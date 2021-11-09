Visit the new DW website

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic is a Central European country bordering Germany, Poland, Slovakia and Austria. It has over 10 million inhabitants and its capital is Prague.

The Czech Republic for much of its history belonged at various times to the Holy Roman Empire, the Kingdom of Hungary and the Austrian Empire. It formed part of Czechoslovakia following World War 1, until the Velvet Revolution ended communist rule there in 1989. It gained independence in 1993. This page collates all of DW's content on the Czech Republic.

Leader of center-right Spolu (Together) coalition Petr Fiala smiles at election staff in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The center-right Together coalition was capturing 23.9% of the votes while the center-left coalition of the Pirate Party and STAN, a group of mayors and independent candidates, were coming in third with 13.5% support. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Czech president asks election winner to form new government 09.11.2021

Hospitalized President Milos Zeman has formally requested that Petr Fiala lead talks with the "goal of forming a new government." Zeman's request came after a five-party coalition penned a power-sharing deal.
Leader of center-right Spolu (Together) coalition Petr Fiala flashes the V sign as he reacts to election results at the party's election headquarters, Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The center-right Together coalition was capturing 23.9% of the votes while the center-left coalition of the Pirate Party and STAN, a group of mayors and independent candidates, were coming in third with 13.5% support. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Czech parties reach agreement on coalition government 02.11.2021

Czech centrist and center-right parties have agreed on the structure of a majority coalition government, said Petr Fiala, who is expected to replace Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
Rescuers work on a scene of a fallen funicular cab under the Jested Mountain in Liberec, Czech Republic, on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Engine driver died as a cabin fell off cable car heading from Liberec to the mountain. Rescuers are taking care of passengers and second driver. (CTK Photo/Radek Petrasek)

Czech cable car crashes to ground, kills one 31.10.2021

One person died after a Czech cable car cabin detached from its cable. Rescuers were able to rescue 15 people from a second cabin.
Milo Zeman, President of the Czech Republic, addresses the 72nd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York September 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

Czech President Zeman unable to perform duties: official 18.10.2021

The speaker of the Czech Senate has said there is little chance that Milos Zeman will return to the office in the coming weeks. The president was expected to choose the next government.
Czech Prime Minister and founding leader of ANO Andrej Babis, front, with his wife Monika Babisova (right) and regional leaders (left Radek Vondracek), gives a briefing in election staff of ANO movement during the elections to the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic in Prague, Czech Republic, October 9, 2021. (CTK Photo/Michal Kamaryt)

Opinion: Could other countries follow Czech example? 16.10.2021

The recent election in the Czech Republic shows that a united opposition can topple authoritarian-style governments. It might not be easy, but Hungary and Poland could follow suit, DW's Barbara Wesel writes.
Czech Prime Minister and founding leader of ANO Andrej Babis votes during elections to the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, in Lovosice, Czech Republic, on October 8, 2021. (CTK Photo/Ondrej Deml)

Opinion: Czech voters want an end to scandals and demagoguery 11.10.2021

In the Czech national election, a majority of people voted for a new democratic beginning. It will not be easy, but the election result was an important signal for Europe, says Keno Verseck.
Leader of center-right Spolu (Together) coalition Petr Fiala flashes the V sign as he reacts to election results at the party's election headquarters, Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The center-right Together coalition was capturing 23.9% of the votes while the center-left coalition of the Pirate Party and STAN, a group of mayors and independent candidates, were coming in third with 13.5% support. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Czech election: Opposition wins surprise majority 09.10.2021

Two opposition alliances have narrowly defeated Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party in the Czech parliamentary elections. The Pirates and Mayors grouping says they want to start talks on forming a government.
Der tschechische Premier Andrej Babis nimmt an einer Fernsehdebatte vor den bevorstehenden Parlamentswahlen teil. Die tschechische Polizei hat angekündigt, die neuen Veröffentlichungen aus den sogenannten «Pandora Papers» auf mögliche Rechtsverstöße zu überprüfen. Dies betreffe nicht nur Ministerpräsident Andrej Babis, sondern auch alle weiteren erwähnten Bürger des Landes. (Zu dpa «Pandora Papers»: Polizei in Tschechien prüft Vorwürfe gegen Babis) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Czech PM Babis under pressure as parliamentary election begins 08.10.2021

All 200 seats in the more important lower house of the Czech Republic's Parliament are up for grabs. Opinion polls suggest that scandal-struck Prime Minister Andrej Babis could be keeping his job.

