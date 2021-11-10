Visit the new DW website

COP 26: Everything you need to know

The international community comes together for the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow this fall to find solutions to our heating world.

The COP26 UN Climate Change Conference from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control.

China's climate spokesman Xie Zhenhua speaks at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered its second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

COP26: China agrees 'ambitious' climate action plan with US 10.11.2021

In the surprise announcement, China acknowledged "there is a gap" between current climate efforts and the targets set by the Paris Agreement. The US and China are the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases.
### Verwendung ausschließlich im Zusammenhang der Reportage von Leonie March/Roger Jardine ### Sommer 2021 Hochland von Lesotho, Katse Dam Project Die armen Dörfer im Hochland von Lesotho profitieren wenig von den Staudämmen, die dem Land Einnahmen aus Wasserverkauf und Produktion von hydropower bringen.

World in Progress: Climate Talks and Lesotho Water challenges 10.11.2021

Topics: Poor countries in the global South demand 'loss and damage' compensation for the detrimental impacts of climate change -- Dams for hydropower in Lesotho don't benefit everyone and why that could become a problem in neighboring South Africa, too.   

DW Business – Europe & America 10.11.2021

GE splits into 3 public companies - How to get refugee women into the workforce - Germany signs COP26 fossil fuel financing pledge
ARCHIV - 27.02.2018, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: Abgase kommen aus dem Auspuff eines Autos. Der Treibhausgas-Ausstoß in Deutschland im Jahr 2018 war etwas geringer als bisher angenommen. Foto: Marijan Murat/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

COP26: Germany fails to sign up to 2040 combustion engine phaseout 10.11.2021

Around 30 countries, cities and car manufacturers are planning a total shift to emission-free vehicles by 2040. But a number of major automaking countries — including China, the US and Germany — are not on board.

Waiting for the tide to go down in Kiribati Copyright: John Corcoran Kiribati, Mai 2011 Kiribati (IPA gemäß Kiribatisch: ['kiribɛs] (einheimische Aussprache des ehemaligen Namen der Gilberts), deutsch: [kiʁi'ba:ti][3] [4], offiziell auf Kiribatisch Ribaberiki Kiribati, dt. Republik Kiribati) ist ein Inselstaat im Pazifik. Das Staatsterritorium erstreckt sich über eine Vielzahl von Inseln Mikronesiens und Polynesiens, die über ein weites Gebiet nördlich und südlich des Äquators verstreut liegen.

COP 26: Poor countries demand compensation for climate impacts caused by wealthy nations 10.11.2021

As the world is struggling to keep global warming at bay, the issue of who pays for the fallout of climate change is one of the major sticking points in negotiations at the UN climate conference in Glasgow. Sarah Steffen reports.
Demonstrierende ziehen mit Flaggen und Schildern durch die Straßen von Glasgow. Zeitgleich ringen bei der UN-Klimakonferenz COP26 rund 200 Staaten über zwei Wochen hinweg darum, wie das Ziel, die Erderwärmung auf 1,5 Grad zu begrenzen, noch erreicht werden kann. Die derzeitigen Pläne der Staaten reichen bei weitem nicht aus, um die verheerende Folgen einer deutlich stärkeren Erderwärmung abzuwenden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

COP26: Activists decry carbon markets as 'unicorns' 10.11.2021

As the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow is drawing closer to its end, many activists are pushing for bigger decisions before world leaders all head home. They want delegates to commit stronger to cutting emissions.
Climate activists hold up banners during a protest organized by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

COP26: 'Two realities' at Glasgow climate conference 09.11.2021

Major deals struck — including on coal — at the UN climate conference have been met with mixed reactions. But can they lay the groundwork for a comprehensive strategy to meet climate targets?

