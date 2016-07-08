Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

What's on?

default

DW News with Phil Gayle

08.2015 DW Conflict Zone with Tim Sebastian Ankündigung

Conflict Zone with Tim Sebastian

DW Made in Germany Sendungslogo englisch

Made - Your Business Magazine

DW Euromaxx (Sendungslogo)

Euromaxx - Lifestyle in Europe

default

Global 3000 - puts a face on globalization

05.2016 DW Focus on Europe (Themenheader)

Spotlight on People

Upcoming

In the Crosshairs of the State - Assault on Civil Society

Doku | Im Fadenkreuz der Machthaber

A wave of authoritarianism is churning from East to West and assailing civil society. Autocrats are threatening democracy, while their regimes portray NGOs as Trojan horses for foreign interference.  

DW Sendung Global 3000 | Ghana Zuckerrohr

Sustainable Sugarcane Production in Ghana

Burning crop residue in sugarcane fields is a common and harmful practice among farmers in Ghana. Climate change and insufficient rainfall add to the problem.  

Videostill DW Sendung The 77 Percent

Why Do African Politicians Cling to Power?

The 77 Percent takes a closer look at the African politicians who change the rules to cling to power. As Gambia prepares for elections, tensions are rising among young people on both sides of the political divide.  

The Lessons of Nuremberg - Images of the Unthinkable

Deutschland | Nürnberger Prozesse | Richterbank

In 1945, Stuart and Budd Schulberg were sent to Europe to gather film evidence of Nazi crimes. The two brothers were part of a special OSS unit.  

Video on demand
DW News
DW News Moderator Gerhard Elfers (Teaser)

Gerhard Elfers

 

DW The Day Moderator Brent Goff (Teaser)

Brent Goff

 

DW News Moderator Terry Martin (Teaser)

Terry Martin

 

Advertisement
DW News Moderatorin Sumi Somaskanda (Teaser)

Sumi Somaskanda

 

Video on demand