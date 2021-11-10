Visit the new DW website

Asia

The largest and most populous continent on the planet. With a total population estimated at over 4 billion, Asia is home to more than half of the people on earth.

This is a collection of DW's latest content about the continent.

TOPSHOT - This photo taken on February 3, 2020 shows a medical staff member disinfecting at a quarantine zone converted from a hotel in Wuhan, the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak, in China's central Hubei province. - The number of total infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has passed 20,400 nationwide with 3,235 new cases confirmed, the National Health Commission said on February 4. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

How long will China persist with its 'zero-COVID' strategy? 10.11.2021

Other hard-nosed countries have eased strict pandemic measures, but there is no sign that China is moving toward a policy of "coexisting" with coronavirus.

This photograph provided by the Ministry of External Affairs shows, From left, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. India on Wednesday hosted senior security officials from Russia, Iran and the five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover of the country. India did not invite any Afghan representatives to the talks. The invitations were also sent to Pakistan and China but both declined to attend. (Ministry of External Affairs via AP)

What does India want to achieve through Afghanistan talks? 10.11.2021

India fears that a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan would benefit Pakistan. The government is trying to protect its strategic interests.
DW News Asia with Abby Kuhathasan, 10 November 2021

DW News Asia with Abby Kuhathasan, 10 November 2021 10.11.2021

As regional powers meet to discuss security in Afghanistan, we look at the threat posed by the so-called Islamic State. Are the Taliban equipped to deal with their own extremist insurgency? And how Afghan musicians are fleeing the country to escape the Taliban's hardline Islamic order.
25.10.2021, Taipeh, Taipei, Taiwan, The attached are authorized photos from Miao Po-Ya, the firstly open lesbian city councillor in Taiwan. // Redaktion: Tzung-Han Tsou

Miao Po-ya: Meet Taiwan's first-ever openly LGBTQ council member 09.11.2021

Miao Po-ya is the first-ever openly LGBTQ member to join a local council in Taiwan. She is breaking barriers by winning the support of young people as well as the older generation, which tends to favor traditional gender norms.
Journalists from The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) shout slogans during a demonstration in support of English daily newspaper Dawn, in Islamabad on May 3, 2017, on World Press Freedom Day. The government had formed a committee in November last year to probe a October 6, 2016 story, which reported the details of a high-level civil-military meeting discussing the issue of banned militant outfits operating in Pakistan. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP/Getty Images)

Pakistan's crackdown on free press leaves journalists vulnerable to attacks 09.11.2021

Journalists in the South Asian nation are facing draconian media laws and a culture of impunity, which has opened the door to intimidation and threats on social media.
Lee Jae Myung, Präsidentschaftskandidat der Regierungspartei, der Demokratischen Partei (Minjoo), hält seine Dankesrede, nachdem er zum Kandidaten für die Präsidentenwahl im März nominiert wurde (Foto des Pressekorps der Nationalversammlung). Lee Jae Myung, der Gouverneur der nordwestlichen Provinz Gyeonggi ist, will Nachfolger von Präsident Moon aus derselben Partei werden, der nach seiner fünfjährigen Amtszeit nicht wiedergewählt werden kann. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

South Korea: Presidential race marred by corruption allegations and mudslinging 09.11.2021

With four months to go until election day, the two top candidates for the presidency are already at the center of allegations of corruption and abuse of power, with debate over policy relegated to the background.
October 17, 2020, Pakistan: KARACHI, PAKISTAN, OCT 17: Participants are holding Breast Cancer Awareness Walk .organized by Kiran Hospital held in Karachi on Saturday, October 17, 2020. (Credit Image: © PPI via ZUMA Wire

