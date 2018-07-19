 Swedish student Elin Ersson halts plane in anti-deportation protest | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 24.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Swedish student Elin Ersson halts plane in anti-deportation protest

Elin Ersson's video protest has gone viral: Millions of people are keen to see how the Swedish student stopped the supposed deportation of an Afghan refugee. Many have called her a hero others have criticized the action.

Still image from a Facebook video posted by Elin Ersson (privat)

As every air passenger knows, a plane cannot take off until all on board have taken their seats and buckled their seat belts. On Monday, a young Swedish activist named Elin Ersson used that rule to keep a flight carrying an adult Afghan man allegedly being deported to Kabul from taking off in Gothenborg.

Ersson filmed her protest and streamed it live. The 14-minute video quickly went viral with millions of internet users tuning in after it was posted. Ersson later gave DW permission to make its own shorter web video from the original content. More than five million viewers have seen and distributed the DW video over the course of the day.
Watch here on DW Stories

During Ersson's protest she announced she had intended to hinder the deportation of a young Afghan man, even unfurling and filming his picture as she spoke into the camera. She said she did not know why he was not on the plane and claimed that the older Afghan man was being deported instead. 

'No one should be deported to a country at war'

DW contacted 21-year-old Ersson, who is studying to become a social worker at Gothenburg University. She was vehement in her criticism of Sweden's deportation policies, specifically stating that authorities keep deportees in the dark as to what is happening and cutting them off from their families and their lawyers. Underscoring the urgency of the situation, she spoke of the fate of another deportee who she claims was killed within hours of landing in Kabul after he was deported by Swedish authorities earlier this year.  

Ersson says she was moved to "do the right thing" on Monday after she encountered the younger Afghan man's family at the airport. She claims he was "taken from the facility he was staying in and transported from Gothenburg to Stockholm. There he was put on a flight and was deported with another person. It took him 48 hours to reach his family. All the way to the airport he had no idea what was going on and he had no possibility to call his family or lawyer. This is how deportations in Sweden work."

Speaking of her motivation Ersson said: "Afghanistan is a land in war but European countries continue to deport people to a place where they can't be sure if they will live for another day … It's my firm belief that no one should be deported to a land in war."

A courageous stance in a misunderstood situation

Ahmad Zaki Khalil, head of the Refugee Affairs Committee in Afghan Association in Stockholm, praised Ersson's courage in an interview with DW, thanking her for her effort but noting that the situation was different than what she perceived it to be. 

Khalil says: "In Sweden, authorities offer no information as to when a deportation is to be carried out. The rationale behind that stance is to keep demonstrations and actions like this from happening." 

Livestreamed protest 

The flight that Ersson boarded was scheduled to travel to Istanbul where the older man was to be transferred to another plane to Afghanistan. With everyone else on the plane seated, the young Swede took out her cellphone and began livestreaming video on Facebook. She then proceeded to film herself speaking in English as she walked through the plane, explaining that the man was being deported to Afghanistan, "where he will most likely get killed."

Read more: Horst Seehofer faces calls to resign after deportee suicide

As the video began, one could hear flight personnel ordering her to sit down, as well as angry passengers doing the same. Another flight attendant called for her to turn off the phone and take her, seat which she once again refused to do. Ersson insisted that she was not doing anything illegal, adding that as soon as the Afghan was taken off the plane she would follow the pilot's orders.

Annoyance and solidarity

Watch video 02:34
Now live
02:34 mins.

Building a life in Germany despite threat of deportation

At one point, an English passenger chided her for her action and attempted to take her phone away, saying she was scaring the other passengers. About half way through the video, other passengers began to join her in the protest. Among the cries of a number of children, she was told that the man would be let off the plane and she would also be removed by airport security.

Ersson protested Swedish deportation policy with a group of 25 other activists before boarding the plane. Her video was clicked more than 1.9 million times in the last 24 hours and she has been applauded by many for her civil courage. Critics have called her selfish for singlehandedly making a decision on the country's deportation stance.

Read more: How do deportations work in Germany?

Could face fines and jail

Despite the young woman's claims that she had done nothing wrong, Swedish authorities see the matter differently. According to the Swedish Aviation Act, passengers who refuse to obey a pilot's orders while on board a plane can face fines or up to six months in jail.

When DW enquired about the fate of the Afghan man taken from the plane, Swedish authorites would only say that policy prevents them from commenting on individual cases concerning deportations.

  • nose of aiplane with airbridge

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    By the planeload

    On September 12, 2017, a flight left Germany's Düsseldorf airport for Afghanistan, carrying 15 rejected asylum seekers in what is the first group deportation to the country since a deadly car bomb blast near the German embassy in Kabul in late May. The opposition Greens and Left party slammed the resumption of deportations to Afghanistan as "cynical."

