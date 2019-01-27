Elin Ersson and Ismail K. — How an activist tried in vain to rescue an asylum seeker

A Swedish activist is facing legal action for stopping a plane from flying with an Afghan deportee on board. While she may have had good intentions, the outcome took an unexpected turn. Did she make the right decision?
Early in the evening of July 23, 2018, a video is posted on Facebook. It is a close-up of a young woman with a flushed face, blonde hair and dark-green glasses. Elin Ersson, 21, is walking up the aisle of a Turkish Airlines jet that is set to fly from Gothenburg to Istanbul. She is speaking English with a Swedish accent into the camera of her smartphone and livestreaming the scene on Facebook.
Read more: Swedish student Elin Ersson halts plane in anti-deportation protest
On this plane, she says, there is a person "who is going to be deported to Afghanistan, where there is war, and he is going to be killed." Then she adds: "I am doing what I can to save a person's life." Thousands of people watch the video live online as Ersson refuses to take her seat if the refugee remains on board. The annoyed faces of impatient passengers loom in the background and her eyes periodically fill with tears. At one point, the picture shakes as someone tries to grab her smartphone. Finally, the pilot allows Ersson and the Afghan refugee to disembark. Some of the passengers applaud. It is a refugee drama in real-time, and, as it later turns out, it is all a misunderstanding.
The video is exactly 14 minutes and six seconds long. It is of medium quality – shaky, and shot in vertical format. Yet despite this – or perhaps because of it– the footage quickly goes viral around the world. People share it in Germany, the United States, Afghanistan, Egypt, Russia and Turkey, with many calling the young Swede a "hero" and a "hope for humanity." Their social media messages are adorned with hearts and clapping emojis. Some 50,000 Facebook users watched the video on the evening it was posted, and thus far, a total of 5.4 million people have clicked on it. According to a London-based production company, which produced a short film called "Grounded" about the daring rescue, more than 13 million people worldwide have seen it.
At a time when governments are collapsing under the weight of their migration policies and right-wing populists are taking power, the clip appears to provide hope for many liberals. It sends a message: Despite all of this hateful rhetoric, there are still people willing to stand up for what is good.
Read more: Facebook usage fueled anti-refugee attacks in Germany, research suggests
But now there is another version of this story. And it isn't about courage or compassion; it's about whether or not this spectacular rescue mission was actually a crime.
On Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, a district court in Gothenburg will start proceedings in a case to determine whether Elin Ersson broke Swedish aviation law on that day in July. Many legal complaints were lodged against her, but they didn't come from Turkish Airlines or the airport operator, as one might expect. Rather, they came from private citizens. According to the state prosecutor, most of the complaints came from people who had watched or read about the video. Others came from people on the plane. "Her actions caused a lot of confusion, irritation and worry inside the plane. Some of the passengers were quite upset about it," says prosecutor James von Reis. If Ersson is found guilty, she will face a fine or up to six months in jail.
But who is this young woman? Is she a hero or a criminal? And what became of the asylum seeker she was trying to save?
ZEITmagazin and Deutsche Welle, who worked together to report this story, spoke with both of them and with many people who know them. Wherever possible, the information has been verified through court documents, letters from lawyers, and inquiries made to Swedish and Afghan authorities. It is a case that reveals much about the contradictions of refugee policy – and about the power, and powerlessness, of the individual.
Militants have killed at least 43 people in an hours-long assault on a government compound. No group has claimed responsibility for the brazen attack that involved a suicide bombing and a hostage situation. (24.12.2018)
Damascus neighbors braved the dangerous journey from Syria, Swedish bureaucracy and local tensions to start a new business. Now they need their reboot of the family craft to thrive, reports Richard Orange from Malmö. (07.02.2017)
Sweden's immigration authorities have called for the deportation of a 106-year-old Afghan woman. Bibihal Uzbeki had a stroke after she heard her asylum bid had been denied. (05.09.2017)
A young Afghan asylum-seeker, wrongfully deported from Germany in July, has been brought back from Afghanistan. His case is the latest in a series of wrongful deportations. (13.08.2018)
Elin Ersson made global headlines when she refused to take her seat on a plane to save an Afghan man from deportation. Political scientist Andreas Heinemann-Grüder tells DW such protests need organizing to be effective. (26.07.2018)
Activists trying to stop deportations, like 21-year-old Elin Ersson, are going so far as to prevent flights from taking off. Ersson's video on board a plane went viral, but she's not the first to use this tactic. (27.07.2018)
Elin Ersson's video protest has gone viral: Millions of people have watched how the Swedish student stopped the supposed deportation of an Afghan refugee. Many have called her a hero; others have criticized the action. (25.07.2018)
By refusing to take her seat on a flight, Elin Ersson planned to prevent the deportation of Ismail Khawari back to Afghanistan. However, the man was not on board and has now been deported after all. DW spoke with him. (26.07.2018)
After receiving 160,000 asylum claims in 2015, Stockholm has voted in favor of tougher rules for new arrivals. The regulations will also affect refugees wanting to join their families in Sweden. (21.06.2016)
A study by two German researchers at the University of Warwick suggest that there is a correlation between social media usage and hate crimes. DW interviews one of the authors of the study. (22.08.2018)
The number of people seeking asylum in Germany has plummeted since the height of the refugee crisis. Claims peaked at 722,000 in 2016 after a wave of arrivals from the Middle East. (23.01.2019)
At least 100 people have protested in the northern Finnish border town of Tornio against the recent rise in asylum seekers arrivals. A registration center for refugees is scheduled to open soon in the town of 22,000. (19.09.2015)
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is under fire after one of the people he joked about deporting killed himself in Afghanistan. Now even members of the governing coalition are saying he has to go. (11.07.2018)
An Afghan man deported from Germany has been found dead in a hotel room in Kabul after apparently committing suicide. The case highlights the adverse circumstances faced by Afghan returnees. (11.07.2018)