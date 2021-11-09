The Czech Republic is a Central European country bordering Germany, Poland, Slovakia and Austria. It has over 10 million inhabitants and its capital is Prague.

The Czech Republic for much of its history belonged at various times to the Holy Roman Empire, the Kingdom of Hungary and the Austrian Empire. It formed part of Czechoslovakia following World War 1, until the Velvet Revolution ended communist rule there in 1989. It gained independence in 1993. This page collates all of DW's content on the Czech Republic.