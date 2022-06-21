Nature in crisis: How can we prevent biodiversity loss?

The world is currently witnessing biodiversity loss at a rate and scale unprecedented in human history. Over one million species are at risk of extinction. Many are disappearing before we have had a chance to discover them.

Climate change, pollution and disappearing habitats are among the forces that have pushed nature towards a cliff edge. The situation is so severe that scientists say we are facing the "sixth mass die-off" ⁠— the scale of which has not been seen since the dinosaurs were wiped out 65 million years ago.

Yet 2022 presents a window of opportunity, with the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in China set to bring together world leaders to discuss a roadmap to deal with the crisis in nature. In our latest Global Ideas web special we take a deep dive into why protecting biodiversity is so critical and what the concrete and effective solutions are to tackling the problem.

"Biodiversity loss is the greatest threat to humanity"

What impact does biodiversity loss have on us as individuals and communities?

"Whether it is the air we breathe, clean drinking water, food or clothing, fuel, building materials (...) or medicines — our life, our health, our nutrition, our well-being is based on the great diversity of resources that nature provides us with," reads a recent report by the Leibniz Research Network Biodiversity, based in Potsdam, Germany.

We break down what is at stake in international biodiversity talks this year and what challenges may stand in the way of them offering meaningful answers to the crisis. Read the explainer here.

We also spoke live on Instagram with Arnulf Koehncke, director of species conservation at WWF Germany to discuss COP15 and all things biodiversity. You can watch the interview here.

How can we save plants and animals from extinction?

Animals and plants are dying out in increasing numbers, largely due to climate change, pollution and poaching. What impact do animal parks, rescue stations, catch quotas and protected areas have in terms of protecting these species from extinction?

Can empowering Indigenous communities help ensure the Amazon thrives?

Luiz Henrique Lopes Ferreira says that deforestation is the biggest threat to his way of life

Tapirs, jaguars, and giant armadillos are some of the many animals that share a home with Luiz Henrique Lopes Ferreira and his small business in Brazil's eastern Amazon.

Ferreira makes and sells sweets, jams, and liqueurs from more than a hundred varieties of local fruit trees. The 22-year-old is part of a new generation showing how forest communities with economic opportunities can help promote biodiversity protection and prevent deforestation. And with research showing that deforestation is key to preventing pandemics, it could also have an impact on the future of human health. Explore the full story here.

A journey inside the remarkable intelligence of the animal world

They calculate, distinguish languages and recognize themselves in the mirror. From pigeons to dolphins, we take a journey through the remarkable cognitive skills of creatures far and wide.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Bird brain? Scorned as 'rats of the air,' pigeons aren't famed for their erudition. Yet studies have shown these birdbrains can learn to read and even recognize misspelled words, pick a Monet from Picasso, and can be speedier multitaskers than humans. They may be far smaller than ours, but pigeons' brains boast six times as many nerve cells per cubic millimeter.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world What do we mean by intelligence? When scientists talk about intelligence, they generally mean the ability to solve problems and recognize connections. Animals that solve problems by transferring previous experiences to come up with creative solutions are considered pretty smart. Planning ahead is also seen as advanced-level stuff in the animal world.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Ravens — as smart as apes? Corvids are as smart as primates — at least when it comes to finding food hidden in the shell game. They can also count, use tools and act strategically. If they're watched while hiding food, they'll come back and move it to a safer location once they are confident no one's looking. Ravens even recognize themselves in the mirror, which may indicate a degree of self-awareness.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world What does a fish see in the mirror? Even fish can also recognize their reflections, but its unclear how self-aware they are. Tiny cleaner wrasses try to fight with their mirror images, then appear to test them by performing tricks like swimming upside down. Finally, they used the mirrors to scrub away marks scientists have applied to body parts they wouldn’t otherwise be able to see. Perhaps they just get how mirrors work.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Is sealife stupider? We don’t tend to think of fish among the smartest beasts. That might have to do with the less stimulating environment under water. A recent study posited that more complex environments on land mean animals are more likely to develop to complex strategies and planning abilities to navigate them, while marine life can rely more heavily on a pre-programmed set of responses.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Eight times the brain? The subaquatic world isn't devoid of intelligent life though. The octopus confounds human prejudice that the smartest animals are those most like us. With a donut-shaped brain and lots of neurons in each of its eight dexterous arms, an octopus can use tools, solve complex tasks and recognize different people. Hunting in the varied terrain of reefs could be one factor in its unusual intelligence.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Dolphins — are they really that smart? Dolphins, highly social, communicative and playful, have long been lauded among the wisest of beasts. They even appear to have given names, with individual animals identifying by a unique whistle. Yet some scientists claim dolphin intelligence is overrated: While the cetaceans do have large brains for their size, a lot of this bulk is just used to keep the nervous center warm.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Clever swine It might make meat-eaters a little uncomfortable about their sausages, but pigs outsmart dogs on some intelligence tests. They can learn commands, respond to individual names and understand complex interactions of cause and effect. Taught to operate a joystick, pigs can understand the abstract relationship between the device's movement and the cursor on the screen.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Cats or dogs? Dog lovers and cat lovers have long argued over which of our companions is the smartest. Dogs can distinguish between different human languages, identify multiple objects by name and cooperate with human herders in complicated tasks. But comparisons are difficult. While dogs throw themselves into human games with a gleeful will to please, cats have zero interest in intelligence tests.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Knowing your enemy Elephants are thought to score highly on emotional intelligence, being an unusually empathic species. Elephants in Amboseli National Park in Kenya have also been shown to differentiate the threat from different people, acting defensively or fleeing when they see, or hear the voices of, Massai men who sometimes hunt them, yet remaining calm when members of Kamba farming communities approach.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Herd mind Along with complex environments, sociability is thought to foster the evolution of intelligence. Like dogs, horses have lived with us for thousands of years, so it's no surprise they’ve read their human companions. Horses can tell friendly human faces from hostile ones, much as other herd animals, like goats, can judge the emotional state of members of their own species from their bleating.

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Smart — by whose standards? If horses seem smarter than goats, perhaps that's partly because we’re more impressed by abilities that mirror our own. Studies tend to assess intelligence in human terms, says primatologist Frans de Waal: 'We humans have always based our definition of intelligence on the ability to count, for example. But for many animals, being able to count is of no use in their environment.'

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world Humans — the pinnacle of social intelligence? Famously, we share more than 98% of our DNA with chimps. Humans' brain-to-body weight ratio is three times that of chimps. But the real difference is in our ability to learn from one another, passing on knowledge, refining, expanding and building on ideas and creating complex, ever-evolving cultures. Author: Jeannette Cwienk, Björn Kietzmann



Borneo: Planting trees for a better future

Indonesian farmers are planting trees to restore the country's threatened forests — and provide a sustainable future.

Discovering the secrets of Cape Verde's red-billed tropicbirds

For the first time, locals from the African island Cape Verde are collecting data on the habits of the migratory birds. They hope this will reveal key information about ocean health as well as a conservation roadmap.

South Africa uses insect army to tackle invasive plant species

Can planthoppers help fight the spread of water hyacinth in South African waterways?