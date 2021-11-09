Visit the new DW website

Biodiversity

Habitat destruction, trade in animal parts and climate change are all to blame for the loss of biodiversity around the world.

It is problematic when local plants and animals become extinct, as they fulfil important ecological functions for the ecosystem. DW's latest content concerning biodiversity is collated below.

DW Sendung - Global - Beifang in Tunesien Med Bycatch project In Tunisia

Using data to make fishing sustainable in the Mediterranean 09.11.2021

Researchers in Tunisia spent two years collecting data on fishing. Now they're using their insights into accidental bycatch of vulnerable animals to introduce new, sustainable fishing methods across the region.

Greenpeace discovers an illegal logging operation with at least 200km of roads serving the operation. Greenpeace activists paint the loggers barge with the message 'CRIME' then uses it to blockade access to the sort yard. A massive amount of logs has already been transported by barge down river.Greenpeace informed Ibama (Brazilian environmental agents) of the discovery. !! Bildmaterial zur einmaligen, redaktionellen Nutzung im Rahmen der Berichterstattung 50 Jahre Greenpeace !!

Zero deforestation commitment at COP26: Empty promises or a workable plan? 02.11.2021

A pledge to end deforestation by 2030 is the first headline agreement from COP26. But environmentalists say the world's forests will not be saved by a political declaration alone, with one signatory already backtracking.
BU: Seagrass meadows are important carbon sinks ALT: Diver examines the seagrass underwater in the Maldives

Saving precious seagrass meadows in the Maldives 02.11.2021

Vital marine ecosystems, seagrass meadows have for years been threatened by tourism and overdevelopment. Now conservationists are fighting to protect them for the future.

BU: Workers risk their health rummage through the trash for little pay to find recyclables ALT: A worker collecting rubbish on the Gonio landfill

Living and working on Georgia's largest garbage dump 27.10.2021

Environmentalists fear pollution from the Gonio landfill is seeping into the air, soil and waters of the Black Sea. But government plans to close it have left many waste pickers worrying about an uncertain future.

With similar boardwalks, also Carrownagappul wants to attract hikers and nature lovers

End of an era: Ireland says goodbye to peat to restore its biodiverse bogs 16.10.2021

Ireland's letting go of peat as an energy source and restoring many of its CO2-storing bogland ecosystems. That's good news for the climate and, against the backdrop of the UN biodiversity conference, for wildlife.
©/MAXPPP - KUNMING, CHINA - OCTOBER 11: A citizen takes photos of a screen advertising the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) on October 11, 2021 in Kunming, Yunnan Province of China. (Photo by Li Jiaxian/China News Service)

China: Over 100 nations to adopt 'Kunming Declaration' to boost biodiversity 13.10.2021

Amid an unprecedented extinction event, scientists have warned that protecting biodiversity is essential to protecting human life. However, experts are unsure whether China has the experience to lead a global effort.
(151130) -- JINGDONG, Nov. 30, 2015 () -- Photo taken on July 13, 2012 shows a eastern black crested gibbon resting on a tree branch at the Wuliang Mountain National Nature Reserve in Jingdong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The number of eastern black crested gibbons in Ailao and Wuliang Mountains has increased to more than 500, accounting for more than 50 percent of the total in the world. (Xinhua/Tang Yun) (zwx) |

COP15: Countries debate new biodiversity plan 11.10.2021

The world has not yet been able to safeguard ecosystems that are key to the well-being of humanity, the United Nations biodiversity chief has said.
Gerês, Portugal - August 30, 2020 : View of Cavado river and Peneda-Geres National Park, Gerês, Portugal

