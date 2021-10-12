Visit the new DW website

Albania

Albania is a country in southeastern Europe. Its capital is Tirana. It has land borders with Montenegro, Kosovo, the Republic of Macedonia and Greece.

Albania is a democratic country that is an official candidate for membership in the European Union. Its economy is largely based on the service sector, but industry and agriculture also play important roles. Albania's main religion is Islam, but it has a large Christian minority. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Albania.

Hungary fans clash with police officers in the stands during the World Cup group I Qualifying soccer match between England and Hungary at Wembley Stadium, London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hungary supporters have clashed with police during the start of a World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley Stadium. Disorder by Hungary fans — including racism — during the home match against England in Budapest last month led to Hungary having to play Saturday's game against Albania in an empty stadium. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Crowd trouble mars World Cup qualifiers 12.10.2021

The Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers at Wembley, between England and Hungary, and in Tirana, where Albania hosted Poland, were both plagued with violence in the stands.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks during a debate at the parliament in Tirana, Albania, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Albania's parliament was to vote late Thursday to approve the new, female-dominated Cabinet of Prime Minister Edi Rama, with 12 of the 17 jobs going to women, propelling Albania to the top of global rankings in terms of the percentage of women holding Cabinet positions. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Albania approves new female-dominated Cabinet 17.09.2021

Twelve of 17 Cabinet-level positions will be held by women in Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama's new government.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was received today in Tirana with an official ceremony in Tirana

Merkel wraps up Balkan tour in Albania urging progress on EU membership 14.09.2021

The German chancellor has said bringing western Balkan countries into the EU would be in Germany's "geo-strategic interest." Six countries in the region are at different stages on a path to membership.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2nd L) and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic inspect a military guard of honour prior to their meeting in Belgrade, Serbia, on September, 13, 2021. - Angela Merkel is on a three-day visit to the Balkan States of Serbia and Albania. (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC / AFP) (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Merkel in Serbia: 'Long way to go' until EU membership for Western Balkans 13.09.2021

While Angela Merkel underscored her support of Serbia and other Western Balkan states joining the European Union, the outgoing German leader admitted a challenging road lay ahead.
Former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a demonstrations against the US government, in front of the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Albania ready to accept Afghan refugees, says PM Rama 15.08.2021

The Tirana government has approved a request by Washington to temporarily house Afghan political refugees seeking entry to the United States. They include interpreters, fixers and other helpers to the US military.
13/06/2021 Kollektiver Torjubel nach Tor zum 3-1 von Marko ARNAUTOVIC (AUT,re),David ALABA (AUT) packt ihn an der Gurgel, Jubel,Freude,Begeisterung, Aktion, Gruppenphase,Vorrunde Gruppe C, Spiel M06, Oesterreich (AUT) - Nordmazedonien (MKD) 3-1, am 13.06.2021 in Bukarest,National Arena. Fussball EM 2020 vom 11.06.2021-11.07.2021.

Euro 2020: Austria’s Marko Arnautovic banned for one game after 'racist' slur 16.06.2021

Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic has been handed a one-game ban by UEFA for an anti-Albanian slur he allegedly directed at a North Macedonia player. Arnautovic, of Serbian descent, denies any racist intentions.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Albanien WahlenAlbania's President Ilir Meta casts his vote during the Parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tirana on April 25, 2021. - Albania holds general elections with the center-left sitting prime minister of the Socialist Party running for a third mandate, and facing a challenge from a dozen parties united behind the main opposition Democratic Party. The poll is seen as vital for the country's ambitions to join the European Union after an acrimonious campaign marred by a deadly gunfight between supporters of rival parties. (Photo by Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP)

Albania parliament impeaches President Ilir Meta, removes him from office 09.06.2021

Socialist lawmakers have accused Meta of violating the constitution and taking sides ahead of parliamentary elections in April. Albania's presidency is largely a ceremonial role.

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks to his supporters during a rally in Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Albania's left-wing Socialist Party has secured a third consecutive mandate in a parliamentary election, winning a majority of seats in parliament, Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Tuesday. The podium reads Albania Won. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)

Albania: PM Edi Rama secures third term for Socialist Party 27.04.2021

Prime Minister Edi Rama has claimed victory for his party with 49% of the vote after a tumultuous campaign. His challenger, Lulzim Basha, alleged massive voting fraud.
Leader of the Socialist Party Edi Rama delivers his speech during an election rally in Elbasan, Albania April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Albania election: Socialists narrowly ahead — preliminary results 26.04.2021

Prime Minister Edi Rama is heading toward a third term in power, according to the first preliminary results released following Sunday's election.
1.8.2019 Albanien, AL- Albania President, Ilir Meta bei einer Rede, Albania President Ilir Meta at the press conference regarding the repeating of the local elections 2019.

