The Hague, also known as "the Royal City by the Sea," is the third largest city in the Netherlands. The Dutch government and parliament are in The Hague — but it is not the country's capital.

Parks, stately villas, embassies and boulevards — The Hague (Den Haag in Dutch), with its more than 500,000 inhabitants, is the capital city of the province of South Holland. It is the third largest city after Amsterdam, the Dutch capital, and Rotterdam. The city regularly makes international headlines due to the fact that it is the seat of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court. The first historical reference to The Hague on record dates back to about 1230, when a hunting lodge was built there by Count Floris the Fourth, later rebuilt as a castle. The name The Hague comes from the word for hedge as an enclosure for the building.