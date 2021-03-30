Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
|English Radio programming - Valid from March 30, 2021
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|16:00 UTC
|
AfricaLink
In 30 minutes (Mo-Fr) AfricaLink covers world news plus a wide spectrum of Africa-related themes including trending social media topics.
|
Inside Europe
Inside Europe is a weekly radio show combining current affairs, background reports and stories off the beaten track.
|
World in Progress
World in Progress explores the many facets of globalization, including issues like economic development, human rights, cultures and more.
|16:30 UTC
|
Inside Europe
Inside Europe is a weekly radio show combining current affairs, background reports and stories off the beaten track.
|
Science Unscripted
Science Unscripted is a 30-minute weekly radio show which keeps you abreast of developments in the realm of science news.
|
The 77 Percent
77 percent of Africans are younger than 35. And they are shaping the continent's future. Are you part of the 77 percent? Come and join the debate!
|
World in Progress
World in Progress explores the many facets of globalization, including issues like economic development, human rights, cultures and more.
|
Living Planet
Making the Earth matter to you - Living Planet tells stories from around the world, exploring environmental topics that touch our lives every day.
|
The 77 Percent
77 percent of Africans are younger than 35. And they are shaping the continent's future. Are you part of the 77 percent? Come and join the debate!
|
Living Planet
Making the Earth matter to you - Living Planet tells stories from around the world, exploring environmental topics that touch our lives every day.
|16:45 UTC
|
Crime Fighters
Join DW's African detectives in a fight for truth and justice! In the tradition of 'Learning by Ear' the radio drama provides thrilling edutainment.
|
Crime Fighters
Join DW's African detectives in a fight for truth and justice! In the tradition of 'Learning by Ear' the radio drama provides thrilling edutainment.