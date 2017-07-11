Peru: Researchers discover two new species of lizard

Officials announced the discovery — and the special names — of two, new lizard species, Peru's Conservation Authority in a statement posted over the weekend.
Tucked away in the high altitudes of the Peruvian Andes, the new species are shedding light on the plight of local wildlife threatened by rapid changes due to global warming.
Why do they have such unique names?
One of the new species was discovered in the wildlife sanctuary of Machu Picchu — where the historic ruins of an ancient Incan city are located.
Scientists dubbed the new species Proctoporus optimus, named after the leading alien robot character Optimus Prime from the "Transformers" film franchise.
The name is a nod to the "Transformer" movies, which were party filmed in Machu Picchu, the conservation authority said.
Another new species was also uncovered in the Cuzco region of Peru, where it was found in the protected Machiguenga Communal Reserve.
Researchers gave this new species the name of Proctoporus katerynae, in honor of biologist Kateryn Pino Bolanos who has done extensive research in the Peruvian Andes.
The new species were confirmed with the help of genetic sequencing. Researchers at Peru's Museum of Biodiversity, the University of Texas, and the Museum of Natural History at the National University of Saint Anthony the Abbot in Cuzco.
What we know about the lizards?
The two lizards have shiny, dark scales — one of which has a red-tinted underbelly.
They belong to a type of medium-sized lizard that ranges in length between 2.7 centimeters to 7.8 centimeters (1.1 inches to 3.1 inches) depending on the species.
Both species, discovered living at high-elevations, are considered endangered — and under a growing threat due to climate change.
According to Peru's Conservation Authority, the rising temperature in the lowlands of the mountains is forcing the species to migrate higher up into the mountains in search of the optimal temperature.
This causes the lizard's distribution area to grow—an effect referred to as the "escalator to extinction," because as they are forced to move higher and higher up the mountain to find cooler temperatures, they will eventually have no where else to go.
Edited by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez
-
Surprising stories hatching from eggs
One egg, two functions
The nanostructure of chicken egg shells is an evolutionary masterpiece. While the shell is pretty robust during its first days, it gets much thinner by the end of breeding, facilitating it for the chick to hatch. This is due to a developmental process. To set up the chicks' skeleton, the inner calcium layer of the shell gets broken down and reused to build the bones. Pretty cool!
-
Surprising stories hatching from eggs
Gold medal for breeding
The ostrich is the largest living species of bird — and the fastest. Females only mate with one male, but males fertilize several females. The dominant female lays her eggs on a communal nest, followed by all the others — there are around four secondary females with up to 15 eggs each. The weakest eggs will then be discarded by the dominant female, who will incubate them together with the male.
-
Surprising stories hatching from eggs
The weight of motherhood
Kiwis are not only peculiar, in that they are flightless, they are also the symbol of a whole country — New Zealand. They are also worth admiring for laying the largest egg of any species in the world — in relation to body size. Weighing up to half a kilogram, the egg occupies nearly the entire body of the bird, interfering with movement and even breathing. Newborn chicks are quickly independent.
-
Surprising stories hatching from eggs
Emperors on the road
Other parents can't compete with the arduous annual journey of Antarctica's emperor penguins. These animals travel 50-120 kilometers (31-74 miles) to reach their breeding colonies. The female can only lay one egg per year, which makes hatching a truly significant event. The Oscar prize-winning documentary "March of the Penguins" makes us feel as if we were walking in the penguin's shoes.
-
Surprising stories hatching from eggs
Careful with that egg!
Considered the biggest birds that ever existed — 3 meters tall and weighing half a ton — elephant birds became extinct four centuries ago. However, one of its impressive eggs was found in 2015, and its size honored its reputation: at 200 times bigger than a chicken egg. This image compares the egg with an adult kiwi skeleton. If you decide to pick this one up, you had better be careful!
-
Surprising stories hatching from eggs
Not just for the birds
Chicken eggs are present in our daily lives. So we rarely ask: 'Which came first, the snake or the egg?' We often don't realize that many other animals hatch from eggs — or are "oviparous." Reptiles such as snakes are among them. Although the majority of snakes abandon their eggs after laying, the female python never leaves them until they hatch — as in the photo above.
-
Surprising stories hatching from eggs
Troubled turtles
Sea turtles have lately been struggling to lay their eggs due to several factors such as climate change, illegal trade or tourism. They swim long distances to reach beach spawning grounds, and exit the water to lay eggs in the sand. But if they are disturbed by humans — through light or sound, for instance — they could go back to the ocean without laying any eggs.
-
Surprising stories hatching from eggs
Curiosities from Mother Earth
At first sight, the image of this midwife toad may be unpleasant, until we understand that what it is carrying on its back are only eggs and not some strange disease. The animal is an exception among toads and frogs: Midwife toad mating doesn't take place in water, but rather on land, and the male is the one in charge of carrying the eggs around for 30 days before laying them.
-
Surprising stories hatching from eggs
Not-so-romantic soiree
The Komodo dragon would have been little during the time of the dinosaurs — but today, the largest species of lizard is nearly considered to be a monster. Its mating represents the antithesis of an evening full of gentle caresses. The winner of a violent fight between males jumps on a resisting female to try and copulate without getting hurt. Despite their roughness, they do produce cute babies!
Author: Irene Banos Ruiz