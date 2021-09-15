Visit the new DW website

The Hague

The Hague, also known as "the Royal City by the Sea," is the third largest city in the Netherlands. The Dutch government and parliament are in The Hague — but it is not the country's capital.

Parks, stately villas, embassies and boulevards — The Hague (Den Haag in Dutch), with its more than 500,000 inhabitants, is the capital city of the province of South Holland. It is the third largest city after Amsterdam, the Dutch capital, and Rotterdam. The city regularly makes international headlines due to the fact that it is the seat of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court. The first historical reference to The Hague on record dates back to about 1230, when a hunting lodge was built there by Count Floris the Fourth, later rebuilt as a castle. The name The Hague comes from the word for hedge as an enclosure for the building. This is a collection of DW's content on The Hague.

2021-09-15 09:31:44 DEN HAAG - Salih Mustafa (R) und sein Anwalt Julius von Bone (L) zu Beginn seines Prozesses vor dem Kosovo-Tribunal. Der Verdächtige war während des Kosovo-Konflikts 1998/99 ein hochrangiger Kommandeur der Kosovo-Befreiungsarmee (UK). ANP POOL ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Kosovo tribunal: KLA commander slams 'Gestapo' court 15.09.2021

The trial of a former commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army has begun at the Special Tribunal for War Crimes during the Kosovo War. Salih Mustafa is the first defendant to stand trial before the tribunal.

Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic sits in the court room in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, where the United Nations court delivers its verdict in the appeal of Mladic against his convictions for genocide and other crimes and his life sentence for masterminding atrocities throughout the Bosnian war. (Jerry Lampen/Pool via AP)

Opinion: Life sentence for 'Butcher of Bosnia' upheld, but will it change Serbia's nationalist narrative? 09.06.2021

The Hague has upheld Ratko Mladic's life sentence. But that's unlikely to make Serbia admit responsibility for its own role in the Yugoslav Wars, says human rights activist Sonja Biserko.

Ex-Bosnian Serb wartime general Ratko Mladic appears in court at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in the Hague, Netherlands November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Ratko Mladic faces final verdict on appeal against genocide conviction 08.06.2021

Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic was sentenced by a UN war crimes tribunal to life imprisonment for genocide — and appealed. On Tuesday, the appeal judgment will be announced.
Niederlande: Das Niederländische Parlament (Generalstaaten) im Binnenhof in Den Haag. Foto vom 20. Mai 2017.

Police give all clear after evacuating area around Dutch parliament 25.03.2021

Police in the Netherlands reopened the area around the parliament building in The Hague. The area had been evacuated following an alleged bomb threat.
Dutch anti-riot police and mounted police officers detain confront a demonstration against the government and anti-covid measures at the Malieveld in The Hague on March 14, 2021. - Dutch police used water cannon and mounted officers to clear anti-government protesters in The Hague on March 14, 2021, the day before three days of voting starts in national elections, AFP journalists said. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Dutch police clear anti-lockdown protest on eve of election 14.03.2021

A protest against the Dutch government and its coronavirus restrictions in The Hague was ended by police. The demonstration comes as the Netherlands readies for a parliamentary election spread over three days.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte leaves the Parliament building, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, in The Hague, Netherlands January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Dutch government resigns over child benefits scandal 15.01.2021

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the government would continue to lead the country's COVID-19 response team until elections already scheduled for March.
2020-11-09, Den Haag - Der kosovarische ehemalige Präsident Hashim Thaci im Gerichtssaal des Kosovo-Tribunals mit seinem Anwalt David Hooper (L). Thaci wird wegen Kriegsverbrechen und Verbrechen gegen das Humanitätsgericht angeklagt. Er und neun andere werden für Morde, Folter und Verschwindenlassen während des Kosovo-Krieges verantwortlich gemacht. ANP JERRY LAMPEN |

Kosovo's former President Thaci pleads not guilty to war crimes charges in Hague court 09.11.2020

The man who oversaw Kosovo's quest for independence has appeared in court for the first time on war crime charges. Thaci, who quit as president abruptly last week, pleaded not guilty.
June 24, 2020: FILE: Kosovo President HASHIM THACI has been accused of war crimes by a special international prosecutor in The Hague. Mr Thaci and nine others 'are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders', torture and enforced disappearances, the prosecutor said. The accusations - covering Kosovo's independence war against Serbia in 1998-1999. PICTURED: January 19, 2018 - Pristina, Kosovo: President Hashim Thaci is a Kosovan statesman and President of the Republic since April 7, 2016. (Credit Image: © Chris Huby/Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA Press |

