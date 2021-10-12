Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Albania is a country in southeastern Europe. Its capital is Tirana. It has land borders with Montenegro, Kosovo, the Republic of Macedonia and Greece.
Albania is a democratic country that is an official candidate for membership in the European Union. Its economy is largely based on the service sector, but industry and agriculture also play important roles. Albania's main religion is Islam, but it has a large Christian minority. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Albania.
Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic has been handed a one-game ban by UEFA for an anti-Albanian slur he allegedly directed at a North Macedonia player. Arnautovic, of Serbian descent, denies any racist intentions.