A wave of authoritarianism is churning from East to West and assailing civil society. Autocrats are threatening democracy, while their regimes portray NGOs as Trojan horses for foreign interference.
Burning crop residue in sugarcane fields is a common and harmful practice among farmers in Ghana. Climate change and insufficient rainfall add to the problem.
The 77 Percent takes a closer look at the African politicians who change the rules to cling to power. As Gambia prepares for elections, tensions are rising among young people on both sides of the political divide.
In 1945, Stuart and Budd Schulberg were sent to Europe to gather film evidence of Nazi crimes. The two brothers were part of a special OSS unit.