Pakistan: How patriarchy is raising the risk of deadly breast cancer 09.11.2021

Many women in Pakistan are reluctant to get screened early for breast cancer because of social taboos about female bodies. By the time cancers are diagnosed, it is often too late.
Aufnahmedatum 02.07.2021 GOUDA - Crowds in a test for access coronatest street. Many young people are tested before going out or to a festival. It will be very busy in many places on Friday when Testing for Access. This is due to the festivals that are scheduled for next weekend. These are the first major events since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Netherlands. Due to the relaxed corona rules, 10,000 people are allowed to attend the various events. ROBIN UTRECHT netherlands

Coronavirus digest: Global cases surge past 250 million 09.11.2021

Europe has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, followed by Asia. Meanwhile, Germany's incidence rate hit a new record for the second straight day. Follow DW for the latest.
3.5.2020, Kabul, Afghanistan, An Afghan family waits for free bread distributed by the government, outside a bakery, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kabul, Afghanistan May 3, 2020. Picture taken May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghanistan: People struggle to make ends meet amid economic turmoil 08.11.2021

Most of Afghanistan's public servants have lost their jobs and are left with no income since the Taliban takeover of the country. Many are forced to sell possessions just to buy food.

August 23, 2021, Manikganj, Bangladesh: A boy is seen climbing a tree that has fallen due to the flooding of the Padma river at Manikganj, outside of Dhaka in Bangladesh. Floods in parts of Bangladesh are likely to worsen with rains continuing in the upstream of major rivers and central regions of the country, the authorities have said. (Credit Image: Â© Fatima-Tuj Johora/ZUMA Press Wire

How realistic is Bangladesh's climate prosperity plan? 07.11.2021

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has criticized wealthy countries for their "empty pledges" on fighting the impacts of climate change. Instead, Bangladesh has come up with its own zero-carbon-future plan.
In this image released by Brunei ASEAN Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during ASEAN-Russian Summit on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit with the leaders, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Southeast Asian leaders began their annual summit without Myanmar on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, amid a diplomatic standoff over the exclusion of the leader of the military-ruled nation from the group's meetings. An empty box of Myanmar is seen at bottom second from right. (Brunei ASEAN Summit via AP)

Will Russia's new push in ASEAN be another failure? 05.11.2021

Moscow is looking to play a stronger role in the Indo-Pacific area as the current epicenter of geopolitics is seeing an increasing push-and-pull from Washington and Beijing.

Japans Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi (2nd L) talks with Tilo Kalski (3rd L), captain of the German Navy frigate Bayern, during a visit to the ship docked at the International Cruise Terminal in Tokyo on November 5, 2021. (Photo by DAVID MAREUIL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DAVID MAREUIL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

German warship visits Japan for first time in 20 years 05.11.2021

Japan's defense minister has said the visit by the frigate Bayern underlines the importance of the international alliance against efforts "to change the status quo" in the region by force. 
Business - Europe & Asia

Business - Europe & Asia 05.11.2021

Mixed Messages - China's Coal Capital - Tidal Energy
High Security For Non-Local Labourers In Sopore, Kashmir Non-Local Laborers wait outside a Railway Station with all their belongings in Sopore, District Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, India on 18 October 2021. 2 non-local labourers were shot dead by Gunmen in J&K s Kulgam, 4 deaths in 2 days Srinagar India kachroo-notitle211018_npmf9 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xNasirxKachroox

Kashmir: Migrant worker killings spur exodus, halt industries 04.11.2021

Businesses fear a sizable reduction in output, after many migrant laborers fled due to targeted killings. Experts say that tensions are on the rise between locals and migrants over fears of a demographic transition.

COVID-19 vaccination drive in tribal areas in India's Chhattisgarh state Copyright: Murali Krishnan, DW | 25. Oktober 2021

COVID: How India is vaccinating isolated tribes in insurgency-hit areas 04.11.2021

Despite vaccine hesitancy and inaccessibility, a push by a collective of NGOs, local networks and health volunteers has helped the inoculation drive and convinced people to accept the shots.

DW Business – Europe & Asia 04.11.2021

Post-Pandemic Economy - Responsible Tech? - Leaving Belarus
