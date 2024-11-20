Peru: President's brother sentenced to pre-trial detention

In a case which could implicate President Dina Boluarte, a judge ordered that her brother Nicanor, who was not at the hearing, be held for up to three years due to probability of him leaving the country.

A court in Peruordered President Dina Boluarte's brother to be held for up to three years as he is investigated over alleged influence peddling, bribery and involvement in a criminal organization.

The court also issued an order for police to locate and arrest Nicanor Boluarte, who was not present for his court hearings on Monday or Tuesday.

The judge ruled there was "a high degree of probability" that Nicanor Boluarte had participated in the alleged crimes and that he was a flight risk due to his proximity to the "spheres of power" because of his ties to the president.

The defense team said it would appeal the decision.

Nicanor Boluarte was initially arrested in May but an earlier hearing had ruled he could be released until trial Image: Martin Mejia/AP/picture alliance

Support for Dina Boluarte plummeting

Nicanor had been detained in May for several days as a preliminary measure, when police raided his home as part of an investigation into alleged illicit enrichment by the president after her use of luxury jewelry came into question.

Dina Boluarte, whose popularity has fallen to historic lows but has a mandate until July 2026, has denied the accusations.

Boluarte's government led by Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen survived a confidence vote in parliament in April amid the scandal.

Boluarte has also been facing an investigation into dozens of deaths during anti-government protests in late 2022 and early 2023 following the arrest of her predecessor Pedro Castillo.