  • A young man holding documents

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    Fighting for a chance

    In March 2017, high school students in Cottbus made headlines with a campaign to save three Afghan classmates from deportation. They demonstrated, collected signatures for a petition and raised money for an attorney to contest the teens' asylum rejections - safe in the knowledge that their friends, among them Wali (above), can not be deported as long as proceedings continue.

  • demonstrators hold placards

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    'Kabul is not safe'

    "Headed toward deadly peril," this sign reads at a demonstration in Munich airport in February. Protesters often show up at German airports where the deportations take place. Several collective deportations left Germany in December 2016, and between January and May 2017. Protesters believe that Afghanistan is too dangerous for refugees to return.

  • Badam Haidari

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    From Würzburg to Kabul

    Badam Haidari, in his mid-30s, spent seven years in Germany before he was deported to Afghanistan in January 2017. He had previously worked for USAID in Afghanistan and fled the Taliban, whom he still fears years later – hoping that he will be able to return to Germany after all.

  • Hindu temple

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    Persecuted minorities

    In January of the same year, officials deported Afghan Hindu Samir Narang from Hamburg, where he had lived with his family for four years. Afghanistan, the young man told German public radio, "is not safe." Minorities from Afghanistan who return because asylum is denied face religious persecution in the Muslim country. Deportation to Afghanistan is "life-threatening" to Samir, says change.org.

  • People walking out of the airport in sunshine

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    Reluctant returnees

    Rejected asylum seekers deported from Germany to Kabul, with 20 euros in their pockets from the German authorities to tide them over at the start, can turn to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for assistance. Funded by the German Foreign Office, members of the IPSO international psychosocial organization counsel the returnees.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


 

DW recommends

How do deportations work in Germany?

The case of the suspected Osama bin Laden bodyguard Sami A. and the suicide of a recent deportee have put Germany's complex deportation system under yet more scrutiny. So how does it work? DW explains. (16.07.2018)  

Horst Seehofer faces calls to resign after deportee suicide

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is under fire after one of the people he joked about deporting killed himself in Afghanistan. Now even members of the governing coalition are saying he has to go. (11.07.2018)  

Germany's migrant transfer centers: What you need to know

The German government plans to establish transfer centers to process migrants at the Austrian border. But what exactly are transfer centers? And are they compatible with German and European law? Here are the answers. (05.07.2018)  

Sweden to deport 'world's oldest refugee'

Sweden's immigration authorities have called for the deportation of a 106-year-old Afghan woman. Bibihal Uzbeki had a stroke after she heard her asylum bid had been denied. (05.09.2017)  

German pilots refuse to carry out deportations

Pilots across Germany are stopping planned deportations of rejected asylum seekers. At the same time, refugees are appealing their deportation orders in record numbers - and winning. (07.12.2017)  

Protests against latest Afghan deportations from Germany

Nineteen people have arrived in Kabul after being deported from Germany. Protesters gathered at Düsseldorf airport before their departure to highlight that Afghanistan is not safe. (24.01.2018)  

Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

Mid-December 2016 saw the first collective deportation of 34 rejected Afghan asylum seekers from Germany to Kabul – the first of many. Germany halted the flights in late May 2017, but has now restarted them. (12.09.2017)  

WWW links

Swedish Aviation Act

DW Stories

Audios and videos on the topic

Building a life in Germany despite threat of deportation  

Related content

Deutschland Flüchtlinge Protest gegen Abschiebung

Germany to bring back mistakenly deported Afghan asylum seeker 18.07.2018

German authorities have admitted to wrongfully deporting an Afghan asylum seeker while his appeal was still ongoing. Germany's migration office said it was taking steps to assure the 20-year-old's return.

Afghanistan Kabul Bombenanschlag

Afghanistan: Deadly suicide attack at Kabul airport as exiled VP Dostum returns 22.07.2018

A suicide blast has hit supporters of Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum, killing several people, as he returned to Afghanistan from exile. Dostum had left for Turkey after being accused of torturing a rival.

Deutschland Abschiebung von Asylsuchenden nach Afghanistan

Opinion: Germany's deportation policy shakes the public trust 16.07.2018

A German court ruled against deporting Osama bin Laden's alleged bodyguard but authorities have no qualms expatriating well-integrated Afghans. Such inconsistency erodes trust in the rule of law, says DW's Felix Steiner.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

EU states join forces to fight deadly wildfires across Europe

How can cities adapt to a hotter climate?

Ryanair warns of Irish job cuts as staff in EU strike

Kit Kat loses bid to trademark four-finger shape