The case for passive rewilding: 'If you love it, let it free' 11.10.2021

When farmers abandon their land, should we just let nature take its course? As ecologists meet to discuss the threat to global biodiversity, some believe that accepting chaos is the best approach.
[28857954] Thai Customs seized tiger skins and bones epa03049714 A Freeland Foundation handout photo shows confiscated smuggling tiger skin on display during a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 January 2012. A brazen attempt to smuggle four complete tiger skins and bones via common post was foiled by Thai customs in the southern city of Hat Yai. The skins and bones estimated worth 2 million baht (60,000 US dollars or 49,000 euro) on the black market. Poaching and trafficking of tiger meat, bones and skin has been a key cause of a precipitous decline in wild tiger populations in Asia. Numbers are estimated to have fallen to only 3,200 tigers worldwide, from approximately 100,000 a century ago. EPA/FREELAND FOUNDATION HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Making traditional Chinese medicine from lab-grown meat 05.10.2021

Could synthetic tiger claw and bear bile counteract the illegal market for animal products and help protect endangered species?

(c) Henner Frankenfeld / DW Ort: Südafrika / September 2021 The confiscated baby pangolin is recovering well at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital in the North of Johannesburg, South Africa where it is being given water and is examined after it’s daily walk by one of the clinic’s veterinarians. It soon will be ready for release in the wild

A mission to protect southern Africa's threatened pangolins 29.09.2021

Pangolins, sought after for their meat and scales, are the world's most trafficked mammals. Meet the organizations in Africa trying to safeguard these endangered scaly animals.

Die Momente in der Familie sind kostbar. Shyam Sunder Jyani ist viel in Rajasthn unterwegs. DW India Global Ideas Video: Bilder von Manish Mehta © Manish Mehta

Familial Forestry in India: Caring for trees like they're family 25.09.2021

Trees are good for both biodiversity and people, helping to guard against drought. Which is why Shyam Sunder Jyani encourages communities in Rajasthan, India to nurture them like loved ones.

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Revisiting Berlin's wetlands, the global food agenda and queer inclusion 23.09.2021

As we edge closer to Germany's federal election, we go back in time to experience Berlin as a swampland. We also hear about some of the controversies surrounding the imminent UN World Food Systems Summit, find out how a spaceship-like warehouse in the Netherlands is using fish poo to grow food, and chat about queer inclusion in environmental matters.
Photographer/copyright: Jakob Kudsk Steensen Date taken: 2021 Beschreibung: Berl-Berl live stimulation exhibit at Berghain, Berlin. Schlagwörter: Berlin, Germany, swamp, wetlands, art, Berghain, climate change, environment via Charli Shield Achtung: Photos only to be used in connection with the corresponding report.

Living Planet: The former wetlands of Berlin 23.09.2021

From Berlin's legendary heart of techno, this story explores the swampy wetland origins of Germany's capital. It asks us to take pause and reflect on the transformation of this once far muddier landscape into the industrialized city we know today — and the consequences that has had for the environment and our connection to it.

DW Global Ideas Webspecial Environmental Jusitice Artikelbild Women

Women building dreams: Sustainable livelihoods on Colombia's Pacific coast 13.09.2021

Afro-Colombian women on the Pacific coast have faced violence, conflict and the ecological fallout of mining and illegal logging. Now they're working together to protect their rich environment. 
A hippo eats leaves in Colombia (produced by DW for Global 3000 tv show) Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Global Ideas

Pablo Escobar's hippos wreak havoc on Colombian wildlife 10.09.2021

Since being introduced three decades ago by the notorious drug lord, the giant animals have multiplied and are threatening local biodiversity.

A aerial view of North Sentinel Island, in India's southeastern Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Monday, Nov 14, 2005. The Dec. 26, 2004 tsunami caused by a magnitude 9 earthquake off the coast of Indonesia killed about 3,500 people in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The tsunami bared ethnic hostilities, destroyed trees, coral and wildlife in a biodiversity hotspot. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh) |

India's ambitious palm oil push triggers biodiversity fears 06.09.2021

India wants to reduce its dependence on other countries for palm oil. But environmentalists are concerned the country's new palm oil goals could threaten wildlife and swaths of forests, as well as tribal land rights.