Current situation in Ethiopia. (c) Meddy Jummane / DW

AfricaLink on Air - 09 November 2021 09.11.2021

African Union Peace and Security Council calls for end to Ethiopian crisis++ Vote counting underway in Nigeria’s crucial Anambra election++ COP26 summit in Glasgow reaches climax
Solaranlage und Windrad auf grüner Wiese

Net zero by 2050: 9 charts showing the world's progress 09.11.2021

The pressure is on for leaders attending the 26th climate conference to prevent global warming from accelerating further, but there is still a long way to go.
ARCHIV - Der Energiekonzern Eon betreibt in der Ostsee einen Winpark (Foto vom 12.10.2010. Der größte deutsche Strom- und Gaskonzern Eon will sich von milliardenschweren Beteiligungen trennen und nimmt neue Auslandsmärkte ins Visier. Vor allem auf die Stromerzeugung werde sich das Unternehmen konzentrieren, kündigte Vorstandschef Teyssen am Mittwoch (10.11.2010)in Düsseldorf bei der Vorstellung der neuen Konzernstrategie an. Foto:EPA/JAN KNUDSEN **DENMARK OUT** dpa/lnw +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Climate Change Performance Index: Scandinavians top of the class 09.11.2021

Climate protection in some countries is improving. But the world's 61 biggest emitters are failing to take action needed to stick to 1.5 degrees Celcius warming, according to the latest Climate Change Performance Index.
Marcha a Glasgow Beschreibung: Die spanischen KlimaaktivistInnen von Marcha a Glasgow sind nur eine Gruppe unter vielen der sogenannten Klimapilger, die sich zu Fuß auf den Weg zum UNO Klimagipfel in Glasgow gemacht haben. Quelle: Marcha a Glasgow

Inside Europe: climate activists reach Glasgow on foot 08.11.2021

Becky Stoakes and Carlos Buj are activists with Marcha a Glasgow, which is affiliated to Extinction Rebellion Spain. They set sail from Bilbao on September 28th, arriving in Glasgow on foot some 29 days later. Here they recount the encounters they made along the way and the impact that this unusual form of protest has had on their understanding of the climate crisis, and their role within it.

Nov 5, 2014 - , , Kiribati - A boy walks from school to his house in Aberao village in South Tarawa. Kiribati is one of the countries most affected by sea level rise. During high tide many villages become inundated making large parts of the villages uninhabitable. A UNICEF report projects that some 600 million children - or 1 in 4 children worldwide - will be living in areas where water demand far outstrips supply by 2040. Climate change is one of the key drivers of water stress, which occurs when more than 80 per cent of the water available for agriculture, industry and domestic use is withdrawn annually. According to the report 'Thirsting for a Future', warmer temperatures, rising sea levels, increased floods, droughts and melting ice affect the quality and availability of water. Population growth, increased water consumption, and an even higher demand for water largely due to industrialization, are also draining water resources worldwide, forcing children to use unsafe water, which exposes them to potentially deadly diseases

COP26: Whom should developing countries bill for climate impacts? 08.11.2021

The countries hit hardest by climate change caused by developed nations want loss and damage to be included in climate finance talks. Will rich polluters finally listen?

Climate activists attend a protest organized by the COP26 Coalition in London, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Inside Europe: All to play for in Glasgow 07.11.2021

A COP26 special edition with the voices of youth climate strikers, secular climate pilgrims and those at the frontlines of the climate crisis.
Inside Europe: Harpreet Kaur Paul on the things COP26 can't fix 07.11.2021

What does climate justice mean on a planet where whole nations are disappearing under the waves whilst the top 1 percent continue to emit twice as much carbon as the poorest half of humanity combined?
August 23, 2021, Manikganj, Bangladesh: A boy is seen climbing a tree that has fallen due to the flooding of the Padma river at Manikganj, outside of Dhaka in Bangladesh. Floods in parts of Bangladesh are likely to worsen with rains continuing in the upstream of major rivers and central regions of the country, the authorities have said. (Credit Image: Â© Fatima-Tuj Johora/ZUMA Press Wire

How realistic is Bangladesh's climate prosperity plan? 07.11.2021

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has criticized wealthy countries for their "empty pledges" on fighting the impacts of climate change. Instead, Bangladesh has come up with its own zero-carbon-future plan.
Climate activists hold up banners during a protest organized by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Climate activists rally outside COP26 in Glasgow 06.11.2021

Thousands of activists have gathered in Glasgow to demand action to curb the climate crisis. It was but one of many global events planned to coincide with the UN climate conference.
