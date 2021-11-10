COP 26: Everything you need to know

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The international community comes together for the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow this fall to find solutions to our heating world.
The COP26 UN Climate Change Conference from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control.
Topics: Poor countries in the global South demand 'loss and damage' compensation for the detrimental impacts of climate change -- Dams for hydropower in Lesotho don't benefit everyone and why that could become a problem in neighboring South Africa, too.
As the world is struggling to keep global warming at bay, the issue of who pays for the fallout of climate change is one of the major sticking points in negotiations at the UN climate conference in Glasgow. Sarah Steffen reports.
Becky Stoakes and Carlos Buj are activists with Marcha a Glasgow, which is affiliated to Extinction Rebellion Spain. They set sail from Bilbao on September 28th, arriving in Glasgow on foot some 29 days later. Here they recount the encounters they made along the way and the impact that this unusual form of protest has had on their understanding of the climate crisis, and their role within it.