Kosovo reels as leaders face charges for war with Serbia 06.11.2020

There has been less-than-spirited public debate within Kosovo about the 1998-99 war with Serbia. But that may change after the indictment of several leading politicians on war crimes charges.
June 24, 2020: FILE: Kosovo President HASHIM THACI has been accused of war crimes by a special international prosecutor in The Hague. Mr Thaci and nine others 'are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders', torture and enforced disappearances, the prosecutor said. The accusations - covering Kosovo's independence war against Serbia in 1998-1999. PICTURED: January 19, 2018 - Pristina, Kosovo: President Hashim Thaci is a Kosovan statesman and President of the Republic since April 7, 2016. (Credit Image: © Chris Huby/Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA Press |

Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci resigns to face war crime trial 05.11.2020

Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci will face charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity at The Hague. He resigned from his post just hours earlier.
1. Joint press conference Rama- Dendias 2. Prime Minister Rama and Foreign Greek Minister Dendias have had talks on Tuesday, October 20th, in Tirana. Author: Photo Nr. 1 the author is Ani Ruci, shot on Tuesday, October 20th, in Tirana.

Albania and Greece seek joint maritime border resolution from The Hague 21.10.2020

Athens and Tirana have made a united request to the ICJ for a resolution over a long-standing border dispute between the two. The agreement is also bringing an end to a 60-year state of war.
2020-08-15 00:26:27 Den Haag - Es ist die dritte Nacht im Haager Bezirk unruhig. ANP NIELS WENSTEDT |

The Hague: Dozens arrested after several nights of riots 15.08.2020

The mayor of the Dutch city had issued an emergency order after scores of young people took to the streets, pelting police officers with stones and fireworks. Social workers cited "coronavirus boredom" as the motive.
Den Haag in Holland. Hashim Thaci Präsident Kosovo. Fotograf: Arber Bajrami, DW.

Kosovo's Hashim Thaci says talks with Hague prosecutors 'price of freedom' 13.07.2020

Kosovo President Thaci has spoken to prosecutors in The Hague after he was indicted for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Addressing reporters, Thaci once again insisted he had done nothing wrong.

An Albanian boy in military uniform salutes to KLA leader Hashim Thaci (2nd R) during Albanian celebrations marking the retreat of Serbian troops from Podujevo, Saturday, 07 August 1999. dpa |

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci indicted for war crimes 24.06.2020

A Hague-based special prosecutor has filed an indictment against Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and nine others for murders and other war crimes. Thaci was set to attend a key US summit with Serbian leaders this weekend.
2020-05-11 21:14:54 SCHEVENINGEN - Ein Rettungshubschrauber sucht nach einer Gruppe von Surfern, die am Northern Harbour Head in der Nähe der Küstenstadt auf Probleme gestoßen sind. Zwei Surfer aus dem Meer sind gestorben. Es ist unklar, wie groß die Gruppe genau war. ANP SEM VAN DER WAL |

Several surfers die off Dutch coast 12.05.2020

Police in the Netherlands say that five people have died while surfing. Strong winds and currents are believed to have played a role in their deaths.
Vor Beginn des Strafprozesses wegen des Abschusses der Boeing MH17. Das Verfahren beginnt am 09.03.2020. Von Korrespondent Maxim Drabok.

MH17 relatives hold 'empty chair' protest in front of Russian Embassy 08.03.2020

Protesters in The Hague lined up 298 chairs to symbolize each of the victims of the shot-down passenger jet. On Monday, four men are going on trial in absentia over their alleged involvement in the 2014 disaster.
Moscow, RUSSIAN FEDERATION: The logo of Russian oil giant Yukos is seen at the wall of its gas station in Moscow, 02 August 2006. The Russian press slammed 02 August the decision by a Moscow court to declare oil giant Yukos bankrupt and said the move contradicted earlier promises made by Russian President Vladimir Putin. AFP PHOTO/ MAXIM MARMUR (Photo credit should read MAXIM MARMUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Dutch court backs $50 billion Yukos shareholder claim against Kremlin 18.02.2020

The Permanent Court of Arbitration has upheld an appeal by investors demanding billions of dollars in compensation from the Russian state for bankrupting the Yukos oil company. The Kremlin is contesting the decision.
