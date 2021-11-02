Visit the new DW website

Peru

Peru is an extremely biodiverse country in South America, bordering the Pacific Ocean. Its main economic activities include mining, manufacturing, agriculture and fishing.

The multiethnic population of over 30 million in speaks Spanish, Quechua or other native languages. Peruvian territory was home to ancient cultures with settlements as old as 3200 BC and to the Inca Empire, the largest state in Pre-Columbian America. After achieving independence from Spain, the country has undergone changes in government from oligarchic to democratic systems, going through periods of political unrest as well stability and economic upswing. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Peru.

DW Business – Africa

DW Business – Africa 02.11.2021

Fossil Fuel Fixation - Climate Refugees - That Brandy Burn
Drei Männer helfen einer Frau am 25.2.1998 in Chimbote, 403 km nördlich von Lima, den über die Ufer getretenen Fluß Nepena zu überqueren. Das Wetterphänomen El Nino hat Südamerika weiterhin fest im Griff. Besonders stark betroffen sind Ecuador, Argentinien und Peru. Im ganz Peru haben sich kleine Flüsse in reißende Ströme verwandelt. Es gab zahlreiche Tote und Verletzte. Die meisten Städte im Landesinneren sind nur per Flugzeug zu erreichen, so auch die Touristenmetropole Cusco. Lima ist dagegen bisher verschont geblieben. Es wird damit gerechnet, daß die Regenfälle bis April andauern. |

Peru's climate refugees feel 'abandoned' by the state 02.11.2021

If the global community doesn't act soon on global warming, hundreds of millions will have no choice but to search for better climes. The World Bank says by 2050, 200 million people could be looking for a new home.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 02.11.2021

COP26: Pleadge to reduce methane emissions by 2030 - Peru's climate refugees feel 'abandoned' by the state - California winemakers try to adapt to climate change

Helmine Monique Sija, about 50 years old, prepares raketa (cactus) to eat with her daughter Tolie, 10 years old, in the village of Atoby, commune of Behara, on August 30, 2021. - The raketa only helps to cut the feeling of hunger but does not provide any nutrients and is known to give strong stomach aches. It must be boiled for a long time before being eaten. Three of her children have left for Tsihombe, 100km to the west in the Androy region, to try to find work. She would like to live somewhere else in a more fertile area so that she can farm, but she does not have enough money to move. Every day, her children buy water (5 cents USD for a 20-liter can) from the Mandrare River, located 7 kilometers away. For several decades the South-East of Madagascar has been a victim of the Kere phenomenon, as the local population calls it. Kere is the food crisis due to a period of intense drought that causes a sudden stop of the cultivation of crops by the farmers for several months each year. The farmers are left without money and in a situation of severe malnutrition or even starvation. (Photo by RIJASOLO / AFP)

World in Progress: Growing challenges and ancient traditions  27.10.2021

Hunger crisis in Madagascar -- Unmarried mothers in Morocco -- USA Lynching -- Nyatiti music in Kenya -- Quechua revival Peru

Web-TV-Spezial Bosnisch/Kroatisch/Serbisch zu Corona-Krise via Dunja Dragojevic-Kersten

COVID-19 Special: India's festival season sparks fears 12.10.2021

The Durga Puja festival has kicked off in the state of West Bengal. Health experts fear that India's popular festivals could turn once more into superspreader events.
Peru's President Pedro Castillo (C) attends a ceremony for Armed Forces Day alongside Supreme Court President Elvia Barrios Alvarado (L) and Defense Minister Walter Ayala Gonzales, in Lima, Peru September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Peru president names new prime minister amid political turmoil 07.10.2021

Peru's controversial Prime Minister Guido Bellido, and his cabinet, stepped down only two months after taking office. President Castillo quickly swore in a new cabinet. Bellido said he resigned at Castillo's "request."
18.11.2016 - Der peruanische Ex-Präsident Alejandro Toledo am 18.11.2016 während eines Interviews beim Apec-Gipfel in Lima, Peru. (zu dpa 20 Millionen Schmiergeld? Perus Ex-Präsident droht Gefängnis vom 06.02.2017) Foto: Vidal Tarqui/Agentur Andina/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

US judge approves extradition of Peruvian ex-President Toledo 29.09.2021

A US judge has cleared the way for the extradition of former President Alejandro Toledo to his native Peru. Toledo is wanted in connection with having received millions in bribe money.

