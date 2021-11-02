Peru is an extremely biodiverse country in South America, bordering the Pacific Ocean. Its main economic activities include mining, manufacturing, agriculture and fishing.

The multiethnic population of over 30 million in speaks Spanish, Quechua or other native languages. Peruvian territory was home to ancient cultures with settlements as old as 3200 BC and to the Inca Empire, the largest state in Pre-Columbian America. After achieving independence from Spain, the country has undergone changes in government from oligarchic to democratic systems, going through periods of political unrest as well stability and economic upswing.