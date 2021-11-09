Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Habitat destruction, trade in animal parts and climate change are all to blame for the loss of biodiversity around the world.
It is problematic when local plants and animals become extinct, as they fulfil important ecological functions for the ecosystem. DW's latest content concerning biodiversity is collated below.
A pledge to end deforestation by 2030 is the first headline agreement from COP26. But environmentalists say the world's forests will not be saved by a political declaration alone, with one signatory already backtracking.
Ireland's letting go of peat as an energy source and restoring many of its CO2-storing bogland ecosystems. That's good news for the climate and, against the backdrop of the UN biodiversity conference, for wildlife.
Amid an unprecedented extinction event, scientists have warned that protecting biodiversity is essential to protecting human life. However, experts are unsure whether China has the experience to lead a global effort.
As we edge closer to Germany's federal election, we go back in time to experience Berlin as a swampland. We also hear about some of the controversies surrounding the imminent UN World Food Systems Summit, find out how a spaceship-like warehouse in the Netherlands is using fish poo to grow food, and chat about queer inclusion in environmental matters.
From Berlin's legendary heart of techno, this story explores the swampy wetland origins of Germany's capital. It asks us to take pause and reflect on the transformation of this once far muddier landscape into the industrialized city we know today — and the consequences that has had for the environment and our connection to it.