Illustration Pandora Papers. Pandora Papers is the name for a new leak of documents that reveal the secret wealth of about 35 world leaders, both past and present, and more than 300 officials around the world. The term Croatia in English is mentioned 7,500 times in Pandora's documents., in Zagreb, Croatia, on October 04, 2021. Photo: Zeljko Lukunic/PIXSELL

Pandora Papers: World leaders under fire over bombshell tax haven report 04.10.2021

A trove of leaked documents has revealed links between leaders and offshore tax havens. Officials in Pakistan and other countries are facing calls for investigation while Germany urged patience in fighting tax avoidance.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** 25.05.21 *** BOGATYNIA, POLAND - MAY 25: Cooling towers from the coal-fired power station are seen near the Turow open-pit lignite coal mine on May 25, 2021 in Bogatynia, Poland. The top European court has ordered the immediate closure of a Polish coal mine near the border with Czech Republic and Germany. The harmful effects on the environment have been denounced by the Czech Republic. (Photo by Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)

Fear and loathing at Poland's Turow coal mine 28.09.2021

The European Court of Justice has demanded Warsaw pay a daily fine of €500,000 after it declined to shut down Poland's Turow coal mine. Locals now fear the worst, but are their fears well-founded?
July 5, 2021, Bogatynia, Poland: General view on open-cast lignite mine in Turow in Poland in Polish Kopalnia Wgla Brunatnego Turow S.A...The Czech Republic filed in March for an injunction, saying the open-cast lignite mine in Poland drains ground water away from inhabited areas and has other negative effects on Czech residents. Nonetheless, the Polish government extended a concession to allow mining at Turow to continue until 2044. The Court of Justice of the European Union said on juny that Poland must immediately stop mining lignite coal at the Turow mine operated by state-run PGE Bogatynia Poland - ZUMAr156 20210705_zap_r156_007 Copyright: xSlavekxRutax

Poland PM defiant after EU imposes large fine over coal mine 21.09.2021

The EU's Court of Justice has ordered Poland to pay a daily fine of €500,000 for keeping the Turow coal mine open. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has refused to comply with the order.

Ladeterminal für E-Autos in Prag

Czech auto industry revving up for e-mobility transition 06.09.2021

Many cheered the European Commission's recent plan for all new cars in the bloc to be emissions-free by 2035. But not the Czech prime minister. He thinks the scheme could harm the domestic industry.
The Western Express Train collided with a passenger train near the village of Milavce between the stations Domazlice and Blizejov, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Two people died in the accident, 38 people were injured, seven of them are in critical condition. (CTK Photo via AP/Miroslav Chaloupka)

Train crash in Czech Republic leaves 3 dead, dozens injured 04.08.2021

A train from Germany has collided with a regional train in the Czech Republic, with several people dying in the crash. Czech authorities suspect the incident was caused by human error.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Quarter Final - Czech Republic v Denmark - Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan - July 3, 2021 Denmark's Thomas Delaney celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Euro 2020: Thomas Delaney at the center of Denmark's inspiring run 03.07.2021

Not normally one for scoring goals, Thomas Delaney's strike set Denmark on course to advance to the semifinals. He is a vocal leader on the pitch who has come up big for Denmark at Euro 2020 in more ways than one.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - Netherlands v Czech Republic - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 27, 2021 Netherlands' Matthijs de Ligt looks dejected after being sent off Pool via REUTERS/Attila Kisbenedek

Euro 2020: Oranje boom and bust as Czech adventure continues 27.06.2021

The Czech Republic became the third team to reach the last eight of the European Championship with an impressive victory over 10-man Netherlands. It's back to square one for the Dutch and coach Frank de Boer.
BUDAPEST - Supporters of the Netherlands with a rainbow flag during the UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2020 match between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic at the Puskas Arena on June 27, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. ANP PIETER STAM DE YOUNG EURO 2020 round of 16 2020/2021 xVIxANPxSportx/xxANPxIVx *** BUDAPEST Supporters of the Netherlands with a rainbow flag during the UEFA EURO 2020 match between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic at the Puskas Arena on June 27, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary ANP PIETER STAM DE YOUNG EURO 2020 round of 16 2020 2021 xVIxANPxSportx xxANPxIVx 433104563

Euro 2020: UEFA allows Dutch fans to bring rainbow flags into Hungary stadium 27.06.2021

UEFA said it told Hungarian authorities to allow Netherlands supporters to bring rainbow flags into Budapest's Puskas Arena. Previous reports suggested that security guards were confiscating the flags.
