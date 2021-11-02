Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Peru is an extremely biodiverse country in South America, bordering the Pacific Ocean. Its main economic activities include mining, manufacturing, agriculture and fishing.
The multiethnic population of over 30 million in speaks Spanish, Quechua or other native languages. Peruvian territory was home to ancient cultures with settlements as old as 3200 BC and to the Inca Empire, the largest state in Pre-Columbian America. After achieving independence from Spain, the country has undergone changes in government from oligarchic to democratic systems, going through periods of political unrest as well stability and economic upswing. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Peru.
Curtis McGrath lost his legs serving in Afghanistan and sent a heartfelt message to the people of that country after winning gold. After Peru got their first gold in Tokyo, a record 84 countries have now won a medal.
As fears of a third coronavirus wave loom, healthcare workers in Peru are struggling to help COVID patients. The newly discovered "Lambda" variant has doctors concerned, but the country lacks the adequate means and data to monitor the situation.