Foreign workers fill gaps in Albania's tourist sector

As ever more holidaymakers flock to Albania, the tourist sector has faced staff shortages and started hiring abroad.

Albania's tourism boom has pushed up demand for staff in the sector. But because workers are in short supply on the Albanian labor market, agencies have started looking abroad to fill jobs in the tourist sector.

Many of those who come to Albania to work are from the Philippines. Some see Albania as a transit country and are keen to move on to other places in Europe.

So, is the hiring of foreign workers a viable long-term solution for companies and enterprises in the tourist sector? Or is it just a short-term fix that brings its own difficulties?

