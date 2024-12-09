Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori dies at 86

PoliticsPeruPeru's former President Alberto Fujimori dies at 86To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsPeruAlex Forrest Whiting09/12/2024September 12, 2024Peru's former president Alberto Fujimori has died. His ten years in office until 2000 were marked by sweeping reforms and the violent suppression of a Maoist insurgency. He was later jailed for human rights abuses and spent sixteen years in prison.https://p.dw.com/p/4kY5mAdvertisement