Newhaven fishing boat skipper Neil Whitney (R) and deckhand Nathan Harman (L) clear the fish from the net aboard the Newhaven fishing boat 'About Time' after the second trawl of the day, off the south-east coast of England on October 12, 2020. - Trawling the Channel aboard his boat 'About Time', skipper Neil Whitney is hopeful the UK can net a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU that he insists finally favours British fishing. A European Union summit on Thursday and Friday will attempt to unlock stalled talks with London weighed down by a key future fishing agreement. We want control of our waters, control of our own (fishing) quotas and we have to build a future because at the moment you can't look ahead and try and work out what's going to happen because we've got no control, Whitney told AFP after setting off in pitch blackness from Newhaven, a port on England's south coast. (Photo by GLYN KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Illegal trawlers emptying the oceans 24.09.2021

Fish is in high demand and an important source of protein for many people worldwide. But there are thousands of vessels operating illegally. Overfishing is a growing problem.
28.02.2017 Abimael Guzman, founder and leader of the Shining Path guerrilla movement, center, smiles as he enters to the courtroom during his new trial at the Naval Base in Callao, Peru, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Guzman is being tried for a 1992 car bombing in Peru's capital that killed 25 people and injured 155. The 82-year-old Guzman is already serving a life sentence for the killing of 69 people in the Andean village of Santiago de Lucanamarca in 1983. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) |

Peru: Shining Path guerilla leader Abimael Guzman dies 12.09.2021

The insurgent leader was responsible for 70,000 deaths and disappearances over 12 years. He sought to bring Maoist style communism to Peru through methods like those of Cambodia's Pol Pot.
Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Day Ten. Australia's Curtis McGrath celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's Kayak Single 200m - KL2 Final A at the Sea Forest Waterway during day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Friday September 3, 2021. See PA story PARALYMPICS Canoe. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. URN:62152277

Tokyo Paralympic Digest: Afghanistan veteran takes canoe gold for Australia 03.09.2021

Curtis McGrath lost his legs serving in Afghanistan and sent a heartfelt message to the people of that country after winning gold. After Peru got their first gold in Tokyo, a record 84 countries have now won a medal.

Alberto Alonso comforts his mother Candelaria Salvador crying over the coffin of her husband Joaquin Alonso, 58, who they said died of COVID-19, as they bury him at the cemetery Martires 19 de Julio in Comas on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, July 18, 2020. Peruvian authorities and the Pan American Health Organization are investigating whether the country failed to classify just over 27,000 deaths as caused by the novel coronavirus, a figure that could more than double the country's official death toll from the disease. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Peru struggles to keep up amid COVID deaths 11.08.2021

As fears of a third coronavirus wave loom, healthcare workers in Peru are struggling to help COVID patients. The newly discovered "Lambda" variant has doctors concerned, but the country lacks the adequate means and data to monitor the situation.
A handout photograph made available by Presidency shows Head of State, Pedro Castillo C, who visits those injured after an earthquake in Piura, a region located about 990 kilometers north of Lima, Peru, 30 July 2021. At least 41 people were injured, 3 of them seriously, after the 6.1 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale that struck the Piura region in northern Peru at noon this Friday. At least 41 injured, 3 of them serious, after earthquake in northern Peru ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPRESIDENCIAxPERx AME6276 20210731-82175dfc69afb06c7e18a0d270f20249b73a5dba

Peru: Magnitude 6.1 earthquake injures dozens 31.07.2021

A pregnant woman was seriously injured after an earthquake struck northern Peru. A 16th-century cathedral was among the buildings damaged.
Peru's President Pedro Castillo, right, takes the oath of office of his Prime Minister Guido Bellido, during a symbolic swearing-in ceremony at the site of the 1824 Battle of Ayacucho, which sealed independence from Spain, at the Pampa de la Quinua as part of Peru´s bicentennial celebrations, in Ayacucho, Peru, Thursday, July 29, 2021, the day after he was officially sworn in as president. (AP Photo/Ernesto Arias)

Peru's new President Castillo names leftist PM 29.07.2021

Guido Bellido, the new prime minister, has previously expressed sympathies for the Shining Path guerrilla group, according to local media.
President-elect Pedro Castillo arrives to the Foreign Ministry before going to Congress for his swearing-in, on his Inauguration Day in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)

Peru: Pedro Castillo sworn in as president 28.07.2021

The political novice was inaugurated on the country's 200th independence day. Castillo, however, faces difficulties in the polarized nation.
Elena Ruiz, 53, breathes in oxygen with the assistance of a nurse, as part of Ruiz's recovery treatment from COVID-19, in Lima, Peru, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The Andean country was one of the worst-hit in the region by the new coronavirus pandemic during 2020 and is now experiencing a resurgence in cases. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Coronavirus lambda variant spreads across Latin America 28.07.2021

The WHO classified C.37 as a "variant of interest" after it appeared in a number of countries simultaneously. In Peru, where the lambda variant was identified in August 2020, it now accounts for most of new infections.
Web-TV-Spezial Bosnisch/Kroatisch/Serbisch zu Corona-Krise via Dunja Dragojevic-Kersten

COVID-19 Special: The pandemic and Peru 22.07.2021

Alpha, beta, gamma, delta ... and now lambda. The WHO classes it as a "variant of interest." For Peruvians, it's much worse. The country has the highest death toll per capita in the world. And now the lambda variant accounts for almost all cases.
