Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

What's on

English Radio programming - Valid from March 30, 2021
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
16:00 UTC

AfricaLink

Symbol-Icon als Anklick-Button für die AfricaLink Webseite (Rubrik: What's AfricaLink?)

In 30 minutes (Mo-Fr) AfricaLink covers world news plus a wide spectrum of Africa-related themes including trending social media topics.

Inside Europe

Podcast Inside Europe

Inside Europe is a weekly radio show combining current affairs, background reports and stories off the beaten track.

World in Progress

Deutschkurs Essen und Trinken Globus

World in Progress explores the many facets of globalization, including issues like economic development, human rights, cultures and more.
16:30 UTC

Inside Europe

Podcast Inside Europe

Inside Europe is a weekly radio show combining current affairs, background reports and stories off the beaten track.

Science Unscripted

DW Spectrum Sendungsbild Vorschlag

Science Unscripted is a 30-minute weekly radio show which keeps you abreast of developments in the realm of science news.

The 77 Percent

Afrikanischer Teenager mit Smartphone

77 percent of Africans are younger than 35. And they are shaping the continent's future. Are you part of the 77 percent? Come and join the debate!

World in Progress

Deutschkurs Essen und Trinken Globus

World in Progress explores the many facets of globalization, including issues like economic development, human rights, cultures and more.

Living Planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Making the Earth matter to you - Living Planet tells stories from around the world, exploring environmental topics that touch our lives every day.

The 77 Percent

Afrikanischer Teenager mit Smartphone

77 percent of Africans are younger than 35. And they are shaping the continent's future. Are you part of the 77 percent? Come and join the debate!

Living Planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Making the Earth matter to you - Living Planet tells stories from around the world, exploring environmental topics that touch our lives every day.
16:45 UTC

Crime Fighters

09.2015 Crime Fighters MQ EN

Join DW's African detectives in a fight for truth and justice! In the tradition of 'Learning by Ear' the radio drama provides thrilling edutainment.

Crime Fighters

09.2015 Crime Fighters MQ EN

Join DW's African detectives in a fight for truth and justice! In the tradition of 'Learning by Ear' the radio drama provides thrilling edutainment.

Africalink

Deutschland DW Redaktion Englisch für Afrika

African voices for the African continent

DW's AfricaLink radio program has a new format featuring world news, Bundesliga coverage and social media interaction.  

DW Africa page  

Listen to past episodes in DW's media center  

Inside Europe

Inside Europe Teaser

Covering the issues that shape Europe

Inside Europe delivers the big stories of the week: News, politics, culture and more — every week.  

Listen to past episodes in DW's media center  

Inside Europe 04.11.2021  

Living Planet

Living Planet 210318 Podcast Picture Teaser

Environment stories from around the world

The half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  

TuneIn

Why global climate conferences matter  

The 77 Percent

DW The 77 Percent (Sendungslogo englisch)

— Join the debate!

If you are part of the 77 Percent, come and join the debate on DW's radio platform: The 77 Percent.  

Listen to past episodes in the media center  

The 77 Percent - Freedom of speech on social media  

Spectrum

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

The fascinating world of science and technology

From advances that will change our lives to offbeat oddities, we keep you abreast of science and technology news.  

Apple Podcasts

Weekly roundup — Rectal  

World in Progress

A truck on the Panamerican highway near Tanaca, Peru

Stories that matter from around the world

World in Progress is a 30-minute radio show that connects the dots in a globalized era.  

Listen to past episodes in DW's media center  

World in Progress: The Gap in the Panamerican Highway  

Twitter Logo

Follow us on Twitter 19.09.2016

You can also find DW's radio shows in the Twittersphere.

DW Business on Twitter

DW Environment on Twitter

DW Sci-Tech on Twitter