn't really care for the inferior quality [of new troops being assembled]. So my guess is that the overall aim of this is to make Ukraine run out of bullets before Russia runs out of soldiers.

They're recruiting in the countryside and recruiting amongst minorities there, forcefully drafting them in there, trying to spare Moscow, St. Petersburg, the bigger urban centers — not only because these are the elites and their own kids, but also because they are in Putin's mind more valuable people than others. So the instinct that they all will be used as cannon fodder here is probably right. 

  • Ukrainians outside a burning shopping center in Kremenchuk following a Russian missile strike

    The civilian toll of Russian attacks on Ukraine

    More than 5,500 civilians killed

    "The Russian army does not strike at civilian facilities," Vladimir Putin said in June. But independent observers disagree. UN figures estimate that, as of August 22, the civilian toll of Russian attacks had reached 5,500 deaths and 7,800 injuries since the war began. Here, a destroyed shopping center in Kremenchuk on June 27.

  • The aftermath of a Russian attack on the Chaplyne train station in Ukraine.

    The civilian toll of Russian attacks on Ukraine

    Chaplyne: Bombing kills 25 civilians

    A huge crater in the eastern Ukrainian town of Chaplyne, population 3,800, which was targeted in a Russian attack on August 24. The Defense Ministry in Moscow later said a weapons transport train had been hit. But, according to the Ukrainian railway, 25 civilians, including two children, were also killed.

  • Destruction in Vinnytsia following a rocket attack. (Photo: Reuters)

    The civilian toll of Russian attacks on Ukraine

    Vinnytsia: Rocket attack kills 28

    With a missile attack on July 14, the Russian army aimed to hit the "House of Officers" in Vinnytsia, where "preparations by Ukrainian armed forces were underway," said Evgeny Varganov, a member of Russia's permanent UN mission. As a result, 28 people died in the city southwest of Kyiv, including three children and three officers. More than 100 people were reportedly injured.

  • Rescue workers stand amid the rubble of an apartment block after a missile strike in the town of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. (Photo: dpa-Bildfunk)

    The civilian toll of Russian attacks on Ukraine

    Chasiv Yar: Strike on apartment building leaves 48 dead

    On the evening of July 9, the small eastern Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar came under fire. Uragan multiple-rocket launchers took aim at residential areas, media reported. A five-story apartment building was hit particularly hard, with 48 bodies later recovered from the rubble.

  • At least 21 people were killed in a missile attack on Serhiivka, Ukraine on July 1. The photo shows a rescue team amid the rubble of a destroyed buildings. Photo: AP/Maxim Penko

    The civilian toll of Russian attacks on Ukraine

    Serhiivka: 21 dead in cruise missile attack

    At least 21 people were killed in a missile attack in Serhiivka on July 1. The town near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa was apparently hit with cruise missiles by night, injuring at least 35, Amnesty International reported after on-site investigations. Serhiivka is a popular resort town, especially among Russian tourists.

  • Blood stains can be seen between bags and a baby carriage scattered on a platform after Russian shelling of the train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine on April 8, 2022.

    The civilian toll of Russian attacks on Ukraine

    Kramatorsk: 61 dead in train station attack

    Horrific images from Kramatorsk went around the world on April 8, after several Russian missiles hit the crowded train station in the eastern Ukrainian city. Some 61 people were killed, including seven children. Ballistics experts found that the missiles were fired from the Russian-controlled territory of Ukraine.

  • Dead civilians scattered on a street near a burned vehicle in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha on April 2, 2022

    The civilian toll of Russian attacks on Ukraine

    Bucha: 1,316 bodies found

    Bucha has become emblematic of the Russian army's brutal war crimes in Ukraine. When Russian troops withdrew from the Kyiv suburb on March 30, numerous corpses lay in Yablunska Street. A total of 1,316 bodies were found in and around the city, with international investigative teams citing evidence of civilian executions by Russian soldiers. The Kremlin denies the reports of a massacre.

  • This photo, from April 14, 2022, shows the heavily damaged remains of the Mykolaiv government building after it was bombed two weeks prior

    The civilian toll of Russian attacks on Ukraine

    Mykolaiv: 36 dead in attack on government building

    On March 29, an airstrike hit the Mykolaiv regional administration building, killing 36. The central part of the building was completely destroyed from the first to the ninth floor, with only fragments left standing. The explosion also damaged several other nearby residential and administrative buildings.

  • An aerial image of the destroyed theater in Mariupol

    The civilian toll of Russian attacks on Ukraine

    Mariupol: At least 300 killed in theater bombing

    On March 16, a bombing destroyed a theater in the center of Mariupol where civilians were sheltering. The word "children," written in huge white letters both in front of and behind the building, did not deter the attack. The city reported that 300 people died. However, an AP investigation in May estimated that the number may have been closer to 600.

  • Rescuers carry a pregnant woman out of the rubble of the Mariupol children's hospital

    The civilian toll of Russian attacks on Ukraine

    Mariupol: Four killed in hospital bombing

    A Russian air strike destroyed a children's hospital with a maternity ward in Mariupol on March 9. At least four people died, including a pregnant woman and her baby. At least 17 were injured. Though Russia's Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of a "staged provocation," top EU diplomat Josep Borrell called the bombing a "war crime."

  • Rescuers stand in front of the bombed out administrative building in Kharkiv's Freedom Square on March 1

    The civilian toll of Russian attacks on Ukraine

    Kharkiv: 24 die in government building attack

    A missile that hit a regional administrative building in Kharkiv killed 24, including passersby, on March 1. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry later released a surveillance video that showed the powerful explosion in the city's central Freedom Square, which was heavily damaged in the attack.

  • The International Criminal Court at The Hague in the Netherlands

    The civilian toll of Russian attacks on Ukraine

    ICC launches war crimes investigations

    As of August 26, more than 29,000 war crimes had been committed since the war began, according to Ukrainian officials. Independent investigations are underway, and the International Criminal Court has sent teams of experts to gather evidence. Under the Geneva Conventions, deliberate attacks on civilians are war crimes. Russia, however, does not recognize this part of the treaties.

    Author: Joscha Weber, Witalij Kropman


That is incredibly depressing on the one hand.

Incredibly Stalin! I always wondered whether Putin really believes that the Russian society of the day is the same society Stalin commanded ... but for the time being, the difference doesn't seem to be all too great.

Could these reluctant soldiers not just desert the army en masse?

That's easier said than done. The problem is, if you are in such an organization and you don't know what your neighbor is going to do, and it's a life and death situation, it is not so easy even if you really don't support the regime, to drop your gun and run.

You have described this partial mobilization as essentially a last shot to break through the Ukrainian resistance. Do you think this will succeed?

It's still undecided. I don't think that victory is a given. But Ukrainians will have a very hard time defending against such an onslaught.

What would the Ukrainian victory depend on, in your view? 

A lot will depend on whether the West is willing to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons, equipment, ammunition to stem the tide. Now, we really need to turn around every vehicle and every piece of equipment we have in the West, and I don't see the willingness in the West yet.

Germany is reticent to provide heavy weaponry. Do you feel that it is an understandable argument on Germany's part?

Nope, I don't think they have a point. If you deliver artillery, you can deliver tanks. They just need to get over it.

I think they need a big American boot that lands to their backside at a very high velocity. That's all it needs.

Russia cracks down on protests against mobilization

 

Gustaf Gressel is a senior policy fellow at the Berlin office of the European Council of Foreign Relations, specializing in military, security and defense, particularly involving Russia. 

The interview was conducted by Sonya Diehn and was condensed and edited for clarity.

