Albania's nature in protected areas under threat

Rashela Shehu
April 18, 2024

A new Albanian law paves the way for strategic investments in protected areas. Experts say this poses a threat to flora and fauna in these regions. Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, hopes to build a major resort in one of these areas.

https://p.dw.com/p/4evke

Albania is home to some areas of incredible natural beauty. But experts say that some of the country's protected areas — and the flora and fauna in them — are now under threat from development.

In February, the Albanian parliament passed a law that paves the way for strategic investment in these areas. According to Albania's Ministry of Tourism and Environment, a company owned by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump, has ambitious plans to construct a billion-dollar resort in one of the most beautiful parts of the country.