Albanian president slams US envoy for 'election interference' 24.04.2021

Speaking in live TV broadcast, President Ilir Meta alleged that Washington is trying to ensure that incumbent prime minister, Edi Rama, forms the next government.
Products are seen on the floor of a supermarket, following a quake in the village of Damasi, in central Greece, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Thanos Floulis

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Greece 03.03.2021

Seismologists say the tremor could be felt across the north and center of the country. Media reports say it was felt in nearby countries, such as Kosovo, Albania and North Macedonia.
Erimitis beach on west coast, Paxos, Ionian Islands, Greek Islands, Greece, Europe | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Greece extends coastal claim to Ionian Sea waters, indirectly warns Turkey 21.01.2021

Greece's parliament has extended its claim to western waters near Albania and Italy, ahead of talks with Turkey, which has long warned against similar moves off Aegean islands.

Albania faces a chromium crisis 11.11.2020

The country's chromium industry normally supports thousands of jobs, but a huge drop in demand from China has seen order dry up, mines closed, and workers laid off as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
1. Joint press conference Rama- Dendias 2. Prime Minister Rama and Foreign Greek Minister Dendias have had talks on Tuesday, October 20th, in Tirana. Author: Photo Nr. 1 the author is Ani Ruci, shot on Tuesday, October 20th, in Tirana.

Albania and Greece seek joint maritime border resolution from The Hague 21.10.2020

Athens and Tirana have made a united request to the ICJ for a resolution over a long-standing border dispute between the two. The agreement is also bringing an end to a 60-year state of war.
Bildnummer: 56075450 Datum: 07.03.2006 Copyright: imago/blickwinkel beograd, bürohochhaus beogradjanka von architekt branko pesic im gewirr der oberleitungen, serbien-montenegro, belgrad beograd, office building beogradjanka by architect branko pesic behind the tangle of overhead contact wires, serbia-montenegro, belgrade blws067754 kbdig 2006 quer belgrad bürogebäude chaos metropole oberleitung sehenswürdigkeit serbien-montenegro smog stadtansicht stadtbild umweltbelastung verkehr verkehrsfluss verkehrsmittel verkehrsnetz verkehrsteilnehmer wahrzeichen wolkenkratzer europa europäisch südosteuropa südosteuropäisch jugoslawien jugoslawisch serbien serbisch gebäude bauwerk bauwerke geschäftsgebäude sehenswürdigkeiten touristische attraktion touristische attraktionen touristenattraktion touristenattraktionen stadtansichten umwelt belastung hochhaus hochhäuser hochformat belgrade city view cityscape ecological damage flow of traffic landmark means of transportation metropolis office building overhead line road user serbia-montenegro skyscraper traffic transport network europe european southeast europe southeastern europe southeastern european yugoslavia yugoslav serbian view on town view on towns view on city view on cities urban scene urban scenes cityscapes landmarks emblem emblems building buildings commercial property commercial properties commercial premises business premises office buildings high-rise building high-rise buildings multistorey building multistorey buildings multi-storey buildings skyscrapers road traffic vertical format 56075450 Date 07 03 2006 Copyright Imago Angle Beograd Office Building Janka Beograd from Architect Branko Pesic in Maze the Overhead lines Serbia Montenegro Belgrade Beograd Office Building Janka Beograd by Architect Branko Pesic behind The Tangle of Overhead Contact wires Serbia Montenegro Belgrade Kbdig 2006 horizontal Belgrade Office building Chaos Metropolis Upper management Landmark Serbia Montenegro Smog City view City Environmental pollution Traffic Traffic flow Transport Transport network Road users Landmark Skyscrapers Europe Euro Southeast Europe Southeast European Yugoslavia Yugoslav Serbia Serbian Building Building Structures Commercial buildings Sights tourism Attraction tourism Attractions Tourist attraction Tourist attractions City views Environment Load Skyscraper High-rise buildings Portrait Belgrade City View Cityscape Ecological Damage Flow of Traffic Landmark Means of Transportation Metropolis Office Building Overhead Line Road User Serbia Montenegro Skyscraper Traffic Transportation Network Europe European South East Europe southeastern Europe southeastern European Yugoslavia Yugoslav Serbian View ON Town View ON Towns View ON City View ON CITIES Urban Scene Urban Scenes cityscapes Landmarks Emblem Emblem Building Buildings Commercial Property Commercial Properties Commercial Business Office Buildings High Rise Building High Rise Buildings multistorey Building multistorey Buildings Multi storey Buildings Skyscrapers Road Traffic Vertical Format

EU set to invest €9 billion in Balkans 06.10.2020

The EU wants to help six countries with ambitions of joining the bloc. The funds should boost their economies and infrastructure. But Brussels also expects reforms in return.
TO GO WITH AFP STORY Tear gas clouds Kosovo independence anniversary By RACHEL O'BRIEN (maybe FEB 17) Pedestrians walk over the main bridge in the town of Kosovska Mitrovica on February 13, 2016. Eight years after ethnic Albanians joyously declared Kosovo's independence from Serbia, chaotic scenes of tear gas filling their parliamentary chamber hardly give the impression of a successfully functioning state. / AFP / ARMEND NIMANI (Photo credit should read ARMEND NIMANI/AFP/Getty Images)

Kosovo: Trying for a normal life in a divided city 01.10.2020

Twenty years after the Kosovo war, the city of Mitrovica in the north of Europe's youngest state remains divided between ethnic Albanians and Serbs. What's life like for people who live on one side and work on